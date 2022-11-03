PeabodyWednesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:43 p.m., in the vicinity of 53 Lynnfield St., and summoned the operator, a 38-year-old Watertown man, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for a first offense of using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.
A Mason Street woman called to inquire if PAC has custody of her Russian blue cat, Jaguar, which had been living with her now-deceased ex-boyfriend. She was advised PAC never took custody of the cat and suggested she contact the microchip company to report it as missing and to confirm whether they’d had any recent hits.
Police stopped a school bus at the intersection of Lowell land Perkins streets, at 2:08 p.m., after getting a report of kids in the bus throwing bottles at passing motor vehicles. The officers spoke with the kids on the bus, but no one admitted to throwing the items.
Police responded to Shaw’s Supermarket, 210S Andover St., after an unwanted group refused to leave when they were asked to do so by security. They left prior to police arrival, however.
Police were sent to 18 Crowninshield St., at 4:40 p.m., after a woman, who had previously been trespassed from the laundry room, was sitting there after an argument with a resident. Police arrived and took the woman, a resident of 16 Crowninshield St., into custody and arrested her on an other-department warrant.
Police were sent to 16 Crowninshield St., at 7:22 p.m., and arrested a 26-year-old resident on two outstanding warrants, a Lynn warrant for assault and a Peabody warrant for traffic violations.
An employee of Best Gas, 129 Newbury St., advised police, at 11:06 p.m., that a Dodge Charger, which frequents the station to gas up, returns each time to the Plaza Motel, going the wrong way down Route 1.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police made property checks on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Wyman Road, Village Street and Humphrey Road between 12:57 and 1:28 a.m.
An officer was sent to Sheldon Road, at 7:33 a.m., to calm a neighbor dispute.
Two officers were sent to Anchorage Lane, at 10:21 a.m. for a minor accident. Drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
An officer was sent to Lincoln Avenue, at 4:58 a.m., to serve a summons.
Two officers were dispatched to Foster Street, at 10:55 p.m., for a burglar alarm, but it was a false alarm.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Hilltop Drive, at 5:28 p.m., to look into a complaint of harassment and bullying by juveniles.
A possible abandoned motor vehicle was reported in the vicinity of 22 Atlantic Ave., at 9:33 p.m. Officer will check back in 72 hours.
An officer and an ambulance were dispatched to a Dunham Road address for a medical alert activation.
Thursday
Police were called to 144 Park St., at 2:03 a.m., for people throwing rocks at windows.
An ambulance was sent to Hillside Avenue, at 2:10 a.m., to check the well-being of a male.
An officer and an ambulance were called to Wedgemere Road, at 9:30 a.m. for a report of an allergic reaction.
A party called police, at 10:24 a.m., to report fraud through an employment website.
Two officers went to 900 Cummings Center Court, at 10:34 a.m., to check a report of juveniles trespassing.
Officers were sent to 350 Cabot St., at 11:45 a.m., where they located a female with active warrants.
Three patrolmen and a sergeant responded to 50 Rantoul St., at 12:12 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to Middlebury Lane, at 1:40 p.m., to attempt to serve a notice of immediate threat.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 90 North St., at 1:58 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle hit-and run was reported to police in the vicinity of 1 Vinnin St., at 7:23 a.m.
An officer was sent to 4 Larch Ave., at 8:36 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 53 Felt St., at 10:19 a.m., for the theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle plate.
An officer was sent to 22 Valley St., at 11:20 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Police responded to two juvenile issues, the first at 1:34 p.m., at 58 Perkins St., and the second, in the vicinity of 450 Highland Ave., at 1:39 p.m.
An officer was sent to 72 Loring Ave., at 2 p.m., to look into a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam bought an officer to 7 Leach St., at 2:54 p.m.
Police were called to 29 Highland Ave., at 5:33 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Officers responded to 125 Canal St., at 7:10 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Thursday
Police were called to the intersection of Bridge and Boston streets, at 12:09 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. After a brief investigation they arrested the operator, Marisa Concetta Almonte, 55, of 1704 Broughton Drive, Beverly. She was charged with drunken driving, a marked lanes violation, and driving in excess of the posted limit.
Police were sent to 17 Barnes Road, at 7:16 a.m. to settle a disturbance.
Officers went to 10 Becket St., at 8:53 a.m., to investigate a possible fraud or a scam.
A complaint of threats brought officers to 395 Essex St., at 12:29 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Essex and Crombie streets, at 2:31 p.m., for a larceny.
Another complaint of a fraud or a scam brought police to 12 First St., at 4:07 p.m.