Marblehead
Thursday
A lost license was reported on Bayview Road at 8:11 a.m.
A book was reported lost on Humphrey Street at 10:35 a.m.
A lost wallet was reported on Ware Lane at 3:41 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Lowell Street at 1:04 p.m.
At 1:26 p.m., a Lowell Street resident reported the theft of a wallet from the home sometime during the prior evening, when contractors were inside.
A hit-and-run at the intersection of Summit and Lynnfield streets was reported at 1:35 p.m. The driver of a black SUV left the scene.
A man called from Sunshine Laundry at 3 p.m. to report finding a small purse there. Police notified the owner, who picked it up at the police station.
Police attempted to stop a scooter on Hardy Street at 3:58 p.m. but broke off the pursuit as the scooter crossed into Salem.
A 49-year-old Peabody man who was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Washington Street at 9:46 p.m. will be sent a summons to appear in court on charges of driving without a license and failing to stop or yield. No injuries were reported to the other drivers involved.
Friday
Police received a call concerning a delivery truck parked too close to a driveway on Goodale Street at 10:13 a.m. The officer noted that the truck was delivering items to the resident's home, and also that rather than speaking to the driver himself, he called the police.
A resident of Murphy Road reported bank fraud at 11:03 a.m. She was refunded by her bank but needed to make a police report.
A pedestrian was struck by a car on Central Street near Warren Street at 11:09 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to Salem Hospital with injuries. The driver was given a warning for a crosswalk violation.