Peabody
Thursday
Police were sent to 85 Endicott St., at 4:30 p.m., for a three-car accident with no injuries, no tows.
A caller notified police, at 2:20 p.m., that four suspicious mid-size sedans just drove behind the diesel plant at the Municipal Light Plant, 201 Warren St. The officer spoke with the parties who told him they were shooting a music video and would be on their way in 10 minutes.
Police and fire were sent to 18 Jennifer Lane, at 9:25 p.m., for a carbon monoxide alarm. The house was evacuated with no injuries and the Fire Department ventilated the house and located the problem.
Friday
Police responded to Dunkin Donuts, 79 Lynnfield St., at 6:56 p.m., on a report of a fight in progress. The officer sent the parties on their way and documented the incident.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were called to the vicinity of 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 5:15 p.m., for cars, with operators possibly on drugs, speeding through the parking lot.
An officer was sent to 69 Federal St., at 5:36 p.m., to speak with a party at the intersection Federal Street and McPherson Drive, who believes his trailer was broken into.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to the intersection of Essex Street and Madison Avenue, at 8:45 p.m., for a woman down in the street.
Friday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 5 Lakeview St., at the request of a resident complaining about the noise.
The DCF was notified, at 7 a.m., of a child who was found in the street by officers.
Officers were called to a Cabot Street location, at 11:30 a.m., for a woman locked in a car and possibly under the influence.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street, at 1:13 p.m., for a woman down on the sidewalk
Two officers were sent to the intersection of River and Margin streets, at 1:35 p.m., for people possibly fighting.
Four officers were dispatched, at 1:40 p.m., to the vicinity of Herrick Street to assist Beverly Hospital personnel in locating a Section 12 patient who had fled.
Three officers were dispatched, at 6:06 p.m., to the intersection of Ropes and Grant streets, for a possible fight.
Police were dispatched to a Rantoul Street location, at 7 p.m., for a patient who had threatened to shoot staff members.
A Charles Street parent reported, at 9:07 p.m., their son was off his meds and was intoxicated.
Saturday
An officer went to the dead end of Bayview Avenue at Hospital Point, at 12:43 a.m., to disperse a group.
Two cruisers were sent to 25 Essex St., at 4:03 a.m., to check the well-being of a party lying on the stairs.
Officers were sent to a Conant Street location, at 7:42 a.m., for a mental health issue. A male was yelling about Satan.
An officer responded, at 8:23 a.m., to the vicinity of 3 Gage St., for a party trying to steal items from a boat on a trailer.
A party called police, at 9:12 a.m., from Essex St., to report she felt like she was having a heart attack. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers were sent to 126 Colon St., at 2:57 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with injury.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Park Street, at 3:40 p.m., for an intoxicated female on the tracks.
Four cruisers were sent to Bow Street at 5:50 p.m., to assist Lynn police with a past dispute.
Three officers responded, at 5:56 p.m., to the vicinity of Congress and Wellman streets, for the issue of a homeless camp on the beach.
Police returned to Bow Street, at 7 p.m. in an attempt to locate a party for the Lynn PD.
Three officers were called to 1 Winter St., at 8:05 p.m., to assist a person who thought someone was trying to break in.
At 9:45 p.m., three cruisers and an ambulance responded to Winter Street, for a party with a mental health issue.
Sunday
Two cruisers responded to 412 Hale St., at 12:45 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were called to McPherson Drive, at 2:11 a.m., on a playground check.
The report of an unwanted guest brought officers to 23 Mill St., at 11:27 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
The report of a general disturbance brought police to Elliott St., at 12:20 p.m. after a party was assaulted by a tenant.
Police went to 5 Dodge St., at 2:36 p.m., to check a house where the front door was unlocked.
Officers were sent to 10 Charles St., at 3 p.m., to settle a neighbor dispute.
Salem
Thursday
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 39 Buena Vista Ave., at 3:45 p.m.
Police were sent to 117 Lafayette St., at 5:04 p.m., to settle a dispute.
An officer responded to 48 Endicott St., at 5:45 p.m., to investigate a report of threats. After a brief investigation, police arrested David W. Griffin, 37, of that address. He was charged with assault and with threatening to commit a crime.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 11 Church St., at 5:46 p.m., for a trespasser. They arrested Terrell Michael Reilly, 43 of 56 Margin St. He as charged with resisting arrest and with disorderly conduct.
