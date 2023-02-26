Peabody
Thursday
An officer went to Gaeta’s Auto Service, 153 Newbury St., 12:11 a.m., to make a well-being check of a male sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle in the Gulf station parking lot. He was originally found sleeping at an intersection. His parents showed up and took the young man and his vehicle home.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:54 a.m., in the vicinity of the Seawitch Fish Market, 203 Newbury St., for a 23-year-old Salem male operating an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle. He was summoned to court on those charges and his vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to 14 Foster St., at 10:05 a.m., where they serve an other-department warrant to a 55-year-old resident. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Police and fire were dispatched to the vicinity of the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost, 20 Howley St., at 7 p.m., for a large brush fire after several explosions were heard in the homeless encampment. Officer said he tried to use his fire extinguisher but it was no help as the blaze was too large. The Fire Department extinguished the fire and EMS was requested for a resident with a face injury. He refused medical attention, however.
EMT was dispatched to the Howley Street homeless encampment, at 8:30 p.m., for the party injured in the previous incident. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
The Fire Department was sent to the Peabody City Garage, 50 Farm Ave., at 10:39 p.m., for a truck on fire in the garage. The fire was extinguished and the truck was towed outside.
At 11:29 a.m., the Fire Department returned to the City Garage, as the truck was on fire again. It was extinguished again.
Friday
Police were called to Cottage Street at 10:16 a.m., for a heavy-set male wearing a black jacket and gray sweats with tattoos on his neck. He was wandering in and out of yards and appeared to be confused. The man was taken into custody and identified as Collin Joseph Peters, 27, of 42 Saddleback Road, Mashpee. He was arrested on an outstanding other-department warrant and charged with vandalizing property.
A woman called police, at 10:30 a.m., from Gaeta’s Shell & Citgo, 14 Newbury St., to report that ice from a passing vehicle had smashed her windshield. The woman was unhurt.
A 25-year-old Haverhill man was apprehended at 11 a.m. in Peabody District Court and summoned to appear before the judge for larceny over $1,200.
Police took a man into custody, at 2:47 p.m., at the Turnpike Car Wash, 80 Newbury St. and gave him a written warning for a breakdown lane violation. The 41-year-old 40 Prospect St. man was also arrested on an outstanding other-department warrant.
An officer was sent to Victoria’s Secret, Northshore Mall, to document a shoplifting report from Feb. 16.
A Glendale Avenue called police, at 7:21 p.m., for assistance in getting into her vehicle because the doors were frozen. The officer reported the doors were too frozen to open without causing damage. The woman planned to try again in the morning.
Police were called to 24 Bresnahan St. at 9:40 p.m. and arrested James J. Girouard, 60, a household member. Girouard was charged with assault and battery on another household member. The victim was advised of his 209A rights and declined.
Salem
Friday
The report of a dispute brought police to 3 Dove Ave. at 2 a.m.
Police were sent to 11 Greenway Road at 8:33 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
The report of a larceny brought police to 40R Highland Ave., at 10:12 a.m.
A complaint of harassment brought police to 6 Bristol St., at 11 a.m.
Police were called to 107 Lafayette St., at 2:03 p.m., for a disorderly person causing a problem. They arrested Ariel Zorrilla, 27, of 10 Lynch St., Salem, and charged him with disorderly conduct and with resisting arrest.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 3:45 p.m., from 37 Winter Island Road.
Police were sent to 128 Washington St., at 5:13 p.m., for a drunken person.
At 6:13 p.m., they were called to Lifebridge — Northeast, for another drunken person, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 7:22 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A third juvenile was reported missing at 11:15 p.m., today from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road.
Saturday
A noise complaint brought an officer to 11 Pioneer Terrace at 12:38 a.m.
Police were sent to 16 Porter St., at 5:58 a.m., to take a report on a missing adult.
Officers went to 3 Varney St., at 10:25 a.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 37 Jefferson St,. at 11 a.m., to settle a dispute.
A suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to2 Norton Terrace, at 11 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 36 Brittania Circle, at 11:57 a.m.
Limbs or trees were reported town at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Loring Avenue, at 12:03 and at 1 Swampscott Road, at 12:52 p.m.
