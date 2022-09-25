Salem
Thursday
The report of a larceny brought police to 48 Howard Street Ext. at 8:52 a.m.
Police responded to six parking complaints in various areas between 9:26 and 10:32 a.m.
Officers went to 200 Essex St., at 11:36 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were called to 22 Foster St., at 12:37 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 10 Naples Road at 10:03 p.m.
Police were sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 1:37 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police went to 116 Lafayette St., at 1:53 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police made 18 routine motor vehicle traffic stops across the city between 4:39 and 8:56: p.m.
A cruiser was sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 9:28 p.m., to make a report on a fraud or a scam.
Friday
Police were sent to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Jackson Street at 12:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 52 Essex St., at 11:13 p.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. There was no issue.
Police responded to two calls for disputes, the first at 4 Crosby St., at 11:40 p.m., and the next at 5 March St., at 11:46
Marblehead
Thursday
Police fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 9:27 a.m., on Tedesco St., for a postman hit by a motor vehicle. No further information was made available.
Police were sent to Gerald Road, at 10:34 a.m., to investigate harassing calls.
Two officers were sent to Broughton Road, at 8:35 pm., to end a disturbance.
Danvers
Thursday
Police went to Dunkin Donuts, 153 Endicott St., at 5:07 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute after an employee called regarding harassment from a supervisor.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of the Ninety-Nine Restaurant, 60 Commonwealth Ave., for a male in the bushes and the trash. He was gone when police arrived.
At 7:55 p.m., police responded to a residence at 29 Mohawk St., for a break and entry and the theft of a safe and cash.
Medical aid was sent to 5 Dyer Court, at 10:48 to transport a party to the hospital for a drug overdose.
Friday
An alarm alerted police, at 12:36 a.m., to the Danversport Yacht Club Mariana,107 R Elliott St., for a sinking boat.
Police notified the DPW of a rolled-up carpet in the breakdown lane of Route 128 south.
Police went to 54 Poplar St. at 10:10 a.m. for a dispute between neighbors.
City Smoke Shop, 136 Andover St., reported, at 10:32 a.m., a break and entry and the theft of cash from the safe and the register.
Police went to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 12:20 p.m., for the theft of a $20 sweater.
Police were called to the vicinity of High and Porter streets at 3:16 p.m. to break up a fight.
Police responded to 30 Preston St. at 7:14 p.m., for a motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, officers arrested Keith Melnik, 54, of 24 Preston St., Danvers. He was charged with drunken driving, second offense, and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked registration, and for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Smith School, 15 Lobao Drive, for a suspicious male taking pictures.
A dog bite was reported, at 8:13 p.m., in the vicinity of 17 Sparrow Lane.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 9:18 p.m., for four youths trespassing.
Saturday
A resident of 15 Folly Hill Drive advised police, at 2:51 a.m., that some of their plants had been stolen.
An ambulance was sent to 59 Purchase ST., at 12:33 p.m., for a person with chest pain. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to the CVS Pharmacy, 1 Maple St., at 8:15 p.m., for kids in the store shoplifting.
Sunday
Medical aid was sent to 136 Village Post Road, at 9:33 a.m., for a person having difficulty breathing. They were transported to the Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to a Fellows Street address, at 10:25 p.m., to assist a parent with a disobedient son who has issues.
Peabody
Friday
An ambulance was dispatched to 1 Clooney Terrace at 10:55 a.m., for a possible heart attack. The patient was transported to Salem Hospital.
A driver notified police, at 11:05 a.m., from the vicinity of 324 Lowell to report she had been struck by another vehicle which fled toward Peabody Square. She said the silver SUV was operated by an elderly woman, and it was damaged on the front driver's side.
An Avalon Drive woman reported, at 11:50 a.m., that her brother's black 2015 Honda Grom motorcycle was stolen overnight. It was entered into the NCIC stolen vehicle registry.
Police were called to 5 Evans Road, at 12:34 p.m., for a "physical disturbance." The involved party just fled toward Margin Street, in a black Nissan. CID responded for photos and the victim was advised to take out his own charges if he can ID the suspect.
