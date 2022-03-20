SalemThursday
Police were called to 10 Beaver St., at 8 p.m., Thursday for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Peter D. Tully, 64, of 33 Hart St., Apt. 2, Beverly. Tully was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, third-offense drunken driving, and possessing an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Police responded to 30 Charles St., at 9:50 p.m., for reports of a fight.
Police were sent Bridge Street, at 11 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries. After a brief investigation, they arrested Leanne R. Benson, 32, of 7 Sherman St., Apt. 4A, Boston. She was charged with a marked lanes violation, failure to stop or yield, speeding, vehicle not meeting Registry safety standards, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, second offense drunken driving, and possession of a Class B drug.
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 12:25 a.m., at the intersection of Norman and Crombie streets and arrested the operator, Jacob Thomas Ennis, 20, of 100 Gardiner St., Lynn. He was charged with a marked lanes violation, failure to stop or yield, improper operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, drunken driving and forgery or misuse of a Registry document.
Police responded, at 7:03 a.m., to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Wilson Road, at 7:03 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
An officer was sent to 110 Jefferson Ave., at 9:55 a.m., to settle a dispute.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 10 Brown St., at 12:32 p.m.
Two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries were reported, the first at 1:23 p.m., at the intersection of First Street and Whalers Lane, and the second, at 2:12 p.m., in the vicinity of 40 Dow St.
Police were called to 77 Willson St., at 2:21 p.m.,, and to 211 Lafayette at 2:22 p.m., for juvenile issues.
An officer was called to 152 Washington St., at 2:30 p.m., for a drunken person.
Police were sent to 55 Weatherly Drive, at at 6:08 p.m., to investigate the report of a scam.
An officer was called to 14 Park St., at 7:05 p.m., for a trespasser.
Police were called to 27 Garden Terrace, at 8:40 p.m., to investigate a party’s report of being harassed.
Swampscott
Friday
An 245 Essex St. resident called to speak with an officer concerning a camera his neighbor put up facing his apartment.
An officer went to a Sculpin Way address, at 2:08 p.m., to investigate a reported larceny of credit.
A party came to the front desk, at 3:40 p.m., to report an unemployment scam.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 4:42 p.m., in response to a patient who reported being assaulted.
An officer was sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 6:37 p.m. for a female shoplifter in a gray Honda.
An officer was called to Double Tree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 10:40 p.m., to report on a past assault.
Friday
An officer went to New Brothers Restaurant & Deli, 31 Maple St., at 5 a.m. for a noisy delivery truck disturbing the peace. The officer spoke with the driver about being quieter when he made his deliveries.
An officer was sent to The Home Depot, Rte. 1 Danvers, at 1 p.m., to report on a past assault.
Officers were sent to 480 Maple St., at 4:05 p.m., Friday, where they arrested a 37-year-old Tewksbury man on multiple outstanding warrants
A motor vehicle accident with injury brought police to the intersection of Newbury and North streets, at 4:50 p.m.
Police were called to Pickering Street, at 5:33 p.m., for kids playing in the new construction site.
Saturday
Officers were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 11:45 a.m., to report on the theft of a black Buick. The victim said it was last seen on Friday.
An officer was called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 12:30 p.m., for a past shoplifting.
Officers were sent to to 27 Rice St., at 1:50 p.m., to speak with a resident who was disturbing the peace with banging.
Police were called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:37 p.m., for three male shoplifters.
A man called police, at 9:08 p.m., from Netcast Church, 100 Independence Way, to report his wife was acting strangely.
An officer was sent to 3 Venice St., at 11 p.m., after the station reported getting calls that a loud party was disturbing the peace.
Sunday
An officer was sent to the Millpond, 53 Sylvan St., at 11:42 a.m., to check on something floating in the pond.
At 12:03 p.m., an officer was sent to Merchants Liquor Mart, 88 High St., after a caller reported a larceny from their vehicle.
Peabody
Friday
The manager at Turnpike Carwash, 80 Newbury St., reported, at 2:25 p.m., that a customer put his vehicle in drive while it was on the track and hit the car in front of him. The two drivers had completed the exchange of paperwork prior to the officer’s arrival.
A 7:10 p.m. walk-in reported a larceny of under $1,200 at Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St.
