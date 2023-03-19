PeabodyThursday
Police were sent to the Sonic Drive-In, 55 Newbury St., at 1:26 a.m., after the manager called to report a male was harassing people in the drive-in. The person would not ID himself and said he had lost his glasses, then returned to his room next door. The 25-year-old Greenville, North Carolina, man was placed into protective custody and held until he sobered up in the morning.
At 3 a.m., police were called to the 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., where they arrested a 34-year-old Chatham Street, Lynn, man, on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to the Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., at 10:09 a.m., to listen to students wanting to address a safety concern. An officer documented the messages and transported the two juveniles to 147 Lynnfield St.
A caller notified police, at 11:21 a.m., that an 18-wheeler sideswiped his vehicle and pulled into the parking lot where they began an argument.
An officer was sent to Uptown Manor, 18 Crowninshield St., at 1:45 p.m., for a male party bothering residents. He was told to move on, and he did.
Police were sent to Whispering Meadows, 278 Newbury St., Apt. 67, at 2:41 p.m., where they served a warrant on and arrested a 59-year-old Peabody man.
Friday
A customer called police from Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 10:11 a.m., to report they had used the self-checkout and left without collecting their money. Apparently the next customer to go through collected the cash and left. This happened Thursday and the customer said he had no time to deal with the issue then.
A Bowditch Street resident notified police, at 11:10 a.m., that an unknown person had opened a fraudulent checking account in his name.
Extended Stay America called police, at 11:56 a.m., to report a guest was refusing to leave. As the clerk was talking to police, the guest called the desk again to say they couldn’t kick him out. But when police arrived, he packed up and left without incident.
A caller notified police, at 2:18 p.m., that a disoriented female had stopped her vehicle in the middle of Centennial Drive. The woman was transported to Salem Hospital and her vehicle was towed.
A 7R Shillaber Street resident called police at 4:51 p.m., to report suspicious activity. She wanted to speak with an officer about ongoing suspicious activity including dropped calls from unknown numbers; vehicles circling the neighborhood, maybe a white Kia or a black GMC; two parties who were in the vicinity of her driveway (a female dressed all in black and a male in gray sweatpants) no longer in the area. An officer documented the call. The resident called police again, at 7:35 p.m., to say a suspicious two-door black coop had parked within 50 yards of her property and was revving its engine. A neighbor heard the dispatch on his scanner and called to advise police there were no vehicles revving their engines on Shillaber Street at that time, and there were presently no people or vehicles within 50 yards of the woman’s property.
Police were called to Macy’s at the Northshore Mall, at 8:10 p.m. after asset protection reported detaining a shoplifter. Police arrested Margot Martinez Nunez, 55, of 58 Salem St., Salem and charged her with shoplifting. She was also trespassed from Macy’s for one year.
Saturday
A Deerfield Circle woman reported, at 11 a.m., that her iPad was stolen from her home.
A caller notified police, at 1:54 p.m., of a motor-vehicle roll-over in the vicinity of the Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe. A black car was observed possibly striking the second vehicle and may have fled the area. The caller was unfamiliar with the area, but he said the black car may have gone up Buttonwood. One party was transported to Salem Hospital, and the operator of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old Station Road resident was summoned to court for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to Mobile Estates, 286 Newbury St., Apt. 149, to serve a probation warrant on Steven G. Sciavone, 53, of that address.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Veterans Memorial drive, at 5:32 p.m., after a caller reported a group of kids going door to door, attempting to kick them in. Police spoke with the juveniles and their parents.
Two vehicles were stopped at 10:52 p.m., going the wrong way down Oak Street, which is one way. The two drivers, Juan Usiel Camacho, 20, of 79 Kathy St., Monroe, North Carolina, and Jesus Hernandez Silva, 19, of 19 West David Drive, Hilbert, Wisconsin, were each arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and with a motor-vehicle bylaw violation.
SalemFriday
Police were sent to 4 Chandler St., at 6:36 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 8:06 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of North and Bryant streets for a well-being check.
Police responded, at 8:47 a.m., to Highland Avenue and Mooney Road, for another report of a suspicious person and /or motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:19 a.m., at the intersection of Loring Avenue and Pickman, for the first of six motor vehicle traffic stops between then and 9:47 a.m.
Well-being checks were performed at 43 Church St. at 12:04, at 7 Colonial Terrace at 12:06 and at 43 Church St., again, at 12:07 p.m.
A reported fraud or scam brought officers to 14 Osborne St., at 1:21 p.m.
