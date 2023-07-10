DanversFriday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Harbor Freight Tools, 4 Newbury St., at 1:56 a.m., for the report of a suspicious male pushing an outdoor grill up the highway. Police then arrested a 29-year-old Peabody man on an outstanding warrant. Possible charges relating to the gas grill are still under investigation.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Newbury and North streets, at 5:18 p.m., for a road rage incident with drivers arguing.
At 6:20 p.m., and officer was sent to 320 Newbury St., for a person walking around the pool nude.
An office responded to 1 Pickering St., at 9:38 p.m., for a person shooting fireworks but they were not found.
Saturday
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 92 Newbury St., at 10:28 a.m., for a female detained for shoplifting. They arrested a 24-year-old New York woman and charged her with shoplifting merchandise valued in excess of $250.
A state police cruiser was sent to Route 128 northbound at 2:20 p.m., after a table flew off a car proceeding down the highway.
Sunday
Police were called to 98 Water St., at 1:57 a.m., for loud music disturbing the neighbors.
Officers were called to Nordstrom Rack at 3:42 p.m. for a shoplifter. They refused to cooperate with police and were arrested. A report had not been filed.
Salem
Friday
Fireworks were reported. at 12:59 a.m. in the vicinity of 40 Rainbow Terrace.
Police were sent to 27 Charter St., at 10:48 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers were called to 227 Highland Ave., at 1:03 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
The report of a missing adult brought police to 161 Essex St., at 1:33 p.m.
Officers were sent to 53 Hanson St., at 1:50 p.m. to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. They arrested Carlos Lopez, 57, of 90 Rockaway St., Apt. 1., Lynn. He was charged with failing to stop or yield; using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle, first offense; and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, subsequent offense.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 59 Boston St., in a routine motor vehicle traffic, and arrested the driver. No details were available, however.
At 4:20 p.m., police were sent to 36 Boston St., for a larceny.
Police were called to 79 Proctor St., at 6:48 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to 138 Canal St., at 6:48 p.m.
At 8:35 p.m., police were called to 91 Lafayette St., for an assault in the past.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor-vehicle plate brought an officer to 133 North St., at 8:37 p.m.
Police were sent to 11 Gardner St., at 11:01 p.m., to investigate a report of fireworks.
A noise complaint brought officers to 58 Dow St., at 11:37 p.m.
Saturday
Three additional noise complaints sent police to three separate locations within 15 minutes: At 12:32 a.m., they were called to 27 Rainbow Terrace; at 12:38 a.m., they went to Restaurant Row; and at 12:47 a.m., they were sent to 15 Palmer St.
Officers were sent to 15 Federal St., at 1:10 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
Reports of a fight brought officers to the vicinity of 212 Washington St. at 1:20 a.m.
A cruiser was called to the vicinity of 160 Fort Ave., at 8:41 a.m. for a dispute.
Police were called to 67 Winthrop St., at 12:53 p.m. for a past break and entry.
Police responded to 109 Congress St., at 1:40 p.m. to report on a larceny.
Police were sent to 129 Essex St., at 5:23 p.m., to remove an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Officers were called to 1 Traders Way, at 7:37 p.m., for an drunken individual.
Police responded to two fireworks complaints, one at 8:46 p.m., in the vicinity of 20 Harbor St., and another at 8:55 p.m., in the vicinity of 25 Memorial Drive.
Sunday
Calls about a disturbance brought police to 152 Washington St. at 8:22 a.m..
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road at 10 a.m.
An officer was sent to Gardner Street, at 10:45 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought officers to the vicinity of 227 Highland Ave., at 11:52 a.m.
Police responded to 232 Highland Ave., for a disturbance at 1:46 p.m.
Police or fire were called to 75 Canal St., at 2:39 p.m., to assist a party who was locked out of their home or vehicle.
A cruiser was sent to 400 Highland Ave., at 2:56 p.m., to settle a disturbance.
An officer went to Walmart, 560 Highland Ave., at 4:16 p.m., for a shoplifting.
At 6:09 p.m., reports of a dispute brought police to 406 Essex St.