Saturday
A caller advised police, at 8:20 a.m., that one of his employees had just reported there was a female passed out behind the wheel of a blue Kia. She was taken into custody and a female officer from Salem was requested to search her. After a brief investigation, police arrested Ashley Marie Giardina, 35, of 2 Wheeler St., Peabody, and charged her with possession of a Class A drug and on a department warrant.
A caller 154 Newbury St. caller reported to police, at 2:58 p.m., that his son and friends were shooting their Nerf guns and someone pulled over and yelled at them. The driver who had stopped called police and said that he took one of the Nerf guns from the kids. The officer spoke with both sides and will document the incident.
A party called police, at 6:50 p.m., to advise them that a three-vehicle accident had taken place in the vicinity of 19 Central St., and that two passengers from one vehicle were transported to Salem with unknown injuries.
A Prospect Street resident called police, at 10:45 p.m., to request transport to Salem Hospital, saying her eyes were burning from excessive crying, and eye drops were no help. She was transported to Salem.
A Gardner Street resident reported her son stole mail from her and her other son would like to speak with an officer. The woman and other son were seeking information on getting help for the first son.
Sunday
A Felton Street caller notified police, at 2:10 a.m., hearing “noises like gunshots” in the area of Brooksby Farm. The officer checked the area and found the parties responsible had left the area.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of Lowell Street and Priscilla Lane, at 5:30 a.m., for a vehicle that had hit a pole. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, the vehicle was towed, and the Peabody light plant was on scene to check out the pole.
A caller reported, at 11:15 a.m., finding an unattended toddler in the Lynnfield Street roadway. Police said a 14-year-old was watching their siblings and had not seen the 2-year-old sneak out of the residence. Parents arrived home and took custody.
Police were sent to 6224 Crane Brook Way, at 2:40 p.m., where they served a warrant on a 33-year-old resident and took him into custody on an outstanding other-department warrant.
Beverly
Thursday
Two cruisers were sent to 277 Rantoul St., at 6:53 p.m., for an drunken patron who was refusing to leave the bar.
Officers were sent to 49 Standley St., at 7:40 p.m., for a male knocking on the door and refusing to leave.
Police were sent to 54 Elliott St., at 8:15 p.m., for a male customer causing a disturbance, but he fled when he saw police.
At 8:40 p.m., police were sent to Rantoul Street, to deal with the party from the previous item. The man, who had been involved in a domestic disturbance at that time, was arrested and charged on a related offense.
An officer was sent to 278 Rantoul St., at 9:30 for a disturbance at a liquor establishment. The loud music was bothering neighbors.
Friday
An officer was sent to 240 Cabot St., at 8:10 a.m., for a homeless person sleeping in the ATM vestibule.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched the vicinity of Essex St., at 1:43 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was crossing Essex St. when a driver pulled out of a parking lot at a low speed and struck the man just as she was turning into the travel lane. She said she had not seen him. Although the man was knocked to the ground, he said he was unhurt, refused any medical assistance and went on his way. The driver was not cited.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Ober and the Lynch Park driveway to assist a nanny who had locked a child in the car by accident.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 181 Elliott St., at 5:45 p.m., for kids riding bikes through traffic.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 211 Rantoul St., at 7:36 p.m., for three males possibly drinking.
At 7:40 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 145 Livingstone Ave., for the report of a person being mean to their dog.
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 296 Cabot St., at 10:07 a.m., for homeless parties out in front of the business.
An officer was sent to 135 Cabot St., at 10:40 a.m., to recover stolen jewelry.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Edwards streets, at 10:50 a.m., for a possible explosion from a manhole.
Five cruisers were sent to 23 Gage Sgt., at 8:04 p.m., for a neighbor shining a bright light into windows.
Two officers were sent to 9 Wallis St., for a drunken female refusing to leave.
Officers were sent to 90 Colon St., at 11 p.m., to assist and elderly female who was confused and cold.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Dodge and Laurel streets for a vehicle stuck on the railway tracks.
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 1:32 a.m., to Lenox Street for an unresponsive female.
A two-car accident with property damage brought police, fire and an ambulance to the intersection of Elliott and Beckford streets, at 6:40 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 8 Charnock St., at 3:35 p.m., for a male sleeping on the sidewalk.
Police and fire responded, at 4:20 to an East Street address to make a well-being check on a resident whom neighbors had been unable to make contact, but the person was found to have died unattended.