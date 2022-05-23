Peabody
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:57 p.m., in the vicinity of 259 Andover St., and arrested the operator, a 34-year-old Newton, New Hampshire, resident on an active other-department warrant.
Officers were called to 276 Lowell St., at 2:08 p.m. for a past break and entry. Someone had forcefully entered through the front door and taken items from the home.
Police responded to James Street Park, at 3 p.m., for what appeared to be the start of a fight between juveniles. Officer said the report was unfounded.
An officer reported an ATV and a Ducati motorcycle operating together, at 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Allens Lane after they refused to stop for the officer. The plate on the Ducati was bent upwards, impeding readability.
Saturday
Police were sent to Bill & Bob’s Roast Beef, 2 Central St., at 1:33 a.m., for a fight inside. The officer documented the incident.
A caller from Harmonic Drive Technologies, 247 Lynnfield St., reported two catalytic converters stolen from vehicles overnight.
Police went to 15 Beacon St., at 9:40 a.m., for an elderly party with altered mental status attempting to drive a vehicle. He was evaluated by EMS and refused treatment. The party will be handled by the family.
Local and state police were called to the Mobil station at 137 Newbury St., after a truck struck a pole in the parking lot and two travel lanes had to be shut down to allow the truck to get out of the parking lot.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 1803 Hollow Tree Court after a caller reported a male wearing a T-shirt with orange writing not taking no for an answer when offering to fix rust on a vehicle. The officer could not locate the party.
Police were called to 7 Stone Drive, at 8:45 p.m., for a birthday party getting out of control with some parties cursing and others crying. All was quiet when the officer arrived. He spoke with the homeowner who said the parties who had been arguing had left.
A Swampscott Avenue resident reported, at 10:55 p.m., that someone had stolen her camera from the front of her residence sometime between 6 a.m. and now.
A caller reported, at 11:30 p.m., that a female wearing a long dress and heels was walking along the highway (Route 1) in the vicinity of Sonic and Wendy’s. She will be waiting for her Uber in the Marco’s parking lot. The female was advised to stay off Route 1.
Sunday
An officer brought in a green 21-speed Genesis mountain bike at 11:10 a.m., after finding it in the woods in MacArthur Park. It is being held for safe-keeping.
A walk-in reported, at 6:25 p.m., that their wallet was stolen at 4:15 p.m. from the mall restroom between Forever21 and H&M.
A caller notified police, at 9:44 p.m., from the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St. to report a fraud. She told officers she let someone use her credit card and she was unhappy with the charges they made on it. Officer advised her there was no crime.
Monday
Police were called to the intersection of Walnut and Tracey streets, at 12:30 a.m., for a man who was lying in the road. The unidentified man was transported to Lahey Medical Center.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 584 Lowell St., at 7:18 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident. One party was transported to Salem Hospital and both vehicles were towed.
An employee of Building Supplies Outlet Inc., 20 Webster St., reported, at 8:15 a.m., that two vehicles had been damaged, with one tire slashed on each.
A caller reported, at 8:49 a.m., that the kitten she brought in to the station on May17 was not abandoned at the mall, as she had reported at the time. She said she made up the story “because she thought her friend would get in trouble for giving her an unweaned kitten.” But, she said, the original owner, a Lowell resident, is now calling and threatening her because she is being investigated by the ACO. Police left a voicemail for the Lowell ACO.
A Coolidge Avenue female reported, at 8:57 a.m., that her Facebook account was hacked along with her Paypal account.
Marblehead
Friday
A general complaint brought police to Pleasant Street, at 8:34 a.m.
A party reported, at 11:25 a.m., that a blue purse was lost or stolen on Front Street.
A Seaview Avenue resident reported, at 1:24 p.m., that an unemployment claim had been fraudulently filed in their name.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Pleasant and Prince streets, at 4:40 p.m., for a rear-end collision.
A party reported a hit-and-run accident on Seaview Avenue, at 4:58 a.m.
Two officers were sent to Lighthouse Lane, at 8:28 p.m., on a report of suspicious activity.
