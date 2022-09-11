SalemThursdayAn officer was sent to the vicinity of 18 South Washington Square, at 12:15 a.m., to check a suspicious party and/or motor vehicle.
A noise complaint brought an officer to the intersection of Palmer and Salem streets, at 1:42 a.m.
Police responded to 36 Summit St., at 10:37 a.m. to investigate a report of harassment.
A report of threats brought officers to 56 Federal St., at 12:50 p.m.
Officers were sent to 91 Flint St., at 1:39 p.m., to report on a larceny.
The report of threats brought police to 1 New Liberty St., at 3:33 p.m.
Officers were sent to 285 Derby St., at 3:35 p.m., to investigate an assault in the past.
Police were called to 252 Bridge St., at 4:37 p.m. to report on a larceny.
Officers were sent to Salem Hospital, 81 Highland Ave., at 5:47 p.m., to remove an undesirable or unwanted guest.
The theft of a motor vehicle or of a motor vehicle license plate brought police to 43 Jefferson Ave., at 7:09 p.m.
At 8:11 p.m, police were sent to 33 Federal St., to calm a disturbance.
An officer was sent to 11 Goodhue St., at 11:37 p.m., to assist a party who was locked out of their home or motor-vehicle.
Friday
The report of a break and entry to a motor vehicle brought an officer to 51 Palmer St., at 7:09 a.m.
Officers were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 9:05 a.m. to investigate a larceny.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 426 Essex St., at 9:20 a.m.
An officer was sent to 121 Loring Ave., at 12:56 p.m., to speak with a person who had been receiving threats.
An officer went to 5 Harris St., at 1:55 p.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 4:04 p.m., to look for a supposed homeless camp by the beach.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 35 Broadway
at 5:09 p.m., to search for a Section 12 patient who had fled from the hospital.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Bates Park address, at 6:02 p.m., after a party requested an evaluation of a person with dementia.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 9:22 p.m., to check for a homeless camp.
At 9:40 p.m., police were called to a Cabot Street establishment for an unwanted patron who was refusing to leave.
Friday
Police returned to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets at 6 a.m., to check for a homeless group by the bathhouse.
Two vehicles were stopped about 7:57 a.m., in the vicinity of 55 Cherry Hill Drive. One operator was issued a citation and the other was given a verbal warning.
Police were sent to 11 Thompson Road, at 8:30 a.m., to take a report on a burglary and a break and entry to a motor vehicle with items stolen.
The school resource officer responded to Beverly High School, at 9:30 a.m., after one student threw a battery at another.
A report of possible drug activity brought police to 62 Pleasant St., at 12:54 p.m.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Bartlett Street, at 2:54 p.m., for a female who had collapsed.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Rantoul Street, at 5:05 p.m., for a person with a possible heart attack.
A party called police, at 7:27 p.m., to report a dog bite in the vicinity of 48 Federal St.
A report of vandalism and malicious damage brought officers to 404 Manor Road, at 8:58 p.m.
A female requested an ambulance to an Elliott Street address, at 9:38 a.m.
Saturday
Officers were directed to the vicinity of 3 Bancroft Ave., at 5:20 a.m., to check for a suspicious male prowling around front yards.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Virginia Avenue address, at 12:22 p.m., for a 2-year-old who was passing out.
The report of a fraud brought an officer to 22 Federal St., at 12:31 p.m.
The sergeant, two officers and an ambulance responded to a Colgate Road address, at 5:54 p.m. for a female assaulted by an intruder.
Officers were sent to Park and Wallis streets at 9 p.m., to speak with two clients, an adult and a child, who had fled from 15 Broadway.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police, fire and ambulance to 56 River St., at 9:33 p.m. Police arrested the operator, David M. Gadbois, 55, of 33 Sohier Road, Beverly. He was charged with drunken driving, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Five patrolmen responded to 15 Pierce Ave., at 10:13 p.m., after the residents came home to find an open front door.
Two officers, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Hale and Thissell streets, at 10:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury.
A Lothrop Street female called police, at 11:54 p.m., to ask them to remove her ex-boyfriend.
Sunday
Police were called to the vicinity of 601 Manor Road, at 1:13 a.m., for two males yelling at each other in the parking lot. One of them, a Lynn resident, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
An officer was sent to check for a homeless group in the bathhouse at Lothrop and Dane streets, at 2:09 a.m.
Two officers responded to the vicinity of 221 Cabot St., at 4:55 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident. They arrested Kiley Alice Loureiro, 25, of 6 Centennial Ave., Gloucester. She was charged with drunken driving and with a marked lanes violation.
Two officers were dispatched, at 8:24 a.m., to the vicinity of 25 Essex St., for a group of homeless people fighting.
Officers went to 73 Lothrop St., at 1:40 p.m., for a black car with damage and the operator slumped down in the seat.
Marblehead
Thursday
Officers were sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 9:22 a.m., on a general complaint.
At 9:46 a.m., an officer took a report on a motor vehicle crash on Conant Road.
Police went to Pickwick road, at 10:41 a.m., where they investigated another general complaint.
An officer was called to Bessom Street, at 12:39 and to Lafayette Street, at 1:15 p.m., for separate motor vehicle crashes.
Two officers responded to Lafayette Street, at 3:45 p.m., on a general complaint and assisted the resident in obtaining transportation to the hospital.
