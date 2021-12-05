PeabodyWednesday
An officer was sent to 6 Kosciusko St., at 8 a.m., after a truck stuck a property owner’s fence and left without providing his information. The officer will attempt to make contact with the company regarding the damage.
A Peabody police station video caught a 40-year-old East Boston man driving away from the station, at 9:35 a.m., after police had explained to him that he is not a licensed driver and, therefore, is not allowed to drive a motor vehicle. He was summoned to court to face a charge of unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
A Whitney Drive resident advised police, at 10:30 a.m., that she believes people may be stalking her outside her house. Officers checked the property and found no evidence of anyone being on the property. She refused all medical services and was advised to have cameras installed on her property.
Police and medical responders were dispatched to the intersection of Andover Street and Loris Road, at 12:10 p.m., for a three-vehicle accident in which two vehicles were towed and one fled. A female driver was transported to Beverly Hospital and a male driver to Salem Hospital, each with unknown injuries. The operator of the third vehicle, a 17-year-old Littleton youth, was summoned to court to face charges of driving after suspension; driving to endanger; and racing.
Friday
An anonymous Mill Street caller told police, at 12:05 a.m., she believed she could hear screaming from the basement of the end apartment, closest to the wooden fence.
Police were sent to 75 Walnut St., at 7:45 a.m., for a car accident involving a juvenile pedestrian. They were transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
An officer was sent to 125 Main St., at 11:50 a.m., for a male on foot screaming. He was advised he was causing a disturbance and to keep his behavior orderly.
Beverly
Thursday
Multiple officers were dispatched to 205 Broughton Drive, at 6:10 p.m., in response to a call about kids trying to break in.
Friday
Complaints of a loud party brought police to 48 Pleasant St., at 12:40 a.m.
An officer was sent to Beverly Commons Drive, at 11:56 a.m., to take a report from a woman who said she had been scammed in a wire fraud.
A Northridge Road woman reported, at 2 p.m., having been harassed.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Jordan and Russell streets, at 2:10 p.m., for a truck stuck in the roadway.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Bridge Street and Livingstone Avenue, at 4:43 p.m., for a two-car collision with airbag deployment. The two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Livingstone when the northbound vehicle took a left turn directly onto Bridge, striking the southbound vehicle on the driver side. Neither operator was injured, but both vehicles sustained significant damages and had to be towed. The operator of the northbound vehicle was given a warning for failure to yield right of way.
Officers were called to 112 Elliott St., at 4:45 p.m., for a past assault.
A Bisson Street resident reported, at 4:52 p.m., that a sign had been stolen from his yard.
Saturday
Two officers and an ambulance responded, at 6:53 p.m., to the intersection of Cabot and Washington streets, for a bleeding man down in the street.
Three officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 7:03 p.m., to the intersection of Park Street and Railroad Avenue, to check the well-being of people involved in a car crash or a possible argument.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 30 Folly Pond Road, at 1:40 p.m., to take a report on a rental scam.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Park Street, at 1:47 p.m., for a possible overdose in a taxi.
At 1:55 p.m., officers were sent to 44 New Balch St., on the report of an unlawful resident who had damaged a door.
Police were sent to the area of 34 Paine Ave., at 3 p.m., for a male and a female checking doors.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 29 Grove St., at 12:46 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 73 Harbor St., at 4:57 a.m., for an assault in the past.
Police were sent to 3 Barnes Ave., at 10:43 a.m., to look into a claim of harassment.
Officers responded to 623 Wharf St., at 11:52 a.m., for a report of larceny.
The report of an assault in the past brought officers to 295 Derby St., at 12:12 p.m.
Police were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 12:25 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Officers answered a call from 59 Boston St., at 1:02 p.m., for a larceny. They arrested Daniela Rae Phayr, 42, of 56 Margin St., Salem, and charged her with larceny from a building.
Police went to 50 Traders Way, at 1:20 p.m., to take a report on a shoplifting.
