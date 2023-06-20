Salem
Sunday
A larceny report brought police to 30 Leavitt St., at 6:51 p.m.
An officer was sent to Japonica Avenue at 8 p.m. to settle a dispute.
Officers responded to 125 Canal St., at 10:52 p.m., to report on another larceny.
Monday
A motor vehicle hit and run was reported, at 2:50 a.m., from the vicinity of 24 Lynde St,
Police were sent to 29 Trader’s Way at 11:22 a.m., for the third larceny of the day,
The report of a break and entry in progress brought police to 6 Proctor St., at 11:56 a.m.
The day’s fourth larceny was reported Monday, at 4:17 p.m., at Walmart, 450 Highland Ave.
Peabody
Monday
A caller reported, at 1:50 a.m., that a vehicle was speeding around the Macarthur Circle area and was now parked with its lights on. An officer spoke with the vehicle occupant. They were a resident of the area and were heading inside.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Bank of America, at 10:36 a.m., for a three vehicle accident. One vehicle was towed, but no injuries and no citations were indicated.
An ambulance was sent to Tri-City Taxi, 55 Walnut St., Rear, after a caller reported that someone appeared to be having a stroke. The male patient was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police and firefighters, who were already at 16 Leonard Road for a medical issue, responded at 12:55 p.m., to a Lifeline activation at nearby residence. They were unable to gain access to the residence and there was no answer at the phone number they had on call, so they broke a window to gain entry. The resident was not at home, so they left a voicemail with the owner. She called back, when she returned home, to say she was out for breakfast and doing just fine.
Police were dispatched to Brooksby Village, Unit 405, at 12:55 p.m., to speak with a resident reporting they may have lost $19,000 to a scam.
A woman reported to dispatch, at 7:58 p.m., that she was walking on Pine Street moments earlier when a car passed with someone screaming at her. Police were unable to find the car.
Police were called to the Plaza Motel, 125 Newbury St., at 11:09 p.m., after an employee reported an outside fall and a cut to their mouth. The officer spoke with the caller who reported an assault and robbery.
Police issued a summons to a 42-year-old 103 Liberty Street, Lynn, resident on charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer went to 17 Mill St., at 5:14 p.m., to speak with a party who was having an issue with a neighbor.
An officer was called to a unit at 64 Holten St., at 7:21 p.m., to speak with a resident there who, also, was having an issue with a neighbor.
The report of a possible break and entry brought police to 5 Park St., at 9:45 p.m., to report on a possible break and entry attempt.
An officer was sent to the Porter Cemetery, 45 High St., at 11:33 p.m., for two suspicious males, but an area search turned up no one.
Monday
The ACO was notified, at 12:57 p.m., about a raccoon possibly dying in the vicinity of Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road.
Medical aid was dispatched, at 1:28 p.m., to Danvers Pizza & Subs, 136 Andover St., for an unconscious person. They were transported to an area medical facility.
An officer was sent to CVS, 239 Endicott St., to dispatch an unwanted guest who was harassing customers. A Peach Tree Lane resident notified police, at 2:47 p.m., of receiving fraudulent email.
Police were sent to SoFi Danvers, 180 Newbury St., at 6:13 p.m., for suspicious activity.
An officer was sent to Thorpe School, 30 Oberlin Road, at 7:42 p.m., to check on four teens on the playground.
An officer went to 5124 Kirkbride Drive, at 9:52 p.m., to speak with loud residents disturbing their neighbors.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 7:20 a.m., to make a well-being check on a party possibly using heroin.
Police were called to the vicinity of 565 Maple St., at 8:05 a.m., for a fight.
The report of threatening emails and voicemails brought an officer to Hogan Regional Center, 450 Maple St., Bldg. 3, at 10:07 a.m.
Police responded to the intersection of Poplar and Locust streets, at 10:23 a.m., for a three vehicle accident with possible injuries. Two vehicles heading west on Poplar had entered the intersection on a green light when a single vehicle proceeding south on Locust ran the red light and entered the intersection, colliding with one of the two vehicles on Poplar and involving the other. All parties refused medical attention, and the driver of the southbound vehicle, a Lynn male, was cited for failing to stop for a red light. All three vehicles were towed, and a major traffic tie-up resulted as a result of the signal light being disrupted by the accident.
Police and an ambulance were called to 375 Maple St., at 11:20 a.m., for a possible heart attack. The party was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Ira Lexus called police, at 12:22 p.m., to report receiving threatening letters.
A non-domestic dispute brought police to Breakaway, 221 Newbury St., at 1:03 p.m.
Police were sent to Sanctuary Medicinals, 2 Electronics Ave., Unit 20 for a case of road rage and assault.