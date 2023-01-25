SalemTuesday
Police made 12 motor-vehicle traffic stops across town between 4:14 and 6:29 p.m.
Two separate undesirables or unwanted guests were reported at 6:38 and 6:47 p.m., at 11 Church St., and 2 East India Square respectively.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Congress and Leavitt streets at 8:19 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 31 Foster St., at 9:15 p.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
Police were sent to 113 Boston St., at 9:41 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Wednesday
Police, who were called to 11 Dodge St., at 1:13 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle, arrested Kevin M. Carr, 44, homeless, of Salem. He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer; trespass and with resisting arrest.
Police responded to three calls for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle in less than an hour last night. They were to the intersection of Holly and Linden streets at 2 a.m.; to the vicinity of 19 Geneva St., at 2:09 a.m.; and to 63 Beaver St., at 2:50 a.m.
At 3:03 a.m., officers were sent to 3 Watson St., to report on a larceny.
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 152 Washington St., at 7:31 a.m.
An officer was sent to 2 Barr St. at 7:59 a.m., for a larceny.
Police responded to two more larcenies, one at 8 17 a.m on Dearborn St., and the other at 28 Roslyn St., at 8:44 a.m.
An officer was sent to 15 Ropes St., at 9 a.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
Yet another larceny brought police to 12 First St., at 9:44 a.m., while a past break-and-entry brought officers to 85 Memorial Drive.
Officers were sent to Cedar St., at 12:16 p.m., for a larceny,
Police were sent to 22 Peabody St., at 1:21 p.m. to investigate a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 144 Bridge ST., at 2:18 p.m., for a larceny.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of Canal Street and Forest Avenue.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to 9233 Crane Brook Way at 10:56 a.m., to investigate a stolen package.
The visiting nurse reported, at 11 a.m., that the Newbury Street resident was coughing up blood. An ambulance was called and the resident was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller from a group home at 16 Catherine Drive reported. at 1:18 p.m., that she was having multiple seizures. She was transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to the Turnpike Car Wash, 80 Newbury St., at 2:40 p.m., to settle an argument between the clerk and a customer.
Police went to 210S Andover St. at 3:44 p.m., for the report of a motorvehicle accident. Both vehicles were towed; both parties refused medical attention; and one operator was summoned for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Medical transport was dispatched to 304 Brooksby Village, at 5:12 p.m., for two people who had fallen and hit their heads. One of them refused medical care, and the other was transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer was sent to 19 Esquire Drive, at 9:30 p.m., for a party who had gotten threatening phone calls. The original call was documented last week, and the officer will follow up with a detective.
DanversMonday
State Police were notified, at 5:52 p.m., of a vehicle without lights on Interstate Route 95 north.
Police were sent to Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, to check the well being of a guest in Room 809.
An officer was called to 3 Putnam St., at 11:39 p.m., for a party disturbing the peace by snowblowing.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a room at the Comfort Inn., 102 Newbury St, at 3:04 a.m., for an ex-boyfriend who was refusing to leave the hotel.
MarbleheadTuesday
A vehicle was stopped and cited, at 9:12 a.m., at the intersection of Atlantic and Seaview avenues. The violation was not indicated.
Police stopped and cited another vehicle at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Bartlett street. That violation was not indicated either.
Three officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Devereux Street at 2:58 p.m. for a well-being check, but no transport was necessary.
Three fire engines, 1, 2 and 4 were dispatched to Devereux Terrace,. at 4:12 p.m., for a fire.
An officer was called to Sheldon road, at 6:11 p.m., to settle a dispute between neighbors.
A party called police at 8:06 p.m., to report having lost their backpack on Rockaway Drive.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Stramski Way, Atlantic Avenue, and Community Road between 1:27 and 2:45 a.m., to make property checks.
A report of a missing person brought an officer to Maverick Street at 2:43 a.m., to take a report.
BeverlyMonday
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of 50 Rantoul St., at 4:29 p.m., for a three-car accident in the snowstorm. No injuries were reported.
Three officers went to 22 Hobart Ave., at 4:40 p.m. for a disturbance between neighbors. One neighbor was yelling at a child’s mother.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Sohier Road and Route 128 for a possible issue with electricity.
An officer was sent to 34 Beckford St., at 6:30 p.m., to look into a case of identity theft.
Two officers were sent to 171 Common Lane, at 9:52 p.m., for a truck into a pole with property damage.
Tuesday
Police and medics were dispatched to Greene Street, at 10:12 a.m., for a CPR in progress, but the party did not respond, and was declared deceased.
An ambulance was dispatched to the Dodge Street and North Beverly Plaza at 12:17 p.m., assist a woman who took too many pills.
The report of a phone or wire bitcoin scam brought police to 52 Cabot St., at 1:01 p.m.
The report of a stolen bicycle brought police to 217 Fayette St., at 2:22 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of 224 Elliott St., at 3:03 p.m., to investigate a purse-snatching.
An ambulance was called to Beverly Commons Drive, at 7:05 p.m., for a 56-year-old having a hard time breathing.
An ambulance was dispatched to the intersection of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 9:38 a.m., to assist a male who was in pain.
Wednesday
A vehicle was stopped at 7:02 a.m., at the intersection of Bridge Street and Kernwood Avenue, and given a verbal warning.
Officers were sent to 221 Cabot St., at 7:41 a.m., for a male urinating in the preschool lot.
Officers responded to Hilltop Drive, at 9:39 a.m., for a possible violation of a restraining order.
An officer was sent to Essex St., at 10 a.m., to assist an elderly woman with a broken arm.
Four cruisers were sent to 100 Sohier Road, at 10:04 a.m., for a fight at the high school.
An officer went to the vicinity of Rantoul and Fayette streets, at 12:40 p.m., to assist a woman having issues with her neighbors.
Police and ambulance were called to Rantoul St., at 2:20 p.m. to assist a woman with a pregnancy issue.
An officer was sent to 36 Bow St., at 2:48 p.m., for a stolen catalytic converter.