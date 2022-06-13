Peabody
Thursday
A caller from iStorage Peabody, 244 Andover St., reported, at 12:20 p.m., that a steamer trunk containing crystal and china was stolen sometime after May 4.
Security at the Northshore Mall reported a female having a possible breakdown at 11:28 p.m. The sergeant spoke with the female at Starbucks. Mall security did not want her on the property and she left without incident.
Police were called to 57 Garden Road, at 12:23 p.m., after Terrace Estates reported people were there to retrieve their belongings, and one person was actively removing items from a basement storage unit, and was asked by management to stand by. That person was allowed to continue removing their items, and officers departed after advising management to call back if they were needed. Police were called back at 2:07 p.m., for a new person on the scene. A 32-year-old Revere woman was arrested on three warrants from other departments on charges of receiving stolen property, multiple moving violations and four drug violations. And then at 3:40 p.m., a resident reported that people were removing her property from a storage unit. She said management has removed her property from the unit and placed it into her U-Haul van, but they misplaced the keys and it cannot be driven from the property. The officer advised the woman to speak with the management in the morning.
A caller reported, at 5:04 p.m., from Symphony Park on Symphony Road that a person wearing a “Scream” costume and possibly armed with a knife was at the park. The “person” was 9 years old, wearing a mask and carrying a toy rubber knife. There was no issue.
Friday
Police stopped two vehicles at 8 a.m., in the vicinity of Holden Oil, Inc., 91R Lynnfield St., for driving on the wrong side of the road. Each person — a Christina Drive resident and a Crane Brook Way resident — were cited individually for a marked lane violation.
A Lowell Street caller notified police, at 9:05 a.m., of fraudulent charges to her Walmart account.
Salem
Thursday
A motor-vehicle accident involving a bicycle brought officers to 161 Boston St., at 4:36 p.m. A bicyclist was crossing in the crosswalk at the intersection when he was hit by a vehicle after the driver failed to see him in time. The cyclist declined medical assistance and went on his way, and the motorist was charged with a crosswalk violation.
An officer was sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 5 p.m., for a shoplifting.
A past break-in brought police to 12 Sylvan St., at 5:17 p.m.
Police were called to 100 Fort Ave., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle at 7:03 p.m.
A report of threats brought officers to 211 Washington St., at 10:56 p.m.
Friday
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Essex and North streets, at 12:50 a.m., or a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police sent to the vicinity of 26 Charter St., at 4:14 a.m., to make a well-being check and arrested Amanda Elizabeth Doherty, 29, listed as homeless in Salem. She was charged with resisting arrest and with disorderly conduct.
An officer was sent to 56 Margin St., Lifebridge North Shore, at 7:24 a.m., for a report of a larceny.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought officers to 203 Canal St., at 8:32 a.m.
Police were called to 56 Webb St., at 9:22 a.m., to stop a dispute.
A past break-in brought police to 286 Washington St., at 9:28 a.m.
Police were called to 426 Essex St., at 10:41 a.m., for a past assault.
Police were called to 52 Jefferson Ave., at 11:33 a.m., and to 34 America Way, at 12:58 a.m., for a report of separate scams or cases of fraud.
An officer was called to 10 Congress St., at 2:42 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched to 318 Essex St., at 4 p.m., after receiving reports of several people being shot with plastic BBs from a passing vehicle. The victims, who were not injured, showed police some of the BBs and described the vehicle, but they were unable to get a plate number. Salem police are still investigating the incident.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to the beach in the vicinity of Lothrop Street at 4:51 p.m., to break up a fight.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 20 Cabot St., at 6 p.m., for multiple parking complaints.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched, at 7:27 p.m., to the vicinity of 9 Hale St., for a motorcycle struck by a car. Police said the cyclist pulled out of a parking space on Hale Street and struck the front fender of the passing vehicle. The cyclist was not hurt, but the car sustained damage to its right front fender. The cyclist was cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for failing to use care when starting.
