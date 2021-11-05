Marblehead
Tuesday
A child was taken by ambulance from a Broughton Drive address at 4:39 p.m., following a report that the child was "out of control." The Department of Children and Families is involved in the matter.
Wednesday
A Visa card was found at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Gerry Street at 2:43 p.m.
A package was reported stolen from Howard Street at 9:33 p.m.
Peabody
Monday
A caller reported a stray dog on Lynnfield Street at 12:55 p.m. The dog, a Chihuahua, was in its own driveway. A note was left for its owner.
A caller from Newbury Street (Route 1) reported at 2:08 p.m. that his boss had "choked him out," but declined to pursue the matter further.
A person reported at 2:10 p.m. that someone had hacked into his email account and sent payment requests to clients.
A mother called at 5:41 p.m. to report that her daughter was assaulted by two other juveniles on the grounds of the Welch School. The school resource officer is handling the matter.
Police assisted at the Holiday Inn with an arrest by the FBI related to human trafficking at 7 p.m.
Three people were taken to area hospitals following a two-car crash on Andover Street at 9:30 p.m.
Leandro Bacelar, 29, of 3 North Central St., Peabody was arrested at 10:41 p.m. on two counts each of domestic assault and battery and assault and battery on a person 60 or older following a call from his roommate.
Tuesday
Three vehicles parked on Santa Ovaia Circle were reported broken into at 9:20 a.m.
A license plate was reported stolen from the front of a vehicle of a Martinack Avenue resident, possibly while parked at the high school, at 12:18 p.m. At 7:44 p.m. the owner reported that the plate was returned and had been taken as a "prank."
A property owner on Webster Street called police at 4:12 p.m. to report that relatives of his deceased tenant were on the property to retrieve his belongings but that due to the fact the tenant owed him money, he did not want them to take the items. Police told the caller it was a civil matter.
A man and a woman suspected of shoplifting at Macy's fled the store, throwing merchandise from their car before getting onto Route 128 at 8:06 p.m. Police had a license plate number and put out an alert to other law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, where the car was registered.
A pair of Gucci sunglasses was reported stolen from a vehicle on Franklin Pierce Road at 8:47 p.m.
A woman who apparently inadvertently parked in a resident-only space on Shore Drive reported finding three of her tires slashed at 10:43 p.m.
Wednesday
A water break was reported on Parkview Lane at 9:54 a.m.
A state police vehicle was involved in an accident at the interchange of Route 1 and Lowell Street at 10:48 a.m.
A caller spotted a school bus at Cedar Grove Cemetery, reported seeing the driver urinating outside and a child sweeping the bus, at 2:19 p.m. Officers documented the information and are investigating.
A Kings Hill Road resident reported that her car was vandalized with yellow mustard at 9:42 p.m.
Thursday
A past assault and battery was reported at Peabody High School at 11:17 a.m.
A Newbury Street resident reported that her car was "egged" at 12:41 p.m. and said it was an ongoing problem.
Two women will be summonsed to appear in court on shoplifting and trespassing charges following a report of shoplifting at Macy's in the Northshore Mall at 2:13 p.m.
An Albert Road resident reported that her white and tan English Bulldog was taken from her porch at 2:23 p.m.
A person was reported missing from Perley Avenue at 5:20 p.m. after his employer said he'd left work early due to not feeling well, then his son came to the business looking for him and said he'd never come home. He returned home at 8:28 p.m.
A daughter requested a well-being check on her father, who was living in "deplorable" conditions in an unheated trailer on Route 1. Police arranged for the man to be taken to a hospital and for his dog to be kept at a veterinary clinic until other arrangements could be made. Elder Services was notified.
Friday
An SUV was reported to be going the wrong way on Route 1 at 12:41 a.m. State police were notified.
An attempted fraud was reported at the Sunoco station on Lynn Street at 9:32 a.m.
A past breaking and entering to a vehicle on Aberdeen Avenue was reported at 12:11 p.m.
Harassment was reported on Holten Street at 1:16 p.m.
Beverly
Wednesday
Nicholas Eastman, 31, of 215 Burrill St., Swampscott was arrested on Front Street at 12:04 a.m. on charges of drunken driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and negligent driving to endanger.
Check fraud was reported on South Terrace at 9:22 a.m.
Minibikes were racing on Noble Hill Road at 6:30 p.m.