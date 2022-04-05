PeabodyMondayA man called police, at 2:15 p.m., to report he had been unable to get in touch with his aunt and requested police make a wellbeing check. Dispatch called the woman’s phone and a family member who answered told them that the aunt was in rehab after taking a fall. Police confirmed, with Encompass Health & Rehab, that she is there
An officer was sent to TD BankNorth, 31 Cross St. at 6 p.m., to check a female in a motorized wheelchair after a caller reported she appeared to have an altered mental state. An officer spoke with the female, who was completely fine and awaiting a ride with Lyft.
An officer was sent to Griffin Road, at 7:50 p.m., after a caller reported juveniles on bikes swerving in and out of traffic. An officer was called but temporarily diverted for a higher priority call before arriving in the area. He spoke with several juveniles and advised them of bike safely.
A party called police, at 7:50 p.m., to report that her medication had been stolen from the mail.
A party called police, at 7:50 p.m., with concerns of chickens escaping from Brooksby Farm. Police spoke with the primary for Brooksby Farm. She said it was typical for the chickens to get out and go back into their area.
A Homewood Suites employee called police, at 11:15 p.m., and asked that two guests be removed from the property. She said they had been standing in the parking lot since 7:45 p.m. The pair left in an Uber and all was well.
Tuesday
Police were called to the vicinity of Kittredge St., at 7:45 a.m., after a caller reported a device found in the woods was possibly arson related. The officer said it was a piece of metal with concrete dust at the end. The Fire Department also checked the item and reported it was harmless.
Police responded to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 9 a.m., after a front desk worker asked for an officer to come and take the report of a guest who said a worker had stolen her cellphone.
Officers were called to 1 Fountain St., at 9:04 a.m., for a stolen package. The resident told police the package was taken from their front stairs a little after 3 p.m., Friday. Video footage showed the suspect to be a thin, young, white middle school or high school student returning from school. The caller was advised to send email prints of the video footage for documentation, and the officer will try to be in the area at about 3 p.m. to attempt an identification.
Police were alerted at 11:42 a.m., to be on the lookout, in the vicinity of Lowell Street and the Brooksby Farm area for an armed male being sought as a suspect in a past assault and battery case. Officers responded to a report of a possible sighting of the party, but it was unsuccessful and the case remains under investigation
MarbleheadMondayThree officers were sent to a Pleasant Street address at 10:40 a.m. to make a well-being check.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:08 p.m., and cited the operator for a moving violation.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Atlantic Avenue, at 6:50 p.m. to check and confirm a report of a sign having been knocked over.
An officer was sent to Lighthouse Lane, at 10:15 p.m., for a property check.
At 11:30 p.m., the DPW flushed fire hydrants in the area of Anderson and Bessom streets.
TuesdayPolice made property checks on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and Stramski Way between 12:22 and 12:46 a.m.
SalemMondayPolice were sent to 323 Highland Ave., at 2:03 p.m., to checkout a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a larceny brought police 29 Lafayette Place, at 3:25 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 223 North St., at 3:27 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
A new incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported, at 4:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 30 Grove St.
A fraud or a scam was reported, at 5 p.m., from l28 Lafayette Place.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 260 Washington St., at 5:12 p.m.
Police were called to 18 South Washington Square, at 6:28 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Police were called to 116 Lafayette St., at 10:15 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
A noise complaint brought officers to 1000 Loring Ave., at 10:25 p.m.
Police were sent to 243 Jefferson Ave., at 11 p.m., to settle a dispute
An officer was sent to 29 Traders Way at 11:38 p.m., for a motor vehicle/pedestrian accident. A 38-year-old woman was transported to Salem Hospital with undetermined injuries after being hit by a car. The case is still open and remains under investigation.
Police were sent to 11 Church St., at 11:46 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Tuesday
The report of a suspicious person and/or a motor vehicle brought police to a Church Street location, at 1:49 a.m., where, after a brief investigation, they arrested Shawn Irving Smart, 39, of 40 Bridge St., Apt. 7, Salem. Smart was charged with vandalizing property; tampering with a fire call box; disorderly conduct; and possession of a Class B drug.
Police went to 3 Friend St., at 7:33 a.m., in response to a reported larceny.
A larceny report also brought officers to 91 Lafayette St., at 11:30 a.m. , where they arrested a 31-year-old Lynn woman and charged her on an outstanding warrant.
Police were called to 98 Restaurant Row, at 12:36 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
An officer was sent to 2 Pioneer Circle at 1:25 p.m. on a parking complaint
A motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Willson Street, at 3:44 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 175 Elliott St., at 4 p.m. for traffic congestion due to construction.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Dodge Street, at 4:25 p.m., to assist a distraught teen-age girl, possibly hitchhiking.
Police were sent to Ellis Square, just before 6 p.m., for a homeless man giving alcohol to a young girl.
Police went to an Orchard Street address, at 8 p.m., after a son called police to say his parents were having a domestic dispute.
An officer went to the vicinity of 54 Elliott St., at 9:55 p.m., to disperse a group where a man was smoking next to a propane display.
Police were sent to a Dodge Street location, at 10:33 p.m., for a possibly drunk female lying in the mulch.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Cabot Street and Columbus Avenue, at 12:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident in which the vehicle struck a fire hydrant.
Officers went to the vicinity of Bridge Street and Kernwood Avenue, at 1:32 a.m., for a party yelling for help.
Police were called to the vicinity of Sohier Road and Hilltop Drive, at 10:20 a.m., for an electrical hazard with a wire down after a construction vehicle struck the service.
Danvers
Monday
Police and ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 51 Endicott St., at 5:25 p.m, for a motor vehicle accident with injury.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 8 Newbury St., at 5:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident when the other vehicle, a Honda Accord fled, without the driver leaving his information.
An officer was sent to 121 Conifer Hill Road, at 7 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 25 Cornell Road, at 2:55 p.m., for parking control. Ten cars were parked on the street