Officers were sent to 258 Rantoul St., at 10:47 p.m., for suspicious activity above the Anmol Restaurant.
Three patrolmen and the sergeant responded to 10 Roundy St., at 11:38 p.m., for a fight.
Friday
Police were sent to 4 Fielder Road, at 12:23 a.m., for a loud house party disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Somerset Avenue, at 8:36 a.m., to check an unconscious 14-year-old female.
Police were called to a Madison Avenue address, at 10:43 a.m. for a male passed out in the homeowner’s mudroom. After waking the 37-year-old man, they arrested Craig T. Richards, 37, homeless of Salem, and charged him with trespass and with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Carver and Livingstone streets, at 4:25 p.m., for an issue with kids bullying.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 410 Essex St., at 4:54 p.m., for a bicyclist struck and acting strangely. Police reported that the cyclist, who appeared to have been under the influence of an undetermined substance, was not hit by a vehicle, but had fallen. Although he appeared to be experiencing some pain, he declined medical attention and said he would go to the hospital on his own. He left the scene under his own power, with his bicycle.
Police were called to the vicinity of 43 Water St., at 4:57 p.m., for two males threatening each other.
Two officers went to 5 Aston Way, at 6:45 p.m., for a report of a past break-in.
Police were sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 8:14 p.m., for kids with a boombox at the park disturbing the peace.
A matter of check fraud brought an officer to 348 Rantoul Sgt., at 8:30 p.m.
Two officers went to 85 Herrick St., at 10:54 p.m., to check on a male who was with security.
Police sent to 22 Franklin Place at 11:29 p.m., for a male out of control, arrested a 23-year-old Beverly male on an outstanding warrant.
Saturday
Three patrolmen and a lieutenant were sent to the intersection of Essex and Grove streets, at 10:05 a.m., for suspicious activity. They arrested John-David Bower, 53, of 21 Essex Ave., South Hamilton. He was charged with disorderly conduct and with resisting arrest.
Four patrolmen were called to a New Balch Street location, at 1:51 p.m., after threats were made.
At 3:25 p.m., police were sent to 234 Cabot St., to speak with a woman who said a homeless man had threatened her.
A 75 Cabot St. resident reported, at 7:08 p.m., that items had been stolen from their vehicle.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 19 Radcliff Road, at 7:43 p.m., for a fireworks complaint.
At 7:47 p.m., two officers were sent to 71 Dodge St., for kids breaking bottles in the parking lot.
An officer responded, at 8:38 p.m., to 4 Aileen Way, after a man entered a residential garage and stole a bike.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of 45 Hart St., at 9:55 p.m., for a hit-and-run accident with property damage — a car hit a utility pole, but it did not stop.
Police went to 14 Walker Road, at 10:50 p.m., for a suspicious man with a flashlight in the back yard.
Sunday
Three officers were sent to 29 Hathaway at 12:38, and two to 53 Essex St., at 12:40 a.m., for separate loud house parties.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 2:36 a.m., for a possible fight at Dane Street Beach.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was called to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 7:17 p.m., for a road rage incident in the parking lot.
An officer was sent to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., at 9:27 p.m., for an unwanted guest, an ex-boyfriend.
A town service call was made to Hotwatt, 128 Maple St., at 8:18 a.m., after a truck broke a pole in half.
Friday
Police and an ambulance were sent to 16 Chase St., to assist a person who had multiple bee stings. They were transported to a local medical facility.
Police were sent to 13 Thomas Road, at 1:58 p.m., to execute a search warrant.
An officer was sent to CVS, Maple Street, at 9:45 p.m., for kids yelling in the pharmacy, but they were gone on arrival.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the Essex Tech Main Building, 565 Maple St., at 12:31 a.m., for a suspicious person peering into windows.
An officer was sent to 17 Danielle Drive, at 1 p.m., to report on threats made over tires.