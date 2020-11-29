Marblehead
Friday
Police were called at 8 a.m. by a man who said his son got a ride home Wednesday night, leaving the car in the Crosby's lot, and now it was gone. They checked with the tow company and Crosby's but neither had any info. The car was entered into the log and into the record as stolen. At 11:30 a.m., it was located on Redstone Lane.
A party called police at 8:10 a.m. to say he was at the pickleball courts to play, but they were locked. He said there was no school, so the courts should be open and people allowed to play. He was told it is a holiday for town employees, so there would be no one on duty today to open it. Dispatch attempted to reach the Park Dept. via phone and radio, but there was no response. At 8:15 a.m., the complainant called back to say the courts were actually open.
A Pequot Road caller told police, at 11 a.m. that they had found a 10- to 12-foot white dinghy, with light-blue seats, adrift in the harbor and brought it ashore. She said they had not seen it before, and it had no markings, and they would like to keep it. She was told the harbormaster would be updated on the dinghy.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Humphrey Street location at 1:10 p.m. for a Jeep Cherokee into a fire hydrant. The driver declined medical assistance, a wrecker was dispatched, and the Water Department arrived on scene to evaluate the hydrant. It was declared out of service.
A Stevens Road caller notified 911 to say that he lives on the water, and regularly, a man in a Zodiac inflatable with a small child come in to the beach. The child is transferred to a woman on shore, and the man motors off to Tinker's Island. The caller speculated it was a divorce-custody arrangement, and he had just watched it again, but now the man was just northeast of the Pigs and was just motoring around. The caller said he had never seen anything like it and he was concerned for the man. He was advised the harbormaster would be told. Ten minutes later the man called back to say the man had stood up a couple of times and he was afraid he might do something drastic. Over the next 20 or so minutes, the caller contacted police, the harbormaster and the Coast Guard in an attempt to get someone to check out the man in the raft. At 1:55 p.m., the harbormaster located the man in the Zodiac and advised police and 911 that they had located the man — who was looking at the seals. He was "in NO distress" at all.
Saturday
An anxious Bayview Road caller told police, at 10:40 p.m., that she was watching TV when she ran next door to take a pair of shoes to her daughter, and when she returned, her 3-year-old son had disappeared. She said her son had run out the front door in the past, but it was not open, and she thinks he may be hiding in the house, but he was not answering her. With police still on the phone, the mother began a methodical search of the house. The boy was located in the dark under his sister's bed. An officer had a chat with the "hide-and-seek champion."
Four callers were logged as having had an unknown person or persons fraudulently file for unemployment benefits using their names and information.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to 53 Lovett St., at 9 p.m., for a vehicle damaged in a break-and-entry.
Friday
An officer went to 4 Cavendish Square, at 8:10 a.m., for the report of two tires slashed on a vehicle.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Route 128 south and Exit 19; at 9:47 a.m., to assist Massachusetts State Police with an accident.
Officers were sent to a Kelleher Road location, at 12:50 p.m., for two homeless people sleeping in the bathroom.
An Ober Street caller reported, at 1:25 p.m., that a kayak had been taken from a rack at Rice's Beach.
An 807 Hale St. resident reported, at 3:50 p.m., having been defrauded in a Craigslist scam.
An officer was sent to 31 Cabot St., at 8 p.m., for a landlord having an issue with a tenant.
Saturday
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of 311 Cabot St., to see what was going on with two people screaming and running around a car.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Dunham Road Colonial roads, for a "dog issue" in the woods.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 289 Rantoul St., at 1:15 p.m., for a two-car accident without apparent injury.
Officers were called to 3 Arthur St., at 6:40 p.m., for a stolen package.
Sunday
Three units were dispatched to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 11:15 a.m., for a patient assaulting hospital staff members.
Salem
Saturday
Police responded to three noise complaints: the intersection of Summit and Willow avenues, at 1:10 a.m.; 72 Palmer St., at 2:15 a.m.; and 37 Northey St., at 3:30 a.m.
