Peabody
Wednesday
A Birch Street party called at 11:55 a.m., to inquire whether the dog that bit her will be tested for rabies. She was advised the reason the dog is under a 10-day quarantine is because testing would require it to be euthanized, and that, unless it exhibits rabies symptoms, it will not be put to sleep. She was told to advise her doctor.
Police and fire were called to 11 Scott Drive for a possible house fire. The residents were out of the house, the fire was extinguished and officers cleared the scene.
An Ashford Trail resident notified police, at 2:44 p.m., that someone had applied for a $400,000 loan at Eastern Bank in his name.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Andover Street, at 4:30 p.m., to look for a male party driving a white 2020 GMC Sierra on Route 114, flying an upside-down American flag and yelling profanities from a bullhorn. Police checked Andover Street and downtown without success.
A Holiday Inn guest reported, at 7:10 p.m., a possible past break and entry to his white 2012 Range Rover around 2 a.m.
A male came into the lobby at 10:55 p.m., to report his girlfriend missing. He believes she lives on County Street. He said he spoke to her just two days ago, but cannot remember the last time he saw her. He then began crying hysterically and walked out of the lobby to his vehicle. After several calls, police were able to contact the girlfriend via telephone, but she said she did not wish to speak with him at this time and will call him when she is ready. She said she did not want a restraining order. The message was relayed to the male, who left without incident.
Thursday
An employee at Brooksby Village reported, at 10:10 a.m., that a staff member was unresponsive. They were advised to put the patient on the floor. Atlantic Ambulance arrived and began administering oxygen, then transported the patient to Beverly Hospital.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Kia motor-vehicle key was found and turned in to police at 8:53 a.m. on Ocean Avenue.
Two officer were sent to a Washington Street location, at 11:55 a.m., to suspend a gun license, but the party could not be found.
Police, fire, ambulance and responded to Ocean Avenue, at 4:45 p.m. for a minor two-vehicle accident without injuries.
A case of vandalism brought police to West Shore Drive, at 4:53 p.m. The officer was unable to locate it.
A general complaint brought police to the vicinity of West and Tedesco streets, at 5:40 p.m.
Police were called to a Maverick Street location, at 9:40 p.m., to investigate suspicious activity.
Middleton
Monday, April 4
Police responded, at 9 a.m., to the vicinity of the fire department for a minor motor-vehicle accident.
Just after 9 a.m., police were sent to the intersection of South Main and Maple streets for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
Tuesday, April 5
Police were sent to a Deacon Drive address, at 8:56 a.m., to make a warrant arrest. The 24-year-old party was taken into custody and transported to court.
Police were sent to Market Basket at 12:50 p.m., where they advised a party not to harvest pussy-willow branches from private property.
A vehicle was stopped, at 2:10 p.m., and was cited for operating with an expired registration, a missing registration and without a valid inspection sticker.
Police stopped another vehicle at 7:36 p.m., in the vicinity of Middleton Family Medicine, North Main Street, and arrested the 38-year-old Chelsea driver on an outstanding warrant.
Wednesday, April 6
A vehicle was stopped at 10:15 a.m., on South Main St., and cited for driving with an expired registration.
An officer went to Middleton Farm Supply on North Main Street to take a report on the theft of a window from a Bobcat.
A motor-vehicle accident with injury was reported, at 11:35 a.m., in the vicinity of Richardson’s on South Main Street.
Thursday, April 7
Police responded, at 7:45 a.m., to the vicinity of Maple Street and Sunset Avenue, for a motor vehicle accident with injury.
Police were sent to William & Sparks, on North Main Street for a stolen vehicle.
An officer assisted a Flint Library patron, at 3:05 p.m., with freeing their bike that was stuck in the rack.
An officer was called to TD Bank on South Main Street, to take a report on a fraudulent check that was passed.
Friday, April 8
Police were sent to Stanley Road, at 6:15 a.m., to report on an assault and battery.
A Jones Road caller notified police, at 8:13 of an online scam.
Police responded to School Street, at 8:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury. The operator, a 23-year-old Raymond, New Hampshire, man, was summoned to court to face charges of speeding; operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation.
Police were sent to the vicinity of North Main Street, at 7:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
Sunday, April 10
Police were dispatched to Hilldale Avenue, at 8:33 p.m., for an unattended death.
Beverly
Wednesday
Police responded to the vicinity of 44 Dodge St., at 4:50 p.m., for a two-car accident.
A three-car accident with property damage brought officers to the intersection of Federal and Margin streets, at 5:35 p.m.
Police were sent 34 Tozier Road, at 9:50 p.m., for a two car accident.
Thursday
Two officers responded to 20 Cabot St., at 1:15 a.m., for a female causing a disturbance.
An officer went to 583 Cabot St., at 6:20 a.m., to speak with a party who found fake money on the ground.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Manor Road at 9 a.m., for an confused elderly male.
Police, an ambulance and two animal control officers responded to a Conway Street location, at 9:35 a.m., for a dog bite to the face.
The report of a past larceny brought an officer to 60 River St., at 2 p.m.
Police responded at 3:25 p.m., to 4 Oak St., for a hit-and-run accident with property damage. Witness reported a red SUV leaving the area.
Salem
Wednesday
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 21 Paradise Road, at 6 p.m.
Police went to 26 Chestnut St., at 7:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Thursday
Officers were sent to 36 Margin St., at 5:35 a.m., to check a commercial alarm alert.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 112 Loring Ave., at 7:09 a.m.
Police were dispatched for 14 separate private vehicle trespass tows from 300 Canal St. between 9 and 11 p.m.
Police responded to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at two minutes before midnight, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 10 Traders Way, at 1:15 p.m., to settle a dispute.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 8 Proctor St., at 2:07 p.m.
An officer went to 71 Washington St., at 3:35 p.m., to investigate a trespassing incident.
Firefighters were called to 8 Raymond Road, at 4:08 p.m. to assist a party with a home or vehicle lockout.
At 5:23 p.m., police were sent to 4 First St., to look into the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate.
They were called to 5 Harris St., at 6 p.m., to look a theft.
Officers were called to 255 Jefferson Ave., at 6:02 p.m., to quell a disturbance.
At 7:30 p.m., police responded to 424 Essex St., for a commercial alarm.