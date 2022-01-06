Middleton
Dec. 27
Loose horses were reunited with their owner at the intersection of East and Peabody streets at 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
A business on Birch Road reported an online scam at 2:05 p.m.
Police took a report of a threat from a former co-worker to an employee at the Double Tree Hotel on Village Road at 2:29 p.m.
Dec. 30
A vehicle parked on East Street was keyed while its owner was in a store at 1:41 p.m.
Jan. 1
A resident of Maple Street called to report a breaking and entering at 10:35 p.m. but the incident turned out to be a scam call to the owner's daughter.
Jan. 2
A call about an erratic driver and accident on South Main Street at 6:40 p.m. led to an arrest. Judith Ellen Gallagher, 55, of Peabody, was charged with drunken driving, second offense.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A wallet found on Humphrey Street was turned in at the station at 4:44 p.m.
A caller reported that his bike helmet was stolen from outside a store on Paradise Road at 5:28 p.m.
A person was arrested on a warrant on New Ocean Street at 8:54 p.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
A 19-year-old Peabody man will be summoned to court on a charge of malicious destruction following a report of someone attempting to break into a home on Holten Street at 5:08 p.m.
David Pierce Jr., 54, homeless, was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace and drinking in public at 9:22 p.m. outside the fire station on Lowell Street.
Thursday
Police took a report of vandalism in the municipal parking lot on Central Street at 8:43 a.m.
Police went to the parking area outside LifeTime Fitness for a report of a dog left in a car at 12:17 p.m. The officer did find a dog in the car but noted that it was wearing a coat.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a car parked outside a funeral home on Lynn Street at 1:19 p.m.