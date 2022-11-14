Peabody
Thursday, Nov. 3
11:42 a.m.: A person walked into the station to report a fraudulently cashed check.
1:20 p.m.: An officer responded to a dispute between two neighbors over tree clippings at a Lowell Street address.
2:47 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for a crosswalk violation at the intersection of Lynn and County streets.
2:57 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for a crosswalk violation at the intersection of Lynn and Bartholomew streets.
3:14 p.m.: Three people were transported to Salem Hospital after a two-car crash at the intersection of Wallis and Walnut streets.
6:33 p.m.: A 52-year-old Peabody man was arrested at his residence on a warrant for a probation violation.
7:54 p.m.: A 31-year-old Peabody man was arrested at his residence on a straight warrant out of Salem District Court for motor vehicle violations.
Friday, Nov. 4
8:53 a.m.: A 34-year-old Peabody woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Woburn District Court for motor vehicle violations, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Lake Street and Mulberry Drive.
3:59 p.m.: A Bartholomew Street resident complained that a neighbor's landscaper cut down his trees.
6:02 p.m.: A person reported he was assaulted on Hancock Street by a stranger wearing all black who was riding a bicycle.
6:37 p.m.: A 25-year-old Lynn man was charged with unlicensed operation of a vehicle, miscellaneous equipment violation and improper operation of a vehicle, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Johnson and Taylor streets.
9:34 p.m.: An officer reported two motorcycles were racing around the Northshore Mall property. One bike was found parked on the sidewalk in front of Shaw's Supermarket. A citation was issued for parking on the sidewalk.
Saturday, Nov. 5
12:42 a.m.: State police reported a disabled vehicle with a possible intoxicated person in an Uber by Exit 38 on Route 128 southbound. A second caller reported a female was running on the highway. The parties were located in the front lot of the station.
7:43 a.m.: A car struck a hydrant and a tree on Lowell Street. DPS was notified.
12:29 p.m.: A male was given a no trespassing order from Macy's and the Northshore Mall for one year, following a report of shoplifting. Loss prevention said they would follow up with shoplifting charges.
1:10: p.m. A caller at Avalon at Cranebrook reported two juveniles kicked his door down and ran away.
2:22 p.m.: A person reported sending photos to someone and was now being asked for cash in return.
3:32 p.m.: Police received a report of a "snatch and grab" at Hannoush Jewelers at the Northshore Mall. A male wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white sneakers stole a $10,000 bracelet. He was last seen in the Nordstrom wing.
8:14 p.m.: A caller at the CVS on Lynnfield Street reported a shoplifting. The suspect was a female wearing a black sweatshirt, blue face mask and blue pants.
11:29 p.m.: A caller reported a person was trying to sell drugs outside Bunghole Liquors on Lowell Street. He was described as a male, 6 feet tall and wearing a ball cap.
Sunday, Nov. 6
12:15 a.m.: A caller on Gardner Street reported his gun was stolen.
2:24 p.m.: A child was struck by a vehicle on Shore Drive. The juvenile was transported to Beverly Hospital.
4:43 p.m.: A person was transported to Salem Hospital after a car crash on Pulaski Street.
6:13 p.m: Shane O'Donnell, 31, of 43 Rowell Lane, Middleton, was arrested after police checked on a vehicle that struck a yellow divider at the intersection of Lowell and Goodale streets. O'Donnell was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (third offense), disguise to obstruct justice, driving with a license suspended for OUI, and as a driver refusing to identify himself or giving a false name to an officer.
6:58 p.m.: A caller reported a road rage incident involving a driver in a silver Volvo that began on I-95 and continued to Route 1 into Peabody near Bartholomew Street. The driver may have flashed a gun. The caller lost sight of the vehicle on Lynnfield Street.