Salem
Thursday
A motor vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 7:52 p.m.
At 8:30 p.m., police were called to 72 Flint St., to calm a disturbance.
Reports of a fight brought officers to 243 Jefferson Ave., at 9:12 p.m.
Friday
Police were called to 226 Canal St., at 1:36 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest. After a short investigation, they arrested Gregory Maitre, 27, of 22 Canal St., Apt. 2. Maitre was charged with violating an abuse prevention order, carrying a loaded firearm without a license; possessing a firearm without a FID; carrying a firearm without a license; and carrying ammunition without a license.
Police were sent to 88 Ocean Ave., at 1:43 a.m., to speak with a person who reported getting threats.
Officers returned to the same address, at 3:32 a.m., to end a dispute. At that time, they arrested Ananda Jordan Tyminski, 26, of 88 Ocean Ave., Apt. 2. She was charged with assault and battery and with strangulation or suffocation.
Officers were dispatched to 226 Canal St., at 7:53 a.m., to exercise a search warrant.
The report of a break and entry in progress brought officers to 5 Barton Square, at 10:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 13 Locust St., at 10:51 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
At 11:13 a.m., officers returned to 226 Canal St. regarding the previous search warrant.
Police were sent to 40 Winthrop St., at 12:50 p.m., for a larceny.
A break and entry in progress brought police to 5 Carlton St., at 1:45 p.m.
Police responded at 3:20 p.m., to 3 Cross Street Court, to report on a larceny.
Officers were sent to 99 Jackson St., at 3:40 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Saturday
The report of a past assault brought police to 124 Washington St., at 12:40 a.m.
A larceny was reported, at 2:40 a.m., at 109 Congress St.,
Police were called to 10 Howard St., at 8:33 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to 15 Federal St., at 11:50 a.m., to settle a dispute.
An officer was sent to 156 Derby St., to report on a larceny.
Police made 10 routine motor vehicle traffic stops across the city between 4:48 and 7:47 p.m.
At one of those stops, which took place at 6:15 p.m. in the vicinity of 401 Bridge St., police arrested a 52-year-old Worcester woman on a outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave., at 8 p.m. to look into a past assault.
An officer was sent to 225 Derby St., at 9:50 p.m., to settle a dispute.
An officer was called to the area of Harbor and Prince streets, at 11:33 p.m. on a noise complaint.
Sunday
Police responded to 4 Lyme St., at 7:37 a.m., in response to a report of a robbery.
A past break and entry brought police to 53 Broad St., at 9:37 a.m.
Officers went to the intersection of Spring and Pleasant streets, at 9:43 a.m., for a larceny.
At 10:02 a.m., police were called to 23 Jackson St., for a break and entry.
A larceny was reported from 227 Highland Ave., at 11:32 a.m.
Danvers
Thursday
Officers were sent to 9 College Pond Drive, at 4:24 p.m., after a resident reported hearing noises around the house.
An officer was called to St. John’s Prep Wellness Center, 72 Spring St., at 6:10 p.m., for a verbally abusive guest.
Police were called to The Home Deport, 92 Newbury St., at 6:20 p.m., for a shoplifter. He will be summoned to court.
Friday
An officer was sent to 9 College Pond Drive, at 7:23 a.m., after a resident reported hearing noises around the house.
An officer was called to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 11:33 a.m., for a stolen motor vehicle.
A party notified police, at 12:45 p.m., from Kohl’s 50 Independence Way, that their credit card had been stolen
An officer was sent to 360 Andover St., to look into a fraud.
Police were sent to Homegoods, 301 Newbury St., at 2:15 p.m., to report on the theft of a wallet.
Police were called back to Kohl’s, 50 Independence Way, at 2:25 p.m., to take a report on stolen credit cards.
Officers responded to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 2:38 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute, a male with a bat out, but the party was gone on arrival.
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 8:10 p.m., to check the well-being of a male.
Saturday
Officers were called to McDonald’s, 135 Newbury St., at 1:05 a.m., for a female possibly in distress.
At 1:21 a.m., an officer went to McDonalds, 135 Andover St., to assist a female in getting into a truck.
An officer went to the vicinity of 13 Chester St., at 8:11 a.m., to pick up a purse and shoes left in the street.
The DPW was sent to 65 Village Post Road, at 9:45 a.m. to pick up a deceased doe in the backyard.
A call about possible animal abuse brought police to a Bridge Street address, at 10:05 a.m.
Police responded to the intersection of Newbury and Andover streets, at 10:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Police responded, at 3:30 p.m., to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, on the report of two males shoplifting.
Police were sent to the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., at 9:50 p.m. to check out a banging sounds coming from the pavilion.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 1 Hathorne Circle, at 5:20 a.m., to assist a confused male.
An officer was sent to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., for the death of a resident.
Peabody
Saturday
A woman notified police, at 11 a.m., that on 9/26 her vehicle was struck by another while it was parked in the Long’s Jewelers parking lot on Cross St. The vehicle left the scene, but she has asked Long’s to review video that may show the incident. Longs will get back to police after they do so video.
Cafe Nero, 210C Andover St., reported a shoplifting to the “walk and talk” officer at 6:15 p.m. The suspect fled.
Officers were dispatched, at 8:40 p.m., to Dunkin Donuts, 3 Central St., for a fight in progress. They applied for and were granted a temporary warrant for the arrest of Donald C. Baillie, 40, homeless, of Peabody. Baillie will be summoned to court to face charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a backpack) and with threatening to commit a crime.
Sunday
A 261 Newbury St. woman texted 911 to report her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend has been threatening her. An officer spoke with the caller and the other parties involved, and said the issue was resolved.
Donald C. Baillie, 40, homeless of Peabody, was taken into custody, at 5:30 a.m., on a temporary warrant, in the vicinity of 13 Wallis St.
Police were called to 6 Britton Road, at 10:16 a.m., after the son refused to leave the property despite multiple requests by his mother. Officers arrested Alexander Kratzer, 32, of 6 Britton Road, Peabody, and Lucas Eduardo Menegussi, 27, who also gave his address as 6 Britton Road. Kratzer was charged on two other department warrants, and Menegussi was charged with disorderly conduct; with intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official, and on an outstanding other department warrant.
Marblehead
Thursday
Two cruisers were sent to Cliff Street, at 8:36 a.m., to investigate a general complaint,
A case of larceny, forgery or fraud brought two officers to a pleasant Street address, at 9:42 a.m.
An officer was sent to Harbor Avenue, at 10:37 a.m., to report on vandalism.
Police were sent to Cliff Street, at 6:11 p.m., for a group of unwelcome guests.
Three officers responded, at 7 p.m., to Johns Road, for suspicious activity.
A wallet was reported lost, at 10:15 p.m., on Leggs Hill Road.