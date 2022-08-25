PeabodyWednesday
An officer went to Eastman Park at 12:47 a.m., to speak with a woman who believes her neighbors are threatening her. Officer was unable to contact neighbors so the woman will sleep in her car for the night and will contact housing in the morning.
Police responded to the vicinity of 106 Lynn St., at 8:34 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital with non-critical injuries and the other, a 47-year-old Lynn woman was summoned to court on charges of failing to use care in stopping, starting, turning, etc; and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
The owner of Maddy’s Car Wash, 300 Andover St., reported, at 8:48 a.m., that a van drove into the garage door and gas line to the building, then fled without reporting the accident. The van had company lettering on the side and a license plate number was obtained.
Police were sent to Hog Hill and Richardson roads, at 10:52 a.m. to look for a suspicious balding white male wearing a black hoodie and Crocs who was seen running away. He was not found.
A caller reported, at 12:11 p.m., that he had been robbed on the Bike Path between Glenn Drive and Aggregate Industries. He described the suspect as a male in his 20s, wearing black clothing with white lettering and a surgical mask. He displayed a knife to the victim, who gave him $20 and his wedding band. The victim reported having a nose injury and chest pain and was transported to Salem Hospital. One officer reported seeing a male party matching the suspect, approaching the Russell Street bike path closest to the Big Y supermarket, but when he saw the officer he turned around and headed back up the Rail Trail. Police alerted Middleton, Danvers and Lynnfield. Assist was provided by state police K9s and AirWing but they were unable to locate the suspect.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 2:23 p.m., after a caller reported two children standing in the median selling backpacks. The officer spoke with the two, who were from the barber shop down the street and were giving away free backpacks. The officer had them move onto the sidewalk.
Police were sent to Not Your Average Joes, at the Northshore Mall, at 10:05 p.m., after mall security requested assistance with two males who were refusing to leave the property. They were located and Tri City Taxi was called to take them to Beverly.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Ashford Trailer Park, at 11:15 p.m., for a male with dark hair, wearing a white and blue shirt and khaki shorts, who attempted to approach her when she parked. The party departed in a white van.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A report of vandalism brought an officer to Community Road, at 12:18 p.m.
At 3:05 p.m., police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Baldwin Road for a motor-vehicle crash.
An officer was directed to Atlantic Avenue, at 9:21 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Two officers were sent to a Pleasant Street location at 9:36 p.m., to try to end a disturbance.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to Lakeview Avenue, at 7:23 p.m., after a dog attacked a woman and another dog.
An officer was called to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 8:50 p.m. for a party who had shoplifted three boxes of golf balls.
An officer was called to Nordstrom Rack, 50 Independence Way, at 9:06 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
Police were dispatched, at 11:11 p.m., to make a well-being check on a party at Buffalo Wild Wings. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Thursday
Officers were sent to the former Hollywood Hits, 7 Hutchinson Road, at 6:32 a.m., to check where a board had been pulled off a window.
Police were sent to 26 Walter Road, at 10:20 a.m. to check the well-being of a party whose ex-wife thought he might have died. Officers checked with other parties at the residence who said he was not there, and they had not seen him for more than a week.
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 11:23 a.m., for a suspicious person playing a guitar with a dog and cat. He was not found.
An officer was sent to 52 Summer St., at 12:48 p.m., to check on a missing 25-year-old male.
An officer was sent to Dave’s Mobil, 97 Maple St., at 2:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run after a car hit a customer’s car and fled without leaving their information.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 71 Palmer St., at 1:22 a.m., to take a report on a missing juvenile. Another juvenile was reported missing at 2:47 a.m. from 37 Winter Island Road.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Central and Derby streets, at 7:40 a.m. to take a report on harassment.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought an officer to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 8:54 a.m.
An officer was sent to Gedney Street, at 8:55 a.m., to speak with a party who was being harassed.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 1000 Loring Ave., at 9:44 a.m.
Officers responded to a report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury in the vicinity of 2 Margin St., at 10:56 a.m.
Police were called to 399 Loring Ave., at 11:42 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers were dispatched at 12:05 p.m. to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Forest Avenue for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
The report of a dispute brought officers to 76 Lafayette St., at 4:10 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 116 Lafayette St., at 5:04 p.m., to execute a search warrant.
