Peabody
Sunday
Police were dispatched, at 10:20 p.m., to the vicinity of Michael's Limousine Co., 161 Lynn St., for a two-vehicle accident with a 12- and a 7-year-old passenger trapped inside. On arrival, officers said everyone was already out of the vehicle and there had been no entrapment. Both vehicles were towed. There were no injuries.
An ambulance was sent to 6 Roosevelt Ave., at 11:30 p.m., for a party who had sustained serious lacerations after falling into a display case. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An employee from Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive, called police at 7:52 a.m. to request police check on two homeless parties living in a gray SUV. He said they were throwing their trash on the ground and defecating in the parking lot. The officer spoke with the employee, who said the suspects left before the officer's arrival. The officer spoke with two other parties not involved, and one of them will be renewing his license.
A truck driver at the Metro Credit Union ATM, 240 Andover St., told police, at 11 am, that he felt threatened by a female yelling at him for parking incorrectly. The officer said the female had already left the scene.
A supervisor at the construction site at 7 Dearborn Road called police at 1:38 p.m. to report an earlier break and entry.
Monday
A 911 caller from 4 Ledgewood Way told police she got locked inside the pool area because she was unaware of the earlier holiday hours. The pool manager called, however, saying she had climbed the fence to get, and they have since unlocked both gates, but she was refusing to leave. When police arrived, she returned to her residence without issue.
An officer was sent to Best Gas, 129 Newbury St., at 5:36 p.m., after a customer refused to pay for a repair to his truck. The officer documented the issue.
An employee of PINK, at the Northshore Mall, called police, at 6:20 p.m., to report that underwear valued at approximately $3,000 had been stolen.
Police were called to the intersection of Lowell and King streets, at 7:04 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. A passenger of the Infiniti was transported to Salem Hospital and the Honda was towed.
Tuesday
A female with a pony tail rang the door at Engine 7, at 2:03 a.m., asking for water. She told firefighters she had taken a long walk to clear a disagreement with her grandmother. She was returned home to Upper Samoset Road with no further incident.
A Foster Street party called 911 and said he could not locate his girlfriend. He was informed she had been located and is currently at a hospital.
A 21 Parsons Street resident called police, at 1:40 p.m., to report suspicious activity. She just wanted the matter documented.
Police stopped a white Honda Accord at 1:58 p.m., at the intersection of Lynn and Bartholomew streets, and arrested the operator, a 25-year-old Everett female, on an outstanding warrant. The vehicle was taken by her licensed passenger.
Firefighters were called to the Greenworks recycling center, 109 Newbury St., at 3:05 p.m. for a fire in a baler, a machine that compacts and binds recyclables into a tight bale. Firefighters got the call for the small but smoky fire, at 3:05 p.m., said Deputy John Hosman, and responded with two engines and a ladder truck. The fire was extinguished in a few minutes and firefighters cleared the scene at 4:02 p.m.
Salem
Sunday
The report of a larceny brought police to 250 Highland Ave., at 4:06 p.m.
An officer was sent to 67 1/2 Loring Ave., at 4:08 p.m., to report on the theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate.
A party called police, at 4:30 p.m., from 6 Laurent Road to report a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 5 Crescent Drive, at 5:45 p.m., and to 19 Congress St., at 5:55 p.m., deal with two separate disputes.
At 5:50 p.m., police were sent to 234 Essex St., for a larceny.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported from 47 Lafayette Place at 6:35 p.m.
A larceny brought police to 29 New Derby St., at 6:38 p.m.
An officer was called to 224 Lafayette St., at 9:05 p.m., to send an undesirable or unwanted guest on their way.
A noise complaint brought police to 11 May St., at 10:15 p.m.
Monday
Police were dispatched to 51 Linden St., at 12:29 a.m., to end a disturbance.
Police went to 40 Boardman St., at 11:46 a.m., and to 144 Bridge St., at 12:06 p.m., to settle separate disputes.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 1 Boardman St., at 1:40 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
Officers were sent to a Cherry Road address, at 4:20 p.m., to speak with a teen being a part of threats toward another teen.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Northridge Road, at 4:23 p.m., for a male party slumped over the steering wheel with an apparent medical issue.
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Pleasant streets, at 5:20 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
At 5:20 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 5 Dodge St., for a male harassing people for money.
The sergeant and five patrolmen were dispatched, at 7:50 p.m., to 210 Manor Road for a large crowd gathering to fight. The crowd dispersed rapidly after police arrived, and witnesses said no actual violence had taken place. Those questioned were vague as to the cause of the disturbance.
A patrolman was sent to Bresnahan Court, at 8:50 p.m., to investigate why one child was assaulted by other children.
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 23 Gage St., at 1:10 a.m., for a general disturbance and loud music.
Police were sent to 13 County Way, at 2:08 a.m., for a complaint about noise from power tools.
A report of fraud or identity theft brought police to 5 Beverly Hills Ave., at 8:50 a.m.
At 12:57 p.m., police were sent to 7 Sohier Road for a youth on the roof.
Police were sent to a Temi Road address, at 1:57 p.m., to make a well-being check. Instead, they found the party had died. The male, who was in his mid-70s, lived alone, and the death was not believed to be suspicious.
An officer was sent to 8 Beverly Commons Drive, at 2:07 p.m., to report on a fraud or identity-theft case.
Staples, 65 Dodge St., notified police, at 3:04 p.m., of a theft from the store.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were sent to McDonalds, 182 Endicott St., at 6:30 p.m., where they arrested a 33-year-old Weymouth man on an outstanding warrant.
Monday
Police were called to 1000 Kirkbride Drive, at 1:09 a.m. for a report of youths trespassing on the property, but they had moved on when police arrived.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Burley Street and Mildred Road for an accident in which a car hit a pole. There was no injury.
Police were sent to 10 River St., at 9:52 a.m., for an unattended death. The party died at home, apparently of natural causes.
The report of a shoplifting brought an officer to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 12:56 p.m.
A cruiser was sent to 175 Andover St., at 4:50 p.m., for a male sleeping near the dumpster.
At 5:10 p.m., an officer was sent to Robie Properties, 175 Andover St., for a female sleeping in the woods.
An officer was called to 5 Beaver Park, at 6:12 p.m., to take a report on a scam or a swindle.
Police were called to an apartment at 81 Hobart St., at 9:03 p.m., for an unknown male in an apartment.
Police were sent to 136 North St., at 10:54 p.m., for a single-car rollover.
An officer was sent to the skate park, 59 Conant St., at 7:45 a.m., to report on malicious damage — obscene graffiti — to a public property.
A vehicle was reported stolen, at 12:41 p.m., from 156 Elliott St.
An officer was sent to 7 Hood Terrace, at 2:27 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute — neighbors were arguing about a fence.
Swampscott
Monday
A caller notified police, at 9:46 a.m., from Galloupes Point Road, that the road was crowded and he didn't think a fire truck could get through.
A Shelton Road woman called at 2:43 p.m., to report her husband had taken THC and was now sluggish and unable to stand. An ambulance was on the way.
A lift assistance was sent to a Duncan Terrace address, at 3:50 p.m., for a party stuck between the back door and the ramp.
A resident of 21 Franklin Ave. brought in a cellphone she had found on her front lawn. It was logged in on the police property log.
A caller, who did not want to be involved, notified police at 5:32 p.m., that a male wearing a black jacket and bright orange track pants was exposing himself on the beach at the second staircase from the restaurant.
Tuesday
A Doherty Circle caller notified police, at 6:18 a.m., that they believed they were having a panic attack, and had not slept all night. They requested that only an ambulance be sent. The caller was transported to Salem Hospital.