Police were sent to 30 Leavitt St., at 1:36 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Another fraud or scam brought p0olice to 13 Warren St.
Police went to 159 Bridge St., at 2:05 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers responded to 450 Highland Ave., at 3:45 p.m., to report on a larceny.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 450 Highland Ave., at 5:09 p.m., where they arrested Anmanie Walker-Fuentes, 39, of 180 Howard Ave., Apt. 10, Boston. Walker-Fuentes was charged with shoplifting and on an outstanding warrant.
BeverlyThursday
Police were sent to the intersection of Otis Road and Brimbal Avenue, at 5:43 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Two officers and an ambulance were called to 15 Broadway, at 6:20 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Two officers and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Cabot and Church streets, at 7:41 p.m., for a female yelling that someone needs help.
Two officers went to 23 Mill St., at 8:47 p.m., for a possible homeless gathering in the lobby.
Three officers were sent to 327 Rantoul St., at 10:09 p.m., for a client out of control due to the fire alarm.
Friday
Noises and suspicious activity brought police to 49 Amherst Road, at 2:58 a.m.
Two officers were sent to 175 Cabot St., at 6:12 a.m., for several homeless people sleeping in the bank from the lobby.
Two officers and an ambulance were called to Pilgrim Heights at 7:21 a.m., for two women who took sleeping pills after a verbal argument.
Three officers were dispatched to Ellis Square at 8:54 a.m., to serve trespass orders.
Three officers were sent to Cabot Street, at 9:15 a.m., to attempt to serve warrants in a domestic violence case. One party was arrested.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Park Street, at 9:24 a.m., for a female down with unknown injuries.
Police went to the intersection of Cabot and Simon streets, at 10:44 p.m., to assist the Fire Department with tracking the smell of gas.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 1:51 p.m., for a 14-year-old student talking about suicide.
Two officers were sent to 416 Cabot St., at 3:26 p.m., for a male who had attempted to pull a fire alarm. They arrested Alexander Clark Howe, 38, of 29 Hodgkins Drive, Ipswich. He was charged with tampering with a fire call box, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Two officers were sent to 4 Fielder Road at 5:37 p.m., after a woman reported she believed someone had entered her house.
The sergeant and four patrolmen responded to 443 Essex St., at 5:50 p.m. after a male took money from the clerk. Police arrested Joseph William Maciel, 31, of 413 Essex St., Beverly. He was charged with larceny from a person and with destruction of property.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Dodge and Conant streets, at 7:27 p.m., for three youths egging cars.
At 8:09 p.m., police went to 1 Beverly Commons Drive, at 8:09 p.m., for three youths throwing eggs.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Wentworth Drive, at 10:01 p.m., for an intoxicated teenager.
An officer was sent to Cabot Street, at 10:44 p.m., for an overdue 13-year-old.
DanversThursday
Police were called to Patricia Road, at 5:11 p.m., to take a report on a case of ID fraud.
A reported scam or swindle brought police to 12 Fellows St., at 6:42 p.m.
An attempted shoplifting was reported, at 9:20 p.m., from the City Smoke Shop, 136 Andover St.
A Pickering Street resident called police, at 11:33 p.m., to report her ex-boyfriend was on the porch.
Friday
Northeast Residential Services, 474 Maple St., called police, at 7:02 p.m. to report a missing resident.
Police and an ambulance responded to IRA Lexus Service, 105 Andover St., for a male in his 50s who was not breathing. He was transported to an area hospital.
Police were sent to a Pine Street address at 12:25 p.m., to check the well-being of a child in distress.
Police responded to the vicinity of 161 Andover St., at 4:46 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Police were sent to Wendy’s, 188 Endicott St., for an assault — an employee was sprayed with an unknown substance.
Saturday
Police responded to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:11 p.m. for a suspicious party in a vehicle. Police located the vehicle, a cream-colored Ford Crown Victoria, and arrested the operator, Anthony Rosato, 63, of 56 Harrington Road, Gloucester. He was charged with possession of a Class A drug, and with possession of a Class B drug.
Officers were called to Kohl’s, 50 Independence way, at 6:21 p.m. for a female shoplifter. They arrested Mariah Moran, 26, of 119 Lewis St., Lynn. She was charged with possession off a Class E drug and with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.
Police were sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence way, at 9:48 p.m., for a disorderly female patron. Police summoned her to court.
Sunday
Police were called to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way at 11:29 a.m., for the shoplifting of a $700 subwoofer.
Police were sent to the intersection of Center Street and 95 south at 1:28 p.m., for a vehicle shot with a BB gun.