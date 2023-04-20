Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was sent to the junction of Andover Street and Route 128 North, at 8:12 a.m., to assist Mass Highway while they cleaned up a homeless encampment.
A 2015 Subaru Outback has been parked at 49 Blaney Ave., for more than a month. A 72-hour "Notice of Removal" sticker was placed on the vehicle.
A caller told police, at 10:55 a.m., that his friend had his cell phone taken from a store last night. The officer checked Wilson Square Citgo to see if the suspect works there, but he does not. The officer summoned a 38-year-old 2 Andover Drive, Peabody, resident to court for a larceny under $1,200.
Officers were sent to 166 Washington St., at 11:08 a.m., on a report of youths on scooters driving in the street. The officer found the four youths and advised them not to do it.
The animal control officer went to an apartment at 47 Pierpont St., at 11:30 a.m., to check on the well-being of pets.
An officer was sent to Salon CC. 58 Pulaski St., at 11:39 a.m., after a woman called to report items had been taken from her delivery package.
A resident of 21 Parsons St., told police at 12:48 p.m. that he is being harassed by his landlord. The officer spoke with the caller regarding the matter with his landlord, and the officer advised him that he had spoken with the landlord and will preserve the peace later in the day when they call.
A caller reported, at 12:51 p.m., that three kids had broken the fence at the intersection of Lynnfield and Corwin streets and thrown some parts into the water. He said they left the area on their bikes. One was wearing a pink sweatshirt and the other two had black sweatshirts. They were last seen heading toward the rotary. The officer said the fence was already broken and the DPW was contacted to remove the pieces from the water.
A 25-year-old Melrose man came into the station at 2:26 p.m. to turn himself in on an outstanding Peabody warrant. The charges were for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
An officer was sent to Boston Children's Hospital, 10 Centennial Drive, at 4:07 p.m. for an elevator entrapment. The parties were freed with the assistance of the elevator company.
An 11 Nickerson Road caller reported, at 5:54 p.m., that he never received a package which was alleged to have been delivered. Nothing was found on the security cameras.
Police responded, at 10:27 p.m., to Champions' Pub, 114 Foster St. for a disturbance outside between a male and a female. A caller had reported a female passenger in a gray Buick occupied by five males that appeared to be in distress, and police stopped the vehicle in front of Champions. The officers spoke with all parties involved and all was in order. They were friends horsing around.
Thursday
Police, fire and ambulance wee dispatched to 1 Avalon Drive, at 1:46 a.m., for a vehicle into a fence. A flatbed tow truck was requested, and the operator, Cameron James Palermo Harriss, 23, was arrested on various charges. Harriss, of 37 Bayberry Road, Danvers, was charged with drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation, and carrying a dangerous weapon
An officer was sent to 9 Ayer St., at 1:46 a.m., after a caller reported seeing flashlights on his security cameras. The area checked out.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 4:41 a.m., to 157 Lynnfield St., for a person with a heart rate over 200 beats per minute.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Two officers were sent to a Washington Street location at midnight to assist a citizen.
Firefighters were sent to a Washington Street location, at 10:40 a.m.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Harbor Avenue, at 2:26 p.m., to investigate.
Police stopped a vehicle, at the intersection of Devereux and Pleasant streets and cited the operator.
Two officers were sent to Ocean Avenue, at 9:40 p.m., to investigate an outside fire.
Police made property checks on Brook Road, Atlantic Avenue and Community Road, between 10:19 and 10:30 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 5:33 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
An officer went to the Liberty Tree Mall Food Court, 100 Independence Way, at 6:54 p.m., for two kids on bikes.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Dayton Street and Armory Road at 8:45 p.m. to assist a lost driver.
Thursday
An officer was sent to Herb Chambers Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep, at 10:46 a.m., for a lost or stolen pair of license plates.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 12:23 p.m., to report on a past assault.
An officer was sent to SoFi Danvers Apartments., 180 Newbury St., at 2 p.m., to assist a constable.
Salem
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 71 North St., at 6 :01 p.m. to report on an incident of graffiti.
Police were called to 2 Holly St., at 5:51 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A noise complaint brought police to 5 Goodell St., at 9 p.m.
Police went to 205 Highland Ave., at 9:43 p.m., to speak with a party who was being harassed.
Thursday
A cruiser was sent to 2 Ocean Ave., at 12:08 a.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 14 Beaver St., at 9:14 a.m., to make a well-being check.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 347 Lafayette St., at 10:26 a.m.
A party called police, at 12:16 p.m., from 18 Leavitt St., to report they were being harassed.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought officers to the intersection of Norman and Washington streets, at 12:16 pm.
Police were sent to 205 Highland Ave., at 12:55 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident.
A report of harassment brought police to 3 Lemon Street Court, at 3:12 p.m.
An officer was sent to 3 Harbor St., at 4:14 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police reported 14 motor vehicle traffic stops across the city between 4:21 and 5:14 p.m.