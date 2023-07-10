Peabody
Thursday
A woman called police at 7:12 p.m., to report she had paid, via a cash app, but when she went to the address today to meet the landlord, the apartment was already occupied and there was no landlord. The resident confirmed it was not for rent, and told her she must have been scammed.
Friday
A Lynn police lieutenant notified Peabody police of a suspicious person pushing a gas grill along the road in the vicinity of 4 Newbury St., at 1:52 a.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Bay State Boulevard, at 11:02 a.m., to assist an elderly woman who appeared to be lost. The officer transported her 2 miles back home to her Lynn address. She was left in the care of her husband.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:36 p.m., on First Avenue for speeding and, after a records check, the 33-year-old Lynn man was summoned to court to face charges of speeding and for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. His vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to the Sunglass Hut at the Northshore Mall at 3:26 p.m., after a person stole two pairs of glasses. They fled in a silver Nissan with a California license plate, headed toward the Container Store.
Police stopped a suspicious driver, at 3:32 p.m., in the vicinity of DXL Apparel, 242 Andover St., after a caller saw him almost cause an accident when he nearly fell asleep. James J. Logue, 28, of 379 Chatham St., Lynn, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of Class A narcotics and of Class E narcotics.
Police went to the vicinity of the Double Bull Taphouse, 210D Andover St., at 3:54 p.m., for a three-car accident that had become a six-car accident when they arrived. One vehicle had struck several parked cars. Three vehicles were towed to Gaetas.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 215 Washington St., at 5:41 p.m., and summoned the operator, a 22-year-old Lynn man, to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the vicinity of John Larson’s Service, Inc, 289 Lynn St., after a caller reported some 30 people were swimming in Brown’s Pond behind Larson’s. All individuals were out of the water and were advised not to go back in.
Police were sent to Macy’s, at the Northshore Mall, at 8:06 p.m., for two shoplifters who just left on a Moped heading toward the container store. The male was wearing a Shaq jersey and had several tattoos, and the female was wearing pink pants and a white top. They had taken two pairs of Oakley sunglasses.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 8:24 p.m., to the vicinity of Dorald Design & Construction, 101 Central St., in response to multiple calls for a motorcycle accident with unknown injuries. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital, and the 30-year-old Burlington operator was to be summoned to court on charges on unlicensed operation of a motorcycle and for failing to signal.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Fairweather Apartments, at 11:40 p.m., after a caller reported a neighbor came to his door covered in blood and asking for help, then ran back to his apartment. The person had stepped on glass and was transported to Salem Hospital.
BeverlyFriday
Three officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 9:26 p.m., for kids lighting off fireworks.
Saturday
Three cruisers were sent to 143 Brimbal Ave., at 2:18 a.m. for a general burglary alarm.
An officer responded, at 3:30 p.m., to 208 Rantoul St., for a past assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Saturday
Police and an ambulance responded, at 6:52 a.m., to Hale Street and Morrison Avenue for a bicyclist down.
Two officers were called to 11 Beverly Commons Drive, for an unwanted guest, a man who refused to come out of the bathroom.
Two officers were sent to the intersection of Hale and Beach streets, at 6:42 p.m., for a person shot with a BB gun or an Airsoft gun.
Police were sent to 4 Ocean St., at 10:16 p.m. for homeless people causing a disturbance.
An officer was sent to the dead end of Ocean Street at 11:10 p.m. to disperse a group gathered there.
Four cruisers were dispatched to Sohier Road and Hillside Drive, for a large group of youths with a paintball gun.
Sunday
At 9:12 a.m., an officer went to 91 Herrick St., to talk with a woman who said she was assaulted.
The report of a two-car accident with property damage brought police, fire and an ambulance to the intersection of Dane and Essex streets for an accident with airbag deployment.
A detective and two patrolmen were dispatched to a Hale Street address, at 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to serve a warrant for rape.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 333 Cabot St., at 4:02 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.