At 5:20 a.m., officers were called to 73 Lafayette St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. After a brief investigation, they arrested Curtis Earl Cowans, 28, homeless, of Salem. He was charged with trespass and with disorderly conduct.
Police were called to 55 Summer St., at 3:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers were sent to 20 Essex St., at 6:55 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were called to 144 Bridge St., at 10:40 p.m., for an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a pedestrian. Police said a party was backing out of the driveway and failed to see a pedestrian whom he apparently hit. A witness called the mishap in, but the presumed victim was apparently unhurt and left the scene and could not be found.
Sunday
Officers were sent to 84 Highland Ave., at 6:15 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
The report of a larceny brought police to 159 Derby St., at 12:40 p.m.
At 1:25 p.m., officers were sent to 12 Pope St., for another larceny report.
Peabody
Saturday
Police were sent to P.K. Motorcars, 195 Washington St., at 1:50 p.m., for a past break and entry after the owner reported his security camera caught two parties attempting to break in at 5:07 a.m. The video, along with details of damage to the door, will be forwarded to police for the investigation.
At 2:20 p.m., police advised of a traffic hazard on Lynn Street in the vicinity of St. Ann's Church where some 20 to 30 juveniles on bicycles were interfering with traffic and heading in the direction of County Street. Officers were reported out with multiple juveniles at the intersection of Dane and Washington.
Police were called to 15 Bourbon St., to speak with a woman who had believed a scammer pretending to be her grandchild and sent $5,000 to the scammer.
Police were sent to Washington Street, at 5:25 p.m. for a group of 15 juveniles riding bikes in the middle of the road. One threw a carriage into the middle of the street, but it was removed by an officer. The juveniles were last seen on Lynn Street.
An officer was sent to Auto Graphics, 220 Newbury St, at 6:55 p.m., for three occupied vehicles behind the building, but they left before he arrived.
Sunday
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 9:45 a.m., after security reported a past shoplifting of merchandise valued at approximately $40. Products valued at $41.82 were recovered, and the officer attempted to make contact with the suspect at 88 Aborn St. There was no answer at the address, but the store manager will mail a formal trespass notice to the suspect, and the trespass order was filed with police.
A woman reported, at 12:20 p.m., that she wanted to go for a walk around the field at 75 Central St., but was unable to do so, as there were some 50+ people on the field without masks and bringing Corona beers onto the field. An officer checked the area and said there were no open containers, and the people would be leaving the area shortly.
A caller reported, at 2:25 p.m., that his vehicle was struck at Petco, and he followed the suspect into Danvers, but lost sight of it. He was instructed to go back to Petco and meet with an officer to file a report. He said he just wanted the suspect's info sent to his house, but he was told he needed to file a report or he would need to handle the accident on his own. The man declined, saying he did not wish to return to Peabody.
Four parties reported to police that fraudulent applications for unemployment benefits had been filed using their identification and personal information.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Kelly's Roast Beef, 165 Endicott St., at 6:25 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident without personal injury.
A driver reported having just hit a deer, at 7:35 p.m., in the vicinity of the Connors Farm, 30 Valley Road.
Saturday
Police were sent to 6 Venice St/. at 10:20 a.m., for a non-domestic dispute. A male had removed the key to the lift.
The report of a fraud brought police to 20 Ryan Road, at 1:20 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts — Mobil, 420 Newbury St., at 1:45 p.m., for an accident with no personal injury.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 31 Holten St., at 5:55 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a deer.
Sunday
An officer was sent to the Endicott Grille, 194 Endicott St., at 10:05 p.m., for the violation of a town bylaw: People were still being served after hours.
Officers were called to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 2:55 a.m., to make a well-being check on a woman screaming. After a brief investigation, police placed three women into protective custody: a 30-year-old from Marietta, Georgia; a 30-year-old from North Province, Rhode Island; and a 23-year-old from Northbridge. The women were released later in the morning after they had time to sober up.
||||