A case of vandalism was reported, at 5:13 p.m. on the Everett Paine Boulevard.
Peabody
Friday
Police were called to 100 Corporate Place at 10:17 a.m., to report that the catalytic converters had been stolen from six fleet vehicles over the holiday weekend.
Police responded, at 3:20 p.m., to the vicinity of Salem Country Club’s 9th hole, in the vicinity of 133 Forest St., for a motor-vehicle accident. A vehicle was off the roadway with airbag deployed and possible golf cart involvement. Also, a utility pole was down, blocking one side of the roadway. The Municipal Light Plant was contacted. Three officers were held over to control traffic while the road was closed. There was no mention of injuries or citations.
An officer was sent to Pilgrim Rehab & Skilled Nursing, 96 Forest St., at 4:27 p.m., for the report of a past assault.
Officers were sent to Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St., at 8:20 p.m., in response to the report of a fight by the snack shack. The officer reported no active fight in progress and the participants were gone when the officer arrived. The officer spoke with a witness and will speak to the school administration regarding the issue.
Saturday
Police were sent to the area of Petco Pet Superstore, 10 Sylvan St., at 1:15 p.m., for a political gathering after a passerby reported he didn’t like what he thought he heard. The officer wanted to stop by and listen to what was being said, but he gathering had ended when the officer arrived.
Police were sent to Spring Pond road, at 3 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash. One driver was in custody for the crash and his vehicle was towed. Police arrested Gardiner S. Parker, 55, of 25 Martin Road. He was charged with drunken driving and with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were called to the intersection of Lynnfield Street and Alden Road, at 7:26 p.m., for a road-rage incident. The caller said the other vehicle cut his father off, then the operator got out and started beating his father with a belt. He sustained a laceration to the head. Police stopped the suspect vehicle at Lynn and Emerson, and the driver was taken into custody for the incident. Police arrested Oscar E. Chavez Romero, 23, of 142 Williams Ave., Apt. 3, Lynn, and charged him with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police were sent to the intersection of Washington and Colfax streets, at 8:20 p.m., where they arrested a party being sought on an active warrant. They arrested Ian Colby, 44, of 56 Jefferson Ave., Apt. 1, Salem, and charged him with one count each of possession of a Class A narcotic, possession of a Class B narcotic, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Sunday
An officer was sent to Emerson Park on Perkins St., at 12:38 a.m., to check on a person sleeping on a bench. He told the officer he was waiting for a ride. The officer was going to check back later.
A Lenox Road resident told police, at 11:52 a.m., that a white male driving a black Jeep Cherokee drove by his house and threatened to shoot him if he doesn’t keep his mouth shut. Officers checked for the vehicle but it was gone.
Police went to Macy’s Women’s, 210M Andover Street after a woman was detained as a possible shoplifter. The female was summoned to court for shoplifting merchandise worth more than $250 and was trespassed from Mall property for three years.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was called to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., at 7:22 p.m., to send a male who was refusing to leave on his way.
The report of an attempted break-and-entry attempt by a female brought police to the Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 8:50 p.m.
Police were sent to the YMCA, 34 Pickering St., for teenagers on the roof disturbing the peace.
Friday
Officers were sent to the Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., to investigate an incident of malicious destruction.
Police responded to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 7:22 a.m., for multiple unwanted vehicles in the parking lot.
At 4 p.m., a cruiser was sent to the vicinity of Geico Insurance, 150 Andover St., to check the well-being of a female lying in the grass.
Officers were sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 6:43 p.m., for a male scamming people.
The report of a larceny brought an officer to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., at 8:25 p.m., to investigate the theft of $400 cash stolen,
An officer went to Danvers High School 60 Cabot St., at 9:05 p.m., to make a report on a stolen mountain bike.
An officer was sent to Danvers High School, at 9:45 p.m., for a past fight.
Police were dispatched, at 10:40 p.m., to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., for two females fighting.
A report of cars racing around the parking lot of the vacant Hollywood Hits building brought police to 7 Hutchinson Drive, at 11 p.m.
Saturday
Reports of a large, suspicious group brought police to the parking lot of Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 3:42 a.m.
Officers were sent to 6 Bridle Spur Road, at 12:07 for the report of a general burglary, but it was a false alarm.
Police were sent to CVS, 1 Maple St., at 2 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute, a customer was harassing a staff member.
An officer was called to Dunkin Donuts, 128 Water St., at 5:58 p.m., to send an unwanted guest on their way.
A report of possible hate speech brought police to the intersection of the Rail Trail and Andover Street, at 7 p.m.
A hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported, at 8:50 p.m., in the vicinity of the Ninety-Nine Restaurant, 60 Commercial Ave.
Sunday
Police were sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 1:20 a.m., after a guest reported their belongings had been damaged.
Police were sent to Edmunds Cove Road, at 8 a.m., after a resident reported his tires had been flattened. Police arrested Hidekel Rodroguez, 30, of 2 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. He was charged with drunken driving and with possession and attempting to sell an electric stun gun.
Police received two calls, the first at 8:52 a.m., from 311 Locust St., and the second at 12:18 p.m., from 23 Robin Hill Road, regarding injured Canada geese in the vicinity of the Putnamville Reservoir.
Police and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Summer and Maple streets, at 12:50 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with personal injury.