Reports of graffiti brought police to Tulip Street, at 1:25 p.m.
Officers were called to 117 Lafayette St., at 2 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were dispatched to 10 First St., at 3:05 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
Reports of a break-in in progress brought officers to 29 Park St., at 4:36 p.m.
Police responded to The Home Depot, also at 4:36 p.m., on the report of an armed robbery.
Police and fire were called to 252 Bridge St., at 9:50 p.m., in response to a report of a vehicle or a boat fire.
Saturday
Police were sent to 72 Flint St., at 8 a.m., in response to a report of a break-in to a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 42 Fort Lee Terrace, at 11:57 a.m., to look into a report of harassment.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 121 Marlborough Road, at 12:27 p.m., for a car accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Reports of a disturbance brought officers to 191 Federal St., at 2:55 p.m.
Police were dispatched, at 4:20 p.m., to 120 North St., for a car accident with airbag deployment. Police arrested Cheryl Callahan, 51, of 117 North St., Apt. 4, Salem. She was charged with a marked lanes violation; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and with operating under the influence of drugs.
Officer were dispatched to 87 Leach St., at 10 p.m., in response to a call about a past assault.
Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to 225 Canal St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. They arrested Demarcus Amtuan Lockett, 37, of 286 Washington St., Apt. 22, Salem. He was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle or a boat in the nighttime for a felony; attempting to commit a crime; and violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw.
At 11:56 p.m., police responded to 65 Boston St., for a hit-and-run accident.
Sunday
At 1:08 a.m., police went to 114 Federal St., in response to a disturbance.
At 1:17 a.m., police responded to 15 Federal St., where they arrested Maddison Marie Gaieski, 24, of 320 Lafayette St., Salem, and charged her with assault and battery on a police officer.
Police were dispatched, at 9:33 a.m., to 43 Boston St., for a disturbance.
Danvers
Friday
A report of possible gunshots brought officers to the vicinity of 396 Maple St., at 1:07 a.m. State police were euthanizing a deer.
Officers were called to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 11:12 a.m., for a suspicious silver Ford Escape.
EMTs were dispatched to the rail trail in the vicinity of 2 Burroughs St., for a man down on the trail. He was transported to an area medical facility.
The animal control officer was notified, at 1:25 p.m., of a person who was bitten by the pig at Endicott Park, 57 Forest St.
Police responded to the intersection of Holten Street and Peabody Avenue, at 6:25 p.m., for a T-bone crash with injuries.
The animal control officer was called to John George Park, 35 River St., at 11 p.m., for a bat stuck in the net.
Officers were dispatched, at 11:08 p.m., to the Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., for an intoxicated person who had made threats.
Saturday
Police and medical were called to 21 Cherry St., at 11:47 a.m., but the person was deceased.
Police were called to Lahey Outpatient Center, 480 Maple St., at 12:45 p.m. for a car crash with an injury.
At 1:08 p.m., another officer was sent to that location with a citation and a summons for an erratic operator.
A case of check fraud brought officers to 75 High St., at 1:25 p.m.
An officer was called to Brentwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 1:26 p.m., for a reported past assault on a patient by a staff member.
Officers were sent to 9 Andover St., at 1:55 p.m., for a car accident with an injury.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A caller notified police, at 11:17 a.m., from the vicinity of Devens Road, that an elderly man was running/walking down the middle of the roadway with significant difficulty. He was wearing maroon running pants/leggings, heading in the direction of Walker Road. He was not found.
Thursday
A woman reported, at 2:15 p.m., that she left her debit card in the ATM at Alltown, 525 Paradise Road, and it has since been used by another person.
Saturday
An Ingalls Terrace resident advised police, at 4:34 a.m., that the intoxicated female he invited over earlier in the night now refuses to leave.
A caller reported, at 8:12 p.m., that his vehicle was hit and damaged while in the parking lot in front of Starbucks, during his work shift today.