The report of a larceny brought police to 135 Lafayette St., at 5:13 p.m.
Police were called to 27 Charter St., at 5:13 p.m., for another larceny.
Officers were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 5:36 p.m., for an assault in the past.
A report of a juvenile issue brought police to 30 Leavitt St., at 6:20 p.m.
Police arrested a person at 9:42 p.m. in the vicinity of Harbor Street. No information was released at this time as the case is part of an ongoing investigation.
An officer was sent to 1 Collins St., at 11:20 a.m., to keep the peace during a private repossession.
Thursday
An officer was sent to 3 Granite St., at 12:30 a.m., to keep the peace during another private repossession.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Central and front streets, at 2 a.m., to quell a disturbance.
A juvenile was reported missing, at 7:27 a.m., from 37 Winter Island Road.
Reports of a two-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and injuries brought police to the intersection of North, Orne and School streets, at 11:24 a.m. One vehicle made a left turn directly into the path of the other, and the two collided head-on. One operator was transported to Salem Hospital for possible injuries, and the other was cited for failure to yield at an intersection. Both vehicles were towed.
Police were called to the intersection of Jefferson and Dove avenues at 12:50 a.m., for another motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
At 1:45 p.m. police were sent to 163 Derby St., for a motor vehicle hit and run.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 15
One vehicle was stopped at the intersection of South Main Street and Lewis Drive at 8:53 a.m. on a red light violation and another was stopped on Maple Street, at 9:15 a.m., for an expired inspection sticker. Both drivers were given written warnings.
An officer went to a North Main Street location, at 10 a.m., to report on a motor-vehicle accident with injury.
A missing cat was reported, at 1:18 p.m., from Bettencourt Road.
A bear sighting was reported on School Street, at 4:50 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Police responded to Rocky’s Hardware, on South Main Street, at 4:38 and again at 5:38 a.m., on two false alarms.
An ambulance was sent to Thunder Bridge Lane, at 5:22 a.m., for a party with breathing difficulty. They were transported to an area hospital.
A bear was reported seen at 9:38 a.m., in the vicinity of Ryer Lane.
A vehicle was stopped at 12:52 p.m, on River Street and given a written warning for speeding.
An officer was sent to Ferncroft Towers, Village Road, at 5:15 p.m., take a report on an identity theft fraud or scam
Officers responded to White Cedar Drive, at 6:55 p.m., to assist in settling a dispute between neighbors.
A vehicle was stopped at 10:41 p.m., on South Main Street and the Danvers Line for a vehicle with a license plate violation and excessive window tint. They were given a written warning.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
An officer went to the vicinity of Market Basket to look into customer complaints about the signs displayed by parties collecting signatures.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Two vehicles were stopped for speeding, one at 10:15 on East Street and the other at 10:55 a.m. River Street. The first operator received a verbal warning while the second got a written warning.
Friday, Aug. 19
An officer was sent to Leblanc Lane, at 8:03 a.m., after a resident reported their house had been egged.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Middleton Family Medicine at 9:07 a.m. to investigate a report of suspicious activity.
A bear sighting was reported at 11:37 a.m., at the intersection of Boston and South Main streets.
A vehicle was stopped and cited for a marked lanes violation at 11:46 a.m., on North Main Street.
A driver was stopped at 3:17 p.m., on South Main Street, in the vicinity of Richardson’s Dairy, and cited for a seatbelt violation and for driving with an expired inspection sticker.
Saturday, Aug. 20
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the 99 Restaurant and Pub, on South Main Street for a disturbance caused by a political rally. The rally was moved from the parking lot to public property.
An officer was sent to the Doubletree Hotel, at 10:35 p.m., for an unwanted guest, but he left the property before the officer arrived.
Sunday, Aug. 21
An ambulance was dispatched, at 4:56 p.m., to Richardson’s Dairy to transport a sick person to the hospital.
A vehicle was stopped at 7 p.m., at the Intersection of North Main Street and Cranberry Lane and given a written warning for speeding.
Another vehicle was stopped on North Main Street at 7:52 p.m., and given a written warning for operating on an expired registration.
An officer went to Richardson Dairy, at 11:37 p.m., for suspicious activity. He assisted the operator with mechanical issues on his vehicle.