DanversMonday
A shoplifter was apprehended at Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, about 5:25 p.m., and summoned to court.
Police were sent to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 11:30 p.m., for an unwanted guest who was behaving aggressively. They took the 48-year-old Sandwich resident into protective custody and held him until he sobered up.
Tuesday
An officer was called to Twin Oaks Nursing Home, 63 Locust St., at 12:36 a.m., for a suspicious party in a room.
Police were dispatched to Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., at 3:50 a.m., for an armed robbery with a gun. Police, who said the case is still under investigation, refused to give any details other that a man walked into the station, pulled a pistol and demanded money. They said he was in and out in less than a minute. Less than five hours later, several items, such as a mask, that police believe may be related to the robbery. were found nearby.
An officer was sent to 27 Rice St., at 9:50 a.m., for a stolen motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 202 Pine St., at 10:38 a.m., after an adult son maliciously damaged his parents’ residence. Arrested was Michael Kemmer, 42, of 495 North St., Georgetown. He was charged with maliciously damaging his parents’ 202 Pine St., home in Danvers.
Officers were called to the Comfort Inn, 102 Newbury St., for a physical assault on a female.
Police were called to 2 Spring St., at 1:13 p.m. for malicious damage to a residential pool.
An officer was sent to Liberty Tree Mall, at 1:58 p.m., for an unwanted guest. The panhandlers were sent on their way.
Police and Animal Control officers were on the lookout after a possible rabid coyote was reported at 4:42 p.m. in the vicinity of Dayton Street and the Middleton town line. An area search was negative.
Police were called to the vicinity of the St. John’s Prep Office building for a motor-vehicle accident without injury when a car was driven into the woods. The vehicle had to be towed.
An ambulance was sent to 83 Holten St., at 7:35 p.m., for a patient having difficulty breathing.
Carmax, 161 Andover St., reported a lost or stolen dealer plate # 423F at 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers sent a homeless party on their way, at 3:53 a.m., after they were found sleeping in a doorway at Best Nails, 3 Elm St.
Someone’s license plate was found on the ground at the intersection of Pine and Spruce streets, as reported at 10:43 a.m.
PeabodyTuesday
Police responded, at 11:10 a.m., to he intersection of First Avenue and Centennial Drive, for a two-vehicle accident. There were no injuries, but a Toyota RAV4 was towed.
A male party walked into the police station, at 4:10 p.m., to report that a vehicle he had rented for his former coworker has not been returned to the rental company.
A Gates Road woman came into the police station, at 6 p.m., to report she had been defrauded via a scam involving her bank cards and Amazon.
A 10-year-old female reported, at 6:30 p.m., that she, while on a walk with her sister and friends, she was approached by a suspicious male who attempted to sell her drugs. She said the male was wearing a tan coat and she last saw him near a homeless encampment near the Main Street library. The officer spoke with the other girls who showed them a video of him yelling to another party across the street, but no comments were made to the girls. The officer was off to speak with the girls’ parents on Central Street.
Wednesday
A party called police, at 3:08 p.m., from 740 Jubilee Drive to when she was awakened by the doorbell, she looked outside and saw a vehicle and three people milling around outside. The officer reported the vehicle had a flat tire and the youths thought it a good idea to ring the doorbell and ask about a jack. At 4:10 p.m., police transported two of the parties to Extended Stay.
An officer was called to Fitzgerald Stone & More, 108 Newbury St., after a party reports never receiving a package to be delivered to her business.
A trucker called police, at 10:31 a.m., to report that sometime over night fuel was stolen from his rig that was parked at Best Gas, 129 Newbury St.,
A Highland Park woman notified police, at 11:42 a.m., that she believes her boyfriend may have taken some of her belongings, and she would like to speak with an officer.
A caller from The Home Decor Superstore, 310 Andover St., reported that her cellphone was stolen from the store at approximately 12:38 p.m..
MarbleheadTuesday
An officer was sent to Anchorage Lane, at 10:16 a.m., for a general complaint.
At 11:45 p.m., police were sent to Girdler Road to investigate a larceny, forgery or a fraud.
An office was called to Beacon Street, at 1:07 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Police were sent to a Humphrey Street address, at 10:34 p.m., for a well-being check.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer went to 197 North St., at 4:20 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Officer stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of the Washington and Pond streets intersection, at 5:31 p.m., on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. After a brief records check, they arrested a 26-year-old Danvers male on an outstanding warreant.
Police were dispatched, at 5:55 p.m., to 8 Peter Road, for an assault in progress.
At 6:23 p.m., an officer was sent to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way for a shoplifter. They arrested Nathan Caron, 30, homeless, of Salem. He was charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250
Police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 7 p.m., to send a panhandler on his way.
Officers responded to a Preston Road address, at 7:46 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate brought police to 64 Butler St., at 7:52 p.m.
Police responded to 17 Horton St., at 8:15 p.m., to stop a dispute. Another call was logged to the same address and for the same reason three minutes later, at 8:18 p.m.
Noise complaints brought police to 11 Ward St., at 8:54; to 17 Canal St., at 9:34; and to 52 Lawrence St.,, at 11:47 p.m.
An officer was sent to 20 Foster St., at 11:47 p.m., to handle a resident sticker parking complaint.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 125 Canal St., at 12:58 p.m., for parties shooting off fireworks
At 8:36 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Summit Avenue and Glendale Street for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Another motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 84 Highland Ave., at 9:50 a.m.
A complaint of harassment brought an officer to 14 Cloutman St., at 10:32 a.m.
Two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries and one motor vehicle hit-and-run accident were reported in just under one hour today; Officers went to 9 Carlton St. at 11:07, and to 6 Traders Way, at 11:44 a.m., for the accidents without injuries, and to 17 Paradise Road at noon, for the motor vehicle hit-and-run.
At 1:25 p.m., police were called to 56 Federal St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested Eusida E. Blidgen, 19 Parker St., Apt. 2, Maynard and charged her with trespass.
Police were called to 34 Balcomb St., at 3:37 p.m., for a residential alarm.
Police were sent to 93 Washington St., at 4:38 p.m., to check a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
BeverlyTuesday
Six vehicles were stopped at the intersection of Elliot Street and McPherson drive between 4 and 4:30 p.m., under the auspices of a traffic enforcement grant.
Two officers were called to a Lothrop Street location, at 4:50 p.m., for a possible intentional overdose.
Two officers were sent to 1 Beverly Commons Drive, at 5 p.m., to handle an unwanted guest.
Four patrolmen responded to 1 Hilltop Drive, at 6:05 p.m., after a stop, to arrest Joan Reynoso-Hernandez, 26, of 532 Metropolitan Ave., Hyde Park. She was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failure to stop or yield; and failing to stop for police.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 10 Park St., atl 7:36 p.m., for an unwanted guest on Bus #187 .
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 9:36 p.m., to a Kelleher Road address, for a male on the floor bleeding. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Wednesday
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Beverly Commons Drive, at 12:26 a.m., for a male party down and bleeding from the head.
An officer was called to 33 Dodge St., at 10 a.m. to investigate a possible theft from the building at the request of the manager.
AN officer was sent to the vicinity of 54 Bridge St., at 12:04 p.m., for vandalism or malicious destruction to the property.
An officer was sent to 43 Dartmouth St., at 1:33 p.m. to serve an “immediate threat” notification.
Police called an ambulance to a Cabot Street address, at 3:33 p.m., for a party in and out of consciousness.