Two officers were called to West Shore Drive, at 9 p.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle crash.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street, at 12:27 a.m., for suspicious activity but could not locate it.
A Nissan key was found, at 10:40 a.m., on Bassett Street.
A credit card was found, at 11:36 a.m., on Mansion Road.
An officer was called to Oscars Way, at 12:40 p.m., on a general complaint.
Three officers were dispatched to Pinecliff Drive, at 10:56 p.m., where they quieted-down a loud party.
Sunday
An officer went to Farrell Court at 3:26 a.m., to get a resident to lower the volume of a loud TV.
A debit card was found on Ocean Avenue and a credit card was found on Wyman Road, both reported at 10:41 a.m.
Two officers were directed to West Shore Drive, at 7:37 p.m., on a general complaint.
Monday
An officer was sent to Front Street, at 12:50 a.m., for a wanted person.
Salem
Friday
Police were called to 24 Derby St., at 7:33 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Police stopped a vehicle at 7:45 p.m., in the vicinity of 336 Jefferson Ave., and arrested the operator, Cara E. Coddens, 72, of 24 Parallel St., Salem. She was charged with a marked lanes violation, and with drunken driving.
Police were sent to 160 Fort Ave., at 9:37 p.m., and to 1 Crosby St., at 10:03 p.m., to look into separate reports of harassment.
A juvenile was reported missing from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road, at 11:50 p.m.
Saturday
Officers were called to the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Witch Hill Road, at 4 a.m. to check the well-being of a male. They arrested Kyle Walker, 28, of 39 Goldthwait St., Apt. 2, Lynn, and charged him with drunken driving.
Officers were sent to 14 Cloutman St., at 2:50 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police stopped a vehicle about 4:15 p.m., in the vicinity of 414 Essex St., and arrested Elian Enrique Sanchez, 18, of that address. He was charged with a passing violation; a marked lanes violation; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; failing to stop for police; and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Officers were sent to 300 Derby St., at 7:58 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were called to 6 March St., at 8:10 p.m., to assist a party locked out of their vehicle or their home.
The report of a break-and-entry in progress brought officers to 7 Leavitt St., at 9:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 30 Leavitt St., at 9:45 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Sunday
An officer was called to 38 Rainbow Terrace, at 12:06 a.m., for a drunken person.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought an officer to 2 East India Square, at 12:35 a.m.
An officer was sent to 36 Perkins St., at 7:55 a.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported in the vicinity of 160 Fort Ave., at 10:13 a.m.
At 10:41 a.m., another incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, that at 280 Washington St.
Police were sent to 26 Northend Ave., at 11:50 a.m., to speak with a person who had been threatened.
The report of an assault in the past brought police to 34 Raymond Road, at 12:37 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of South Washington Square, at 1:23 p.m., for a suspicious person. They arrested Michael Haynes, 50, of Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., and charged him with open and gross lewdness.
Police were sent to the intersection of Jackson Street and Francis Road, at 2 p.m., for an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a bicycle. The cyclist, who told police he had been riding on the wrong side of the road, showed no signs of trauma but was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. He was also cited for riding on the wrong side of the road.
Officers went to 30 Leavitt St., at 3:38 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Another noise complaint brought officers to 282 Canal St., at 4:26 p.m.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to Recovery Centers of America., 75 Lindall St., at 4:02 p.m., to take a report on a past assault.
An officer went to 2 Cherry St., at 4:35 pm., to investigate a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to Walmart 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:05 p.m., for a trespass.
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 7:10 p.m., for a lost wallet.
Medical aid was dispatched, at 8:05 p.m., to MilliporeSigma, 17 Cherry Hill Drive for a party who sustained a back injury after a fall.
A cruiser was sent to 47 Reservoir Drive, at 8:40 p.m. to check out suspicious activity.
Monday
Police were sent to the Public Works Garage, 95 Hobart St., to help round up a loose German shepherd.
Police were called to the intersection of Elliott Street and Route 128 south for 20 Canada geese in the road, but they were gone on arrival.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 10:45 a.m., for a male shoplifter. They arrested Fred Lisk, 68, of 30 Ellsworth Ave., Beverly, and charged him with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250.