Police got a report at 12:50 p.m., of a person on a bicycle hit by a motor vehicle. The officer spoke with the cyclist who reported no injuries. He told the officer he spoke with the operator of the motor vehicle and sent the vehicle on its way.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 209 Lowell St., and after a brief investigation, arrested Sarah Ann Brown, 64, of 19 Davis Terrace, Peabody, and charged her with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
A female came into the station at 3:20 p.m. to report that she sold some items to a coworker at Gentle Dental Care of Peabody, 1 Main St., who then canceled the payment she had made through her credit card. The coworker, a 34-year-old, 1 Independence Drive, Methuen, woman was summoned to court on a charge of larceny under $1,200.
Police stopped and arrested a driver at 4:42 p.m., in the vicinity of McDonald's, 133 Main St. Arrested was Vinicius L. Rainer, 27, of 7 Washington St., Apt. 1, Peabody. Rainer, whose license was suspended in New York, had no license status in Massachusetts and was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:52 p.m., in the vicinity of Inline Auto body, 94 Foster St., and arrested the operator, Nicolas Souto, 28, of 32 Mason St., Peabody, and charged him with unlicensed operation. Souto had an Illinois license but was not licensed to drive in Massachusetts.
Police attempted to stop a motor vehicle at 11:06 p.m., at the Jughandle on Newbury Street, but he failed to stop. A summons will be mailed to the 16 Poplar St., Lynn, male for failing to stop for a police vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker, and for speeding in violation of special regulations. After fleeing Peabody Police, he was stopped by Massachusetts State Police on Route 128 South and identified as the operator/owner of the vehicle sought by Peabody.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to 434 Rantoul St., at 6:33 p.m. to speak to a problematic customer.
At 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to 10 Park St., to deal with an unruly passenger on the train.
Officers were called to 277 County Way, at 9:07 p.m., for an unknown male party at the residence.
Police went to 389 Cabot St., at 11:40 p.m. for a person trying to get into the store.
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of McKay and Sturtevant streets, at 12:52 a.m., to keep a gray seal safe.
Three officers responded to a Charles Street address to calm a mother-son argument.
The officer returned to the vicinity of McKay and Sturtevant streets, at 1:30 a.m., to make sure the seal was OK.
Continued check on seal at 2:54 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Dodge Street and Pershing Avenue, at 7:03 a.m., for a suspicious party lying in the mulch.
A Balch Street resident told police, at 12:53 p.m., that their mother had stolen checks.
Two cruisers were sent to Monument Square, at 2:18 p.m. to assist New England Ambulance with a Section 12 patient.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 37 Enon St., at 3:11 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-run accident with personal injury. An employee claims to have been struck by a motor vehicle.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police, fire and ambulance to the intersection of East Lothrop and Corning streets for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Elliott and Rantoul streets, at 8:15 p.m., for a three-car accident with possible injury.
Two cruisers were sent to 297 Cabot St., at 10:14 p.m., to disperse a group of homeless people. They arrested Martine Louise Nelson, 63, homeless, of Beverly, for disorderly conduct.
AT 10:56 p.m., police were sent to 121 Bridge St., for a possible domestic incident. They arrested Eric John Warren, 27, of 464 Cabot St . and charged him with drunken driving.
Saturday
The sergeant and three officers were dispatched, at 12:55 a.m., to the vicinity of 355 Rantoul St., for a large group fighting.
Two officers were sent to 246 Essex St., at 2:14 a.m., to check on a male party looking into neighbors' windows.
Two officers were sent to McDonald's, 230 Elliott St., at 6:17 p.m., for kids making a mess in the restaurant.
An officer was called to Broadway, at 9:10 p.m., to take reports on three missing juveniles.
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 9 a.m., for an employee with a head injury.
Two officers were called to the vicinity of Cabot and Dane streets, at 9:58 a.m., to remove the homeless people from the church lawn.
Police were sent to Essex Street at 1:21 p.m. to check on an elderly male who had fallen.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Conant streets, at 3:11 p.m., for a cyclist possibly hit by a vehicle.