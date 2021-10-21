SalemWednesdayPolice responded, at 4:13 a.m., to Peabody St., for a disturbance,
At 8:27 p.m., police were called to 12 Pope St., for the theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate.
A juvenile issue brought police to 156 Federal St. at 9:34 a.m.
The report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 10 First St., at 10:25 a.m.
Police were called to 81 Highland Ave., at 11:47 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor-vehicle.
Police were sent to 250 Highland Ave., at 12:20 p.m., for a reports on personal threats made.
Officers were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 2:15 p.m., for a shoplifting case. A 40-year-old Lynn man was arrested and transported directly to court.
Police were called to 21 Columbus Ave., at 2:26 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to 105 Canal St., at 3:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were dispatched to 283 Derby St., at 6 p.m., for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
A theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle license plate brought police to 9 High St., at 7:08 p.m.
Police responded, at 9:50 p.m., to 227 Highland Ave., for a commercial alarm.
ThursdayAn officer was dispatched to 57 Harbor St., at 1 a.m. to provide security for a private repossession tow.
A break-and-entry to a motor vehicle at 46 Peabody St., was reported at 7:50 a.m.
Officers were called to 14 Cloutman St., at 9:07 for a larceny.
Police were called to 2 East India Square, at 10:30 a.m., for a larceny.
At 10:50 a.m., officers were sent to 56 Belleview Ave., to look into a fraud or a scam case.
Officers were called to 190 Bridge St., at 10:50 a.m., for a larceny. Officers returned to that address at 11:05 a.m., for the same or another larceny report.
Police were sent to 295 Derby St., at 12:51 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Two more motor-vehicle accidents without injuries brought police to the intersection of Margin and Norman streets at 1:15 p.m., and to 1 Paradise road, at 1:25 p.m.
Police were sent to 4 Holly St., at 1:55 p.m., to make a notification.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported in the vicinity of 47 Prince St., at 3:20 p.m.
Police responded to three consecutive parking complaints: 43 Prince St., at 4:40 p.m.; 11 Winter St., at 4:54 p.m.; and 135 Loring Ave., at 5:10 p.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 16 Heritage Drive, at 5:45 p.m.
Beverly
WednesdayPolice stopped a vehicle at 10:33 p.m., in the vicinity of Sohier and Reservoir roads, and after a brief investigation, they arrested Gregory Frederick Pope, 32, of 37 Washington St., Gloucester. Pope was charged with drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; speeding in violation of special regulations; and a marked lanes violation.
Police were called to 32 Lothrop St., at 11 p.m., for a motor vehicle into a parked car, with property damage.
The report of an unwanted guest brought police to 123 Herrick St., at 9:30 a.m., after a mother told police she wanted her son removed from the home.
Police were called to 10 Charles St., after the resident complained that a neighbor was seen touching the security camera on his porch.
Firefighters were dispatched to 131 Brimbal Ave., at 4:10 p.m., for a burning motor-vehicle.
PeabodyWednesdayPolice were called to Rich Cuts, 5 Main St., at 3:37 p.m., after the barber reported a man got a haircut and was refusing to pay. The suspect, wearing a green shirt, blue shorts and walking with crutches left on foot. The officer located the suspect and returned him to Rich Cuts, where the man reached an agreement with the barber, after which the officer gave him a ride back home to 12 Crowninshield St.,
A caller reported, at 5:26 p.m., that he had just seen a male and a female come out from behind the dumpster at Knights of Columbus, 96 Main St., and suspected they had been involved with drugs. An officer spoke with the pair and sent them on their way after the female was served a trespass notice.
A Country Club Road resident told police he is being harassed by a person posing as a police officer. He said they had threatened to post his information on social media. The officer advised the caller that it might have been a debt collection issue and he advised him to make a few relevant phone calls to the appropriate people.
Police were called to the Berry Street parking lot at 10:40 p.m., for a suspicious person and motor vehicle. They stopped the vehicle, and after a quick records check, they determined there were two active other-department warrants for the driver’s arrest. They arrested Jerome M. Hill, 43, of 38 Dunham Road, Apt. 101, Beverly, on the warrants. Additionally, he was charged with three counts of possession of a Class E drug; two counts of forging or misusing an RMV document; and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended warrant.
ThursdayPolice were sent to 7-Eleven, 115 Main St., at 10:35 a.m., after the assistant manager reported someone had passed a counterfeit $100 bill. The officer took possession of the bill and will document the issue.
Police stopped a 57-year-old man on a moped, at 10:40 a.m., in the vicinity of the Central Bakery, 48 Walnut St., and summoned him to court for a red light violation; a passing violation; and operating a moped on a suspended license.