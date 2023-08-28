PeabodyThursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Champions’ Pub and arrested the operator, Matthew J. Ribaudo, 45 of 600 Salem St., Apt. 208, Wakefield. He was charged with drunken driving and failing to stop or yield.
A Prospect Street homeowner called police at 9:08 p.m. to express her concern that the kids playing on the 20-foot mounds in the area might get hurt. The officers walked the kids home.
A person called 911 at 1:23 p.m. to report a male had just walked into Atrius Health, 2 Essex Center Drive, and appeared to be having a stroke. The male was transported to Salem Hospital.
An employee at the PMLP Diesel Plant, Warren Street Extension, advised police at 3:42 p.m. that they had a report of people on the roof of the plant. The responding officer reported there was a broken window on the second flood. Parents responded to the scene and took possession of their kids. The officer will investigate to determine if any charges will be filed.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop at 7:07 p.m., in response to a call from Loss Prevention that about five minutes earlier a male wearing red-hooded sweatshirt had taken merchandise without paying.
An officer reported at 8:45 p.m. that a 9-year-old had run away from home and was hiding in the Higgins Field area. The juvenile was last seen on Tanner’s Court. He was soon located by police and returned to his mother and grandmother.
A caller from Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., reported at 11:37 p.m. that an envelope of cash had been taken from his room.
Friday
Police were sent to a Warren Street address at 9:46 a.m. for a past break and entry.
Police were called to Cortland Terrace, 302 Brooksby Village Drive, for an elderly male with dementia who had walked off. He was located at the Guitar Center by the staff and returned home. No medical attention was needed.
A Crane Brook Way resident reported at 3:37 p.m. that his New York license plates had been traded in, but never returned to the N.Y. registry.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St, at 6:12 p.m. for a stolen motor vehicle, Mass. plates 3HL455.
Officers were called to Kohls, 50 Independence Way, at 6.55 p.m., where they arrested a male shoplifter. Brian French, 40, of 500 Northshore Road, Peabody, was charged with shoplifting, second offense.
Police responded to 240 Conant St. at 11:55 p.m. for a non-domestic dispute. The parties were only arguing.
Thursday
Police were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9:02 a.m. for a medical transport. The patient was transported to an area medical facility.
Police were called to Sunnyside Bowladrome, 176 Water St., at 11:56 a.m. for a 14-year-old male struck by a vehicle.
Police were sent to the Endicott Street off-ramp for 128 North for a two-vehicle accident with possible injury.
MarbleheadThursday
Police were called to Calthrope Road. at 6:31 a.m. for the theft of a motor vehicle.
At 9:17 a.m., police responded to Ocean Avenue to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
The break and entry to a motor vehicle was brought to police on Pond Street at 12:15 p.m.
An officer was called to Pleasant Street at 4:40 p.m. on a burglar alarm. It was unfounded.
Separate disturbances brought police to Baldwin Road at 9:32 p.m. and to Redstone Lane at 9:38 pm.
BeverlyThursday
Officers were called to 107 Brimbal Ave. at 4:53 p.m. for an unruly patron.
An ambulance was sent to Porter Terrace at 5:22 p.m. for a person with a cardiac issue and difficult breathing. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
A general disturbance brought police to 101 Rantoul St. at 8:12 p.m. for loud noises coming from one of the units.
An ambulance was called to 295 Rantoul St. at 8:27 p.m. for a fight or a disturbance and a person who said they were assaulted.
An officer went to 311 Cabot St. at 10:28 p.m. after a person passed a counterfeit bill.
Three officers were called to 4 McPherson Drive at 10:36 p.m. for a van in the lot acting suspiciously.
Friday
An officer and the Fire Department were sent to 75 Brimbal Ave. at 12:01 a.m. for a tree on fire outside a building.
A Prince Street caller notified police at 12:31 a.m. that they believe someone to be in the house. Three officers responded, but all was clear.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Pleasant Street at 7:02 a.m. for a male suffering from delirium tremens and unable to move.
The report of a past assault brought police to a Mill Street address at 1:17 p.m.
Three police, fire and an ambulance responded to the intersection of Rantoul Street and Railroad Avenue at 4:59 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident with personal injury.
At 5:24 p.m., police were called to 265 Essex St. for suspicious activity and a possible past assault.
The sergeant, two patrolmen and an ambulance were called to Corning Street at 6:39 p.m. for an unresponsive male, but he was declared deceased.
Three officers were sent to 4 Ocean St. at 9:06 p.m. to move a group of homeless people along.
Police were called to James Street at 10:26 p.m. for a domestic argument between two people.
Saturday
An officer was called to 355 Rantoul St. at 12:11 a.m. for a man who reported a broken window.
Three cruisers were called to 478 Rantoul St. at 12:56 a.m. for four to five drunken parties fighting outside.
Four cruisers were sent to Whitney Avenue at 3:13 a.m. to check on a man making suicidal statements.
Two cruisers responded to 45 Broadway at 5:41 a.m. for loud parties out front.
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to Shortell Avenue at 9:38 a.m. to assist an elderly woman who fell and injured her leg.
Police went 20 Colgate Road at 4:30 to search for a missing small child. The child was found hiding in the house.
Two cruisers were sent to 54 Elliott St. at 5:35 p.m. for a male shoplifter assaulting staff members.
An ambulance was called to a Pineknoll Drive address at 6:29 p.m. for a male party who stuck his foot through the deck.
Three cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Fayette streets for a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident.
Sunday
An officer went to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets at 6:15 a.m. to assist a woman who lost her key fob in the park area.
At 8:53 a.m., the sergeant, two officers, fire and ambulance responded to Sherman Street for a female who was unconscious. She was breathing initially, but non-responsive, and soon ceased breathing. She was declared deceased.
Two officers were sent to 501 Manor Road at 11:50 a.m. to check for kids reported breaking into a storage pod.
Police were sent to Briscoe Street at 2:43 p.m. for a fight in the parking lot.
Police were sent to 181 Elliott St. at 14:51 p.m. to move along a group of kids on bikes.