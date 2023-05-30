Peabody
Monday
Police responded, at 1:52 a.m., to the Highlands at Dearborn, 19 Magnolia Way, after a caller from 7-Eleven on Route 1 said he thought he heard three to four gunshots possibly coming from the apartments. All was quiet at that time.
A mother reported, at 4 a.m., from 1 Silverleaf Way that she had an argument with her 16-year-old daughter. The daughter has since run away from the home. She was last seen wearing pajamas and, possibly, a black top. The child was located and returned to a parent.
At 6:50 a.m., the Silverleaf Way mother reported her daughter was trying to run away again, The juvenile was transferred to the lobby to wait for a family member. The officer attempted to notify the mother, but she was not home or was not answering the phone. There was no other family member who could take custody of the juvenile, so DCF was contacted. DCF arrived at the station and advised the juvenile be evaluated. She was transported to Salem Hospital by ambulance.
At 6:53 p.m., police began parking enforcement of the parade area. Six vehicles were cited and most were towed.
Police were called to 4 Dark Lane, at 10:52 a.m., for a party who fell off a ladder. Atlantic arrived to provide medical assistance and police units were cleared from the scene.
Police were called to Nordstrom’s, 210N Andover St., by a manager who said there were five or six kids running and yelling in the store and causing a disturbance. They were last seen in the parking lot, heading into JC Penny. The youths were spoken to and sent on their way.
Police were called to Shaws, 210S Andover Street for a group of youths playing with the carriages. They were gone when police arrived.
Police responded to Alliance Health at Rosewood, 22 Johnson St., on the report of two wallets stolen from employees and debit cards from them used.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 7 Harris St., at 5:55 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 8:48 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Officers responded to Harris Street, at 9:12 p.m. to quieten a disturbance.
Monday
A disturbance brought officers to 47 Harris St., at 1:35 a.m.
The report of a hit-and-run accident brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 8:51 a.m.
At 10 a.m., an officer was sent to 6 Proctor St., to take a report from a resident who said they were being harassed.
Police went to 142 Federal St., at 10:32 a.m., to take a report on a larceny.
The report of a shoplifting brought officers to Walmart, 450 Highland Avenue, at 11:26 a.m.
Police were dispatched to 71 North St., at 1:24 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Two more suspicious persons and/or motor vehicles were checked out between 4 and 5 p.m.: At 4:18; a cruiser was sent to 3 Langdon Drive to investigate; and at 4:50 p.m., one was sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way to investigate.
A report of harassment brought an officer to 16 Read St., at 4:53 p.m .
New incidents of graffiti were reported to police to 5:51 and 6:26 p.m. Both were at 14 Pickman St.
Police were sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 7:23 p.m. for another larceny.
At 7:44 p.m., police were called to 27 Congress St., to a larceny.
At 10:07 p.m., police were sent to 40 Flint St., for a larceny.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Lafayette and Derby streets, at 12:35 p.m., for a traffic stop. After a brief investigation and records check, they arrested a 39-year-old West Dane Street, Beverly, woman on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a past break and entry brought officers to 9 Lawrence St., at 8:02 a.m.
Police responded, at 9:03 a.m., to the vicinity of 290 Canal St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Another larceny was reported at 64 Boston St. at 11:30 a.m.; a shoplifting at 11:32 a.m., at 227 Highland Ave.; and a second larceny at 12:13 p.m., at 56 Margin St.,
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Hale and Boyles streets, at 4:55 p.m., to control traffic while the Fire Department battled to extinguish a fire in a blown transformer.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot and Balch streets, at 6:11 p.m., to assist an intoxicated male who was lost in the city.
Two officers were dispatched, at 7:10 p.m., to West Street to attempt to place a male with mental health issues into a Section 12 after he took a pickaxe to a car.
Police were dispatched to the Union Club, 141 Cabot St., on a burglar alarm after someone gave the wrong password.
An officer was sent to Butman Street, at 7:32 p.m., to check a report of homeless parties drinking in the cemetery.
Police went to Wallis Street, at 10:21 p.m., for a party who had taken a possible heroin overdose.
Two patrolmen were called to Oceanside Drive, at 10:55 p.m., for a possible stroke that happened earlier.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 11:18 p.m, to a Cabot Street address, for a 16-year-old who overdosed.
Monday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Mill St., at 12:18 a.m., to assist a 3-year-old who was bleeding from the lip after a fall.
Three officers were sent to Dodge Street, at 2:18 a.m., for a missing female juvenile.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Wallis streets, at 9:12 a.m., to take a report on a stolen vehicle.
Two officers were sent to 100 Northridge Road, at 11:50 a.m., to check out a possible stolen, then recovered motor vehicle.
