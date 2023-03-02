PeabodyWednesday
An Azalea Lane parent called police, at 8 a.m., seeking assistance with a teen who refused to go to school. Officer Manny Costa responded and will be reintroducing the juvenile to the principal, assistant principal, school nurse and freshman dean. He will also be working with the administration to reorganize the juvenile’s schedule into small, more one-on-one classroom environments.
An officer called in at 8:42 a.m., from the vicinity of 127 Washington St., to report that a Mass. registered vehicle with left-side damage, was parked in front of 129 Washington St. Pieces from a Ford hubcap were found on the scene as well as a left-side mirror. The resident from 127 Washington reported hearing a loud crash around 5:30 a.m., and when he looked outside, he saw an, older dark-colored Ford Explorer backing out of his driveway. Damage to the pole was reported. A neighbor emailed video footage of the crash to the officer. It shows the vehicle sliding sideways on an icy road, into a parked vehicle. The license plate could not be seen. The officer notified the owner of parked vehicle.
Police went to the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 9:39 a.m., after the front desk clerk reported the guest from room 205 was causing a disturbance in the lobby. The occupant was upset he could not extend his stay until 1 p.m. He slammed his fist on the desk and announced that he has 80,000 TikTok followers, then stormed back to his room. The subject left prior to officer’s arrival.
An officer was sent to the Sunshine Laundry, 48 Foster St., at 11:54 a.m. for a female smoking and drinking inside the laundromat. The woman was outside when police arrived. She was advised not to drink in public. She announced she was going to walk home to Salem and was sent on her way.
At 12:52 p.m., a homeless male was reported looking into the garage windows at 160 Main. He was described as a male, wearing a green jacket, black pants, gray sneakers, a hat and a backpack.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:14 p.m., in the vicinity of 210 Washington St., and summoned the operator, a 26-year-old Lynn male, to court for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
Officers were called to Macy’s Men’s Furnishings and Furniture Store at the Northshore Mall, at 5:55 p.m., after loss prevention reported an active shoplifting. They apprehended a 21-year-old Danvers female and summoned her to court for shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250. A friend picked up her car.
BeverlyWednesday
An officer was called to the intersection of Dodge Street and Beaver Pond Road, at 6:42 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with a deer, involving property damage.
At 6:53 p.m., two officers were sent to 22 Courtney Drive, for two neighbors fighting.
Two officers, the sergeant and an ambulance were dispatched, at 10:38 p.m., to Rantoul Street for a possible overdose.
Thursday
Police began their daily late-night round of checks at 1:04 a.m., with a check of the property on Red Rock Lane.
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:35 a.m., at the intersection of Congress and Wellman streets and gave the operator a verbal warning.
The sergeant and three officers were sent to 23 Gage St., at 1:41 a.m., to investigate a loud banging through the floor.
Four patrolmen, the sergeant, a detective, the Fire Department and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:51 a.m., to 68 Cabot St., for a possible vehicle on fire.
Three officers responded to a Rantoul Street apartment, at 3:08 a.m., for an argument between a male and a female.
At 3:45 a.m., and officer was sent to 6 Lowell St., for a hit-and-run with property damage, involving a Fed-Ex truck.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Jackson Street, at 8:29 a.m., for a female lapsing in and out of consciousness.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 410 Essex St., at 9:01 a.m., for two company vehicles involved in a property-damage accident.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to a Bow Street address, at 10:32 a.m., to check on the well-being of a minor per a Bedford school principal.
SalemWednesday
Police were sent to 8 Gardner St., at 5:20 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 11 1/2 Meadow St., at 5:33 p.m.
An officer was sent to 15 Hazel St., at 6:22 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Officers were sent to 1 East India Square, at 6:32 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
A separate disturbance brought police to the vicinity of 107 Broadway at 8:54 p.m.
Officers were called to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 9:10 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
At 11 p.m., officers were called to 18 Boston St., for a larceny.
Police were dispatched to 231 Lafayette St., at 11:29 p.m., for a break and entry in progress.
At 11:57 a.m., police were sent to Klop Alley for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle license plate was reported from 296 Highland Ave., at 3:04 p.m.
Police reported six motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city, between 2:28 and 3:54 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
An ambulance was sent to Robbins Landing Condominiums, 35 Collins St., at 4:37 p.m., for a possible stroke. The patient was transported to an area hospital.
Police went to Bed Bath & Beyond, 180 Endicott St., at 6:30 p.m. for two female shoplifters.
Thursday
Police were sent to Robbins Landing Condos, 35 Collins St., at 2:05 a.m., for a stuck truck. The driver, a 21-year-old Springfield man was summoned to court for trespassing with a motor vehicle.
Police went to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 8:27 a.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Lawrence Meuse, 40, of 19 Preston St., Wakefield, for past shoplifting of copper piping, He was charged with larceny over $1,200.