Police were sent to the intersection of Canal Street and Ocean Avenue, at 6:22 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. One operator was summoned to court
An officer was sent to 272 Highland Ave., at 10:20 p.m., to investigate another report of threats.
Friday
Officers responded to ten routine motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city, between 8:15 and 9:30 a.m.
Police were called to 135 Lafayette St., at 10:20 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 1 Arbella St., at 11:25 a.m.
Officers were sent to 104 Boston St., at 11:51 and to 26 Lee St., at 11:52 a.m., to take reports on two separate scams fraud cases.
An officer was sent to 10 First St., at 1:33 p.m., on a larceny report.
A third scam was reported at 248 Washington St., at 2:40 p.m.
An officer was called to 19 Boston St., at 3:22 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
At 4:43 p.m., police were dispatched to 10 Howard St., to end a dispute.
Police were sent to 35 Palmer St., at 6 p.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought police to 27 Highland Ave., at 6:30 p.m.
At 6:45 p.m., police arrested Giovanni F. Rosario Jr., 39, of 9 March St., Salem, in the vicinity of Salem and Palmer streets, and charged him on a miscellaneous municipal ordinance or bylaw violation.
Officers were sent to 35 Congress St., at 8:35 p.m., for a commercial alarm.
At 11:15 p.m., were sent to 112 Loring Ave., for a parking complaint.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to 1000 Loring Ave., at 22:27 p.m.
Saturday
Police were called to 15 Federal St., at 12:47 a.m., on a noise complaint.
Police went to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at 1:31 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were dispatched, at 5:15 a.m., to the intersection of Jackson Street and Highland Avenue, to check a property or business.
At 7:20 a.m., an officer was sent to 21 Hazel Ave., to speak with a party who reported being harassed.
Police went to 6 Hawthorne Blvd., at 10:23 a.m., to look into a reported larceny.
Another larceny brought police to 120 North St., at 12:06 p.m.
At 12:46 p.m., police responded to 152 Boston St., to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Police responded to 58 Salem St., at 3 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was dispatched to 450 Highland Ave., at 4:05 p.m., for a shoplifting.
The report of a past break and entry brought police to 2 Norton Terrace, at 4:08 p.m.
Police were called to 17 Bryant St., at 4:45 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 29 New Derby St., at 4:50 p.m., to report the details on a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Police reported a disabled vehicle at 5:25 p.m., on North Street.
A general request for police brought officers to 450 Highland Ave., at 5:45 p.m.
Police went to 10 Colonial Road, at 7:50 p.m., to check out a commercial alarm.
A noise complaint brought officers to 62 Leavitt St., at 8:47 p.m.
Police were dispatched to 117 Lafayette St., at 11:12 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbags deployed and possible injuries.
Sunday
A fraud or a scam was reported from 90 North St., at 3:20 a.m.
Reports of a fight brought police to 20 Park St., at 4:22 a.m.
Police were sent to 24 Norman St., at 10 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Officers were sent to 323 Highland Ave., at 12:40 p.m. to check a property or a business.
Danvers
Thursday
Police were sent to the Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, for a disorderly male.
An officer was sent to Residence Inn by Marriot, 51 Newbury St., at 6:10 p.m., to keep the peace as several guests were evicted.
Police were sent to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., at 8:20 p.m. for a mentally disturbed male throwing chairs.
Friday
Police were sent to 132 Collins St., at 1:37 a.m., for a car vs. pole accident with injury. The operator, a 40-year-old Danvers woman was transported to Lahey-Peabody Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, and will be summoned to court on charges of drunken driving.
An officer went to Revere Tanning, 180 Endicott St., to talk to the owner about malicious damage — a pellet was shot through the window.
A caller from American Plate & Auto Glass Co., 42 Prince St., reported, at 11:20 a.m., that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a vehicle parked there overnight.
A 10 Watson Parkway resident notified police, at 1:15 p.m., that a package had been stolen.
A caller from 81 Locust St., notified police, at 1:30 p.m., of a case of identity theft.
An officer was called to Lowes Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 1:50 p.m., for a shoplifting. The female shoplifter was summoned to court.
A driver reported, at 2:05 p.m., from the vicinity of Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road that they had been struck by a projectile.