Police were sent to 224 Warren St., at 6:37 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Calls about fireworks brought police to 43 Osborne Hill Drive, at 6:38 p.m.
At 7:20 p.m., police were sent to 73 Harbor St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Peabody
Saturday
An officer was sent to 41 Garden Road, at 10:49 a.m., to report on a stolen moped.
Police responded to North Shore Plastic Surgery, 7 First Ave., at 11:58 a.m., for a call from an alarm company reporting an area alarm. A cleaning crew was on scene cleaning the carpets.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Northshore Mall, near Pole 11, for a pregnant female who had fainted near a black Toyota Highlander. She was located and transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to the vicinity of Spring Pond on Lynn Street, at 2:28 p.m., for parties swimming in the pond. They were spoken to and have left for the day.
A person called police, at 5:10 p.m., from Spinelli’s Function Facility, to report that while he was at a wedding, someone had stolen his vehicle. When he spoke with police, however, he realized he had not driven to the wedding and had come with someone else.
An officer went to 22 Bartholomew St., at 8:53 p.m. for a fireworks complaint. He spoke with the homeowner, who said there would be no more fireworks.
Sunday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 12:06 a.m., to 26 Nickerson Road for an overdose victim. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to Maddy’s Carwash, 300 Andover St., at 11:50 a.m., for a hit and run. The officer followed up and damages were paid in full to the owner.
Police went to the Trackside Bar & Grill, 30 Warren St., at 5:35 p.m., after a caller reporting hearing what sounded like five to seven shots fired from an automatic weapon somewhere from behind the restaurant. After speaking with several parties in the area, they concluded the noises appeared to have been from a motorcycle muffler.
An Aborn Street caller reported, at 6:53 p.m., that she was at a rehab facility and her packages were being stolen from her home.
Police were called to 103 Lowell St., on the report of an accident with a vehicle on fire. The tow truck was already on scene and preparing to tow the vehicle. The operator, a 34-year-old Lynn resident, will be summoned to court to face charges for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
MarbleheadFriday
Four officers responded, at 1:33 a.m., to a Beacon Street address to investigate after a burglar alarm.
An officer went to Peach Highlands, at 10:05 a.m., to assist a citizen.
Two officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 5:11 p.m., on a general complaint.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 7:13 p.m., to the intersection of Lafayette Street and West Shore Drive, for a motor vehicle crash. One party was cited, but no further information was available.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Orne Street, at 5 p.m., in response to a moving vehicle complaint. The vehicle was towed. No details were given.
Another vehicle was stopped on a moving vehicle complaint, at 7:57 p.m., on Front Street, and was towed.
Sunday
Two officers were sent to Devereux Street, at 1:33 a.m., on a general complaint.
A motor vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Pleasant and Devereux streets at 9:30 a.m., and a citation was issued to the operator.
Two officers went to Washington St., at 12:46 p.m., and reported on a general complaint.
{div}
An officer was sent to the intersection of Tedesco Street and Westminster Road, at 6 p.m., to assist a citizen.
{div}
Two officers went to a Cliff Street address, at 10:20 p.m. to assist a citizen. They were taken to stay with family/guardian/or other.
{div}
Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 4:02 p.m., to the vicinity of 333 Cabot St., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
{div}
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Elliott Street for a party having a breakdown.
{div}
A person called police, at 5:53 p.m, from 29 Broadway that several packages had been stolen.
{div}
The sergeant and two officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jordan and Kittredge streets for a road rage incident with a possible gun.
{div} {/div}
Monday
An officer was sent to a Bridge Street address at 12:14 a.m. to talk with a mother who reported the father was acting inappropriately.
{div} {/div}
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 7:44 a.m., to assist a caller requesting help — possibly medical — for an unknown reason.
{div} {/div}
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Sunset Drive, at 8:19 a.m. for an unresponsive male.
{div} {/div}
An officer was sent to the intersection of Essex Street and Evelyn Road at 11:21 a.m. for a girl sitting in the rotary.
{div} {/div}
Two officers were called to 23 Gage Street, for an issue with a party on the third floor.
{div} {/div}
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Enon Street, at 2:56 p.m., for a male down with medical issues.
{div} {/div}
{div} {/div}