Two motor-vehicle hit-and-run accidents were reported, about 2:27 p.m., in the vicinity of 2 Traders Way, and at 3:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 190 Bridge St. After the second accident, police located and arrested Melissa C. Bollin, 29, of 42 Washington St., Peabody. She was charged with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; drunken driving; and child endangerment while under the influence of alcohol.
Beverly
Friday
The sergeant and three officers were sent to 15 Congress St., at 5:13 p.m. when a party threatened a family with a firearm via social media. It was a hoax call.
Four officers responded to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 6:19 p.m., for a rear-end collision without injuries.
Saturday
Police began their daily round of late-night checks with a train station check at 122 Rantoul St.
Police went to 33 Hilltop Drive, at 2:12 a.m., to speak with a man banging on an apartment door.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 8:11 a.m., for an unresponsive male, possibly triggered by the consumption of alcohol.
Police were sent to an apartment at 60 Rantoul St., at 11:31 a.m. to make a well-being check on a woman after a son or daughter had called repeatedly but was unable to contact her.
Police were sent to 304 Cabot St., at 12:34 p.m., for suspicious activity. They arrested Roberto Vasquez, 36, of 24 Chase St., Beverly, and charged him with breaking into a depository; possession of a burglarious instrument; breaking and entering into a building in the daytime; and on an outstanding warrant.
An ambulance and three officers were sent to Dunkin Donuts (location not given) to assist another department after a missing juvenile was reported to be there by Boston police.
Two officers were sent to 62 Pleasant St., at 4:07 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace over a civil matter.
The sergeant and two officers were called to 245 Cabot St., at 9:35 p.m., for a fight on the third floor.
Sunday
Police began their daily round of late-night checks with a Gage Street playground check.
At 12:50 police were sent to the vicinity of Hale and Thissell streets for a possible drunken male walking around.
A juvenile was picked up at 1:02 a.m., on Elliott Street and transported by the DCF.
Police and fire were called to 3 Beverly Commons Drive, at 9:56 a.m., for a fire alarm with smoke.
Report of a possible credit card theft brought police to 19 Dodge St., at 11:14 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were dispatched, at 4:12 p.m., to Eastern Bank, 4 Federal St., for an attempted check fraud. They arrested Octavio Sanabria, 45, of 199 Manchester St., Manchester, New Hampshire. Sanabria was charged with possessing a Class B drug; possessing a Class A drug, subsequent offense; and uttering a false check.
Officers stopped a suspicious 4-door white Acura at 6:06 p.m., at the intersection of Fowler and Crane streets. After a brief investigation, they arrested Daniel Timoteo Cabrera, 18, of 1 Clifton Place, Cambridge. He was charge with possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute; and with possession of a Class D drug.
Thursday
Police were sent to the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., at 10:34 a.m. to assist a party with a mental disorder who wanted help. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An ambulance was sent to 21 Rice St., at 1:58 p.m., for a party who sustained a broken shoulder in a fall.
A party came in to the police station, at 5:26 p.m., to report a stolen Bobcat.
An officer was sent to check Route 128 south to check the well-being of a male walking on the highway.
An officer was sent to Extra Space Storage, 36 Pope Lane, for a verbal dispute among a group of people.
Friday
Police reported recovering a white Kia at 1 a.m. at Boston North Fitness Center, 30 Prince St.
A service call was made to the town at 8:23 a.m. for a tree down with wires, and possibly tree, down on the house at 27 Elliott St.
A town service call was made at 10 a.m. regarding an icy crosswalk at the Elm and Maple streets intersection.
An officer was sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, at 12:03 p.m., for an accident when a Jeep hit a parked car.
Police were called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 1:13 p.m., for a shoplifter who was being detained in the LP office.
The report of a past shoplifting incident brought police to Dick’s Sporting Goods at 2:35 p.m.
Saturday
Police were called to Cottage #3, Hogan Regional Center, 450 Maple St., at 6:28 p.m., for a possible assault.
Police were called to TGI Friday, 49 Newbury St., at 2:19 p.m., for a party making strange statements and behaving oddly.