A cruiser was called to 71 Dodge St., at 12:57 p.m., for a 2-car accident in the parking lot.
Two officers responded to the intersection of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive at 2:53 p.m., for a man slumped over in his wheelchair.
Danvers
Saturday
An officer was sent to Flip The Bird, 198 Endicott St., at 4:35 p.m., to break up a fight between two males.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:52 p.m., in the vicinity of 136 Hobart St., after it was observed being driven erratically. They arrested the operator, Phithack Sisombat, 47, of 3676 McDuff Ave., Memphis, Tennessee. He was charged with drunken driving, first offense and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A second party in the vehicle, Anousith Phomphaksavanh, 51, of 11610 Curry Ridge Lane, Tomball, Texas, was placed into protective custody.
At 7:44 p.m., police responded to 45 Water St., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries. They arrested Socrates Trinidad, 32, of 17 Elm St., Gloucester. He was charged with drunken driving; a marked lanes violation; and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle/operating to endanger.
Police went to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 8:26 p.m., where they arrested a female shoplifter and summoned her to court.
Sunday
Police went to 18 MacArthur Blvd, at 11:59 a.m., for a possible past break-and-entry attempt to a motor vehicle
Police were called to Walgreens, 107 High St., at 3:27 p.m., for a random ladder in the back of the building.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Hogan Regional Center, 450 Maple St.,. at 11:37 p.m., for an unresponsive female. She was transported to an area medical facility.
Monday
An officer was sent to 9 Putnam Lane, at 12:27 a.m., for a suicidal party. Police said he took a burning log into a shed.
An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 2:33 a.m., to disperse a large group gathering in the parking lot. The group was dispersed without issue.
Police were sent to the intersection of Dayton and Newbury streets, at 3:29 a.m., to check the well being of a person on the ground.
An officer was sent to 110 High St., at 7:06 a.m., to extinguish a trash fire.
An ambulance was dispatched to Kane’s Flower World, 64 Andover St., for an 83-year-old who had fallen and hit his head. He was transported to a local hospital.
Police were called to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, for a shoplifer apprehended with $170 worth of merchandise in his pants.
An officer was sent to Instant Shoe Repair, 11 Elm St., at 2:03 p.m., for a complaint about kids on bikes disturbing customers.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for suspicious activity — a party was placing a license plate on another vehicle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Thorpe School, 30 Oberlin Road, at 3:19 p.m., for another complaint about kids on bikes misbehaving.
Marblehead
Sunday
Two officers were sent to Heritage Way, at 5:45 p.m., where they restored peace after a general complaint.
Three officers were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 9:15 p.m. for suspicious activity.
Monday
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street, at 10:41 a.m., to investigate a complaint about working on a holiday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Lee Street and Washington Square, at 12:42 p.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or a fraud.
The report of a stolen WWII grave marker brought police to West Shore Drive, at 1:04 p.m.
Middleton
Monday, May 15
An ambulance was dispatched, at 10:51 a.m., to
Anderson Woodcraft, Essex Street, for a person with abdominal pain. They were transported to an area hospital.
Tuesday, May 16
An officer was sent to the intersection of East Meadow Lane and East Street, at 8:43 a.m., for a disabled vehicle. The vehicle was disabled after striking a mattress that had fallen from a truck.
An officer followed up on a complaint from DOT (Department of Transportation) about a party blowing dust from their yard onto Route 114.
Complaints about political sign holders impeding the traffic flow brought police, at 11:45 a.m., to the vicinity of the Fuller Meadow School on South Main Street.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 3:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Maggie’s Farm restaurant on South Main Street, and summoned the 30-year-old Middleton woman to court to face charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; a passing violation; and a marked lanes violation.
Wednesday, May 17
Police stopped a recreational vehicle, at 7:36 p.m., at the intersection of North Liberty Street and Watkins Way and cited the operator for speeding, unsafe operation and for operating a recreational vehicle on a public way.
Police were sent to Turning Point Inc, on East St., for residents fighting. They have been separated.
Thursday, May 18
Paradise Golf, on Lonergan Road, called police, at 11:55 a.m., to complain about ongoing harassing phone calls.
An officer was sent to South Main St., at 5:12 p.m., to look into unauthorized use of a Dumpster.
Friday, May 19
Officer reported, at 12:18 p.m., investigating a report of a possible fraud or scam committed by a home-improvement contractor.
A motor vehicle accident involving officer took place at 8:43 p.m., at the intersection of Meadow Drive and South Main Street. The officer was transported to an area hospital. There is no word on his condition.
Saturday, May 20
A Dixey Drive party suffering from a cardiac problem was transported to an area hospital at 3:19 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
Medical personnel responded, at 4:24 a.m., to a North Main Street address for a medical problem after an was activated by a cat.