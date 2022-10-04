Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to 51 Dodge St at 4:50 p.m., for a suspicious man in the rear of the building.
Tuesday
Police and fire responded to Enon Street at 7:28 a.m. for a person with a possible heart attack.
Police, fire and CID were sent to a Cabot Street address, at 10:21 a.m., to make a well-being check, but the person was deceased.
The possible theft of a passport brought an officer to an Elliott Street address, at 12:29 p.m.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 486 Essex St., for a teen who looked “out of it” wandering the street.
At 1:55 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Dane streets to disperse a group of homeless people from church property.
Two cruisers were sent to Elliott Street and the Cummings Center, at 2:10 p.m., for an erratic driver and road rage.
Police, fire and an ambulance was sent to Ober Street, at 2:36 p.m., for a person whose face was cut up from a fall on bricks.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Cabot Street and Franklin Place, at 2:43 p.m., for youths holding a “gun” in the area.
Police and fire responded to 205 Cabot St., at 3:30 p.m., for a strong odor of natural gas in the building.
Marblehead
Friday
Police stopped a driver at 12:11 p.m., at the intersection of Brookhouse Drive and Humphrey St. and gave the driver a verbal warning.
An officer was sent to a Washington Street location, at 12:15 p.m. to investigate a hit-and-run
An officer was sent to Susan Road residence at 4:30 p.m., after a resident called to say their yard had been torn up.
Officers were sent to Sagamore Road, at 9:40 p.m., to investigate a disturbance.
Saturday
A driver was given a verbal warning at 9:45 a.m., after being stopped for running a red light at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Bubier Road.
An officer was sent to Washington Street, at 11:15 a.m., for a possible theft of gas.
An officer was called to Lee Street at 1:05 p.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Another larceny, forgery or fraud brought an officer to Overlook Road.
Sunday
Three officers were sent to a Commercial Street location, at 1:09 a.m., for a water main break.
Two officers responded to Prospect Court, at 12:55 p.m., for a disturbance.
A motor vehicle crash brought three officers, the Fire Department and an ambulance to Ocean Avenue at 3:26 p.m., for a motor vehicle crash.
Two officers were sent to check the Market Square area at 11:14 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Monday
Police were called to Pitman Road, at 7:50 a.m., after a dispute about a new fence arose between neighbors.
The DPW was notified, at 6:55 p.m., to remove a dead raccoon from Lafayette St.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Turner Road, at 8:30 a.m., to report on a case of vandalism.
Salem
Monday
Police were called to 181 North St., at 4:21 p.m. to report on a fraud or a scam.
A larceny brought police to 4 First St., at 4:39 p.m.
Officer were called to 14 Nichols St., at 5:28 a.m., to settle a dispute.
A motor-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian brought police to 45 Congress St., at 6:40 p.m., after he was bumped by a boat trailer as he crossed the street. The male was not injured and he went on his way. The vehicle operator was not cited.
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 8:31 a.m. to report on a larceny.
Another larceny report, this at 10:24 a.m., brought officers to 107 Congress St.
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 12:47 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police were called to 10 Beckett Ave., at 2:25 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
A fraud or scam report also brought police to 32 Harbor St. at 4:19 p.m.
Peabody
Monday
An employee of Walgreens, 229 Andover St. reported at 5:04 p.m., that a customer had threatened, over the phone, to pull a gun. An officer documented and will follow up with the involved party to advise her she is no longer welcome to shop at this location.
Police and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Esquire Drive and Andover Street, at 8:58 p.m. for a single car into a tree, with a baby as passenger. The operator refused medical attention, and they were transported back to their residence.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to South Memorial School, 24 Maple St., at 8:16 a.m., to document graffiti found on the property.
A man called police, at 2:38 p.m., from 119 Foster St., to report that four males in their 20s came into his business with a real estate agent and went behind his desk to look around. He kicked them out. The police officer checked with the property owner who said he had asked the real estate agent to look at the property as the caller is being evicted.
An Abington Avenue resident reported to police, at 4:43 p.m., that a friend had stolen $55 from his Venmo account. The officer will document the case.