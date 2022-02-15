PeabodyMondayPolice responded to Rockland Trust, 67 Prospect St., at 2:10 p.m., after a male reported that someone tried to fraudulently cash a check using his business name earlier today but was turned away by the bank.
Officers went to the Hampton Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 3:10 p.m., after a male, who was speaking to his therapist, was accidentally disconnected, and the therapist was concerned because the conversation wasn’t going well. There was no one by that name registered at the Hampton Inn, however. The doctor said he would try to confirm the man’s exact location and call back.
Police were sent to 86 Main St., at 3:15 p.m., on a neighborhood dispute after a female called and reported that a neighbor had written a threatening note to her and left it on her door.
A Wilson Terrace resident called police, at 5:15 p.m., to report that a car had been running unaccompanied for over an hour. He contacted the owner to report that she was using her remote starter to melt the snow on her car.
A Lynn caller reported, at 5:30 p.m., that her 13-year-old stepson had not returned home to Lynn from the Higgins School. The youth was to have returned home by 3:30 p.m., but had not yet returned. The caller said the child might be with his girlfriend on Goldberg Road. The stepmother called back a few minutes later and said the child was at the Goldberg Road address and a family member was going to pick him up. She requested an officer to stand by to ensure the child got into the car.
At 7:40 p.m., an officer reported an individual dressed all in black was stumbling down the street in the vicinity of 573 Lowell St. The officer was OK’d to give the party a ride home to his family.
Tuesday
The front desk at Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, reported at 1:52 a.m., that a fire alarm was coming from room 204. The door was locked, the guest was not responding and the smell of smoke was in the air. Firefighters entered the room and cleared the smoke from burned food on the stove with a fan.
Police responded to the vicinity of Lowell and King streets, at 10:38 a.m., for a two-car accident. One vehicle was towed and the operator of the other vehicle was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
SalemSaturdayAn officer was sent to 370 Highland Ave., at 4:48 p.m., to check on a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A report of larceny brought police to 161 Essex St., at 5:30 p.m.
Police responded to 282 Derby St., at 8 p.m., after getting a report of threats being made.
At 8:45 p.m., officers were sent to the Village Tavern, 168 Essex St., at 8:45 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Police were called to 310 Essex St., at 9:42 p.m., to look into a larceny report.
A noise complaint brought police to 343 Lafayette St., at 11:33 p.m.
SundayPolice were sent to 320 Lafayette St., at 12:30 a.m. on another noise complaint.
An officer was sent to 191 Essex St., at 1:02 a.m., to report on an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were sent to a Bridge Street location, at 1:58 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to 292 Washington St., at 4:02 a.m., to end a dispute.
A call regarding a larceny brought police to 135 Lafayette St. at 8:36 a.m.
Police went to 28 Arbella St., at 10:50 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
Officers responded to North Street, at 11:30 a.m., and to 292 Canal St., at 11:57 a.m., on separate motor-vehicle accidents without injuries.
Police were called to 151 North St., at 12:30 p.m., to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to 29 New Derby St., at 5:15 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Four motor vehicle accidents were reported between 5:29 and 6:15 p.m.: At 5:29, a motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the vicinity of 120 Canal St.; at 5:47, another motor vehicle accident without injuries, in the vicinity of 396 Jefferson Ave.; at 5:51, a motor vehicle hit and run at 338 Jefferson Ave.; and at 6:16 p.m., a motor vehicle accident without injuries at Tremont and Mason streets.
The report of a shoplifting brought police to 272 Highland Ave., at 8:50 p.m.
Police responded to Salem High School, 77 Willson St., at 11:39 p.m., for an alarm.
Monday
Police were called to 1 Raymond Road, at 1:08 a.m., to assist the Fire Department.
Police were called to 2 East India Square at 7:45 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 8:30 a.m.
Police were sent to 116 Lafayette St., at 11:12 a.m., after a person reported being threatened.
The report of a past assault brought police to 71 Lafayette St., at 11:12 a.m.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Washington and New Derby streets, at 12:47 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 88 Lafayette St., at 1:57 p.m., to investigate a larceny. After a brief investigation, they arrested Brian Christopher Miville, 39, of 56 Margin St., and charged him with larceny from a building.
Police went to 30 Forrester St., at 4:17 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
A disturbance brought officers to 13 High St., at 5:15 p.m.
Officers were sent to 1 Hilton St., at 5:40 p.m., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
A missing juvenile was reported missing, at 7:30 p.m., from the Plummer Home for Boys, 37 Winter Island Road.
An officer was sent to 7 Osgood St., at 8:58 p.m., to maintain order at a private repossession tow.
Tuesday
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought an officer to 24 Norman St., at 4:57 a.m.
An officer was sent to 364 Essex St., at 8:20 a.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Police went to 48 Prince St., at 9:05 a.m., to take a report from a person who had been threatened.
Police were sent to 1000 Loring Ave. at 10:10 a.m., after a larceny was reported.
An officer was sent to 58 Weatherly Drive, at 11:45 a.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
At 12:05 p.m., on officer was sent to 300 Lafayette St., to speak with a party who had received threats.
Police were sent to 96 Swampscott Road, at 1:40 p.m., where they arrested Valentin Rodolfo Mora, 35, of 141 Essex St., Apt. 2, and charged him with trafficking in 200 grams or more of cocaine.
Officers were sent to 89 Rainbow Terrace, at 1:40 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police made five motor-vehicle traffic stops between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. Two were on Highland Avenue; two on Jefferson Avenue; and one at the intersection of Derby Street and Hawthorne Boulevard.
Police were sent to 205 Highland Ave., at 3 p.m., to make a well-being check.
An officer was sent to 171 Ocean Ave., at 3:15 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Beverly
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 9 Cole St., at 5:30 p.m. for what was reported as a car into a pole, but no report was filed.
An officer was sent to 42 Railroad Ave., at 5:35 p.m., to look for someone for someone on the third floor using a laser pointer.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Marsh Avenue, at 8:50 p.m., for a male down on the ground.
Monday
Officers were sent to Cabot Street, at 3:15 a.m., for someone out front yelling.
A 6 Grant St. resident called police, at 9:27 a.m., to report vandalism or malicious destruction to their motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 11 Grover St., at 11 a.m., to look into mail containing two credit cards being opened illegally by parties to whom they were not addressed.
Police and an ambulance responded to Edwards Street, at 12:37 p.m., for a party asking for help.
A 12 Evelyn Road called police, at 2:25 p.m., to report fraudulent charges on their debit card.
Police were called to 7 Hilltop Drive, at 2:44 p.m. for a party yelling out front.
An officer was sent to Beverly High School, at 4:05 p.m., to assist a 15-year-old in the guidance office,
The report that evicted tenants had returned to an apartment brought police to 11 Haskell St., at 6:50 p.m.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the Hospital Point at the end of Bayview Avenue at 1:02 a.m., to disperse a group.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 319 Elliott St., at 12:35 p.m. to check on the operator after a motor-vehicle accident with property damage. After a brief conversation with the operator, Burke Joe Fowler, 48, of 9 Hillside Ave., Beverly, they determined he was unhurt and charged him with drunken driving; destruction of property; and violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance.
Two officers, fire and ambulance responded to 151 Rantoul St., at 12:53 p.m., for a 2-car accident with property damage.
Firefighters were called to 20 Sohier Road, at 1:45 p.m., to assist a woman trapped in the elevator.
Two officers were sent to an apartment at 14 Bartlett St., at 2:30 p.m., for someone trying to gain access to the apartment.