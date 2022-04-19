Peabody
Monday
A woman called police at 12:20 from 8 Walnut St.., to report her bike stolen from the parking garage in the complex.
A party from Sir John Motel, 157 Newbury St., called police, at 12:50 p.m., to report a break and entry to a motor vehicle at that address. The officer believes the suspect was driving a Jeep Cherokee.
A woman from 15 Nickerson Road reported, at 3:43 p.m., that she had found muddy footprints on the bulkhead door beneath her bedroom window. She said it happened sometime overnight.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Andover Street ant Mount Pleasant Drive, at 3:55 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed, but no injuries or citations were indicated.
A woman reported at 5:10 p.m., from 112 Birch St., that a dog had attacked her on Brookbridge Road. The woman declined medical attention.
A man reported, at 6:13 p.m., from 3110 Magnolia Way that his fiancee had been bitten by a dog in the complex.
Police were called to the intersection of Lowell and King streets for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. One party had passed out and was transported to Salem Hospital and both vehicles were towed.
Police were called to Peabody Sunoco, 1 Lynn St., at 9:55 p.m., where they approved a tow for an unlicensed vehicle. The vehicle owner, will be criminally summoned for an unlicensed and unregistered vehicle which was carrying false RMV document and had attached wrong-number plates.
Tuesday
A report of vandalism brought police to the vicinity of Kings Hill Road, at 2:10 a.m., after a caller reported windows of his vehicle had been smashed. An area check was completed at 1:02 a.m.
Police were dispatched to 605 Lowell St., at 9:53 a.m., for a vehicle into a pole. There was no apparent injury, and Verizon was on scene to check the pole, which was undamaged. The vehicle was towed.
A Catherine Drive resident came into the station, at 11:10 a.m., to report being victimized in a case of identity fraud.
Marblehead
Thursday
Police were dispatched to a Crown Way address, at 6:10 p.m., to investigate a case of vandalism.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 11:30 p.m., to Atlantic Avenue for a motor vehicle crash.
Friday
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to a Shorewood Road home, at 8:23 a.m.
Saturday
Two officers and two ambulances were dispatched to Green Street at 3:43 p.m., to assist another agency.
Monday
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Williams Road at 10:44 a.m.
An officer was sent to Pequot Road, at 11:55 a.m., for another larceny, forgery or fraud.
A third incident of larceny, forgery or fraud brought officers to Pleasant Street at 2:15 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 65 Dodge St., at 5:30 p.m., to check on a suspicious man taking pictures of vehicles.
Two officers went to 196 Brimbal Ave., at 6:55 p.m., for suspicious activity. Son’s friend entered an unoccupied residence.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Swan Street, at 8;50 p.m., to check on a possible suicidal male. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 355 Rantoul St., at 2 a.m., for an alarm at the Pickled Onion.
Police were sent to Route 128 S in the vicinity of Exit 20B for a man walking on the highway.
An officer was sent to the Sunoco station at 131 Brimbal Ave., at 8:50 a.m., to speak with a customer who starts trouble every day.
Police were sent to a Courtney Drive residence, at 10:11 for a brother and a sister arguing.
An officer went to 449 Cabot Street at 11 a.m., to take a report on a larceny — a customer gassed up, then drove off without paying.
A general disturbance brought police to 601 Manor Road, at 1:40 p.m., where four people were yelling at each other.
An officer responded to 181 Elliott St., at 3:15 p.m., to take a report of a case of possible wire fraud.
An officer went to 6 Beverly Commons Drive, at 3:35 p.m., to report on vehicle that had been keyed.
Salem
Monday
Police were called to 16 Pratt St., at 2:28 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police responded to a report of a dispute, in the vicinity of 2 Prince St., at 3:05 p.m.
A larceny brought officers to 276 Highland Ave., at 3:15 p.m.
Police made four motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city between 5:05 and 5:33 p.m.
A commercial alarm brought police to 6 Traders way at 5:40 p.m.
An officer was sent to 39 Bridge St., at 6:10 p.m., to look into a juvenile matter.
An officer was called to 126 North St., at 7:10 p.m., to report on a shoplifting.
Police were called to 252 Bridge St., at 7:15 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Officers were sent to 22 Pleasant St., at 7:40 p.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to 27 Essex St., at 8:10 p.m., to maintain order for a private repossession tow.
Tuesday
Police started out the morning at 1:04 a.m., with a noise complaint at the intersection of Lafayette and Laurel streets.
At 4 a.m., they responded to 1 Frederick St., for a school alarm.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 7 Buffum St., at 10:30 a.m.
Police went to 116 Lafayette St., at 10:35 a.m., to speak with a person who said they had been threatened.
The report of a fraud or a scam case brought officers to 16 Cousins St., at 11:10 a.m.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 12:05 p.m. to investigate a larceny.
Officers were sent Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 1:20 p.m., after a fraud or scam was called in to police.
Police were sent to 24 New Derby St., at 3 p.m., to check on an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to 9 Hancock St., at 3:35 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Police were called to 252 Bridge St., at 4:25 p.m., to stop a fight.
At 5:51 p.m., officers were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, for a shoplifting. Following a brief investigation, they arrested Roxanne M. Serpa, 51, 204 Eastern Ave., Apt. 2, Lynn, and charged her with shoplifting merchandise valued at greater than $250.