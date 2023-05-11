Marblehead
Wednesday
Firefighters and an office responded with only a ladder truck to Baldwin Road, at 12:45 a.m., on a 9-1-1 hangup. Services were rendered.
The Sewer Department responded, at 7:50 a.m., to Selman, then to Tedesco Street, for a related issue.
Police and detectives were sent to Washington Street, at 10:52 a.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud. After a brief investigation, they arrested Zelia Gisela Galli, 58, of 8211 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, and charged her with shoplifting.
A report of a case of larceny, forgery or fraud brought officers to Intrepid Circle at 12:55 a.m.
Two cruisers were sent to Community Road, at 9:31 p.m., for a burglar alarm. The property was checked and all was secure.
PeabodyWednesday
Police responded, at 7:05 p.m., to the Breaking Grounds Cafe, 67 Main St., for a working fire. An alarm was sounding and smoke was showing. An officer reported one unidentified male transported to Salem Hospital. Police, detectives and fire will investigate.
An 18 Keys Drive caller reported, at 8:41 p.m., that she was verbally assaulted by a male party while taking her trash to the dumpster. He left in a “Waste Management” truck. Police will document the case.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 63 Goodale St., at 9:50 p.m. after a resident reported hearing sounds of gunshots in the woods behind her house. The sounds were confirmed from the trash facility, but no suspicious evidence was found.
A caller from 19 Oak Leaf Way reported, at 11:39 a.m., that her boyfriend had stolen her vehicle and is possibly going to Maine. She called back to report she had spoken with the boyfriend who was going to return the vehicle. The caller did not wish to pursue the matter further and did not wish to report her vehicle stolen.
Police stopped a moped at the intersection of Lynn Street and Cedar Grove Avenue, at 3:03 p.m. after it first refused to stop, leading officers on a chase through multiple streets, finally stopping at Lynn and Cedar Grove. The operator, Yago Pedro Martins Da Assuncao, 20, of 12 Enon St., Apt 1., Beverly, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation of an unregistered vehicle and failing to stop for police.
An officer was sent to Allen road, at 4:02 p.m., for a group of troublesome youths in the area. The youths are an ongoing issue. The officer will document and follow up with the School Resource Officer (SRO).
A neighborhood dispute between the landlord and a tenant brought police to 52 Endicott St. after the landlord backed into his tenant’s vehicle. Neither vehicle was damaged, and the parties yelled back and forth at each other then went inside.
An officer was sent to 3505 Woodbridge Road, at 7:12 p.m., for an elderly male who appeared lost and disoriented. Atlantic evaluated the man, but he refused further medical attention. An officer gave the man a ride back to his residence and left him in the care of his wife.
A 120 Foster St. resident reported at 7:45 p.m., that a male was on his back porch engaged in marijuana use. He was conscious, alert, appeared fine and was returned to his brother’s apartment on the third floor.
An employee of Offline by Aerie, 210 Andover St., reported a snatch and grab shoplifting of $70 sweatpants some 20 minutes earlier, at about 8:10 p.m. The suspect was described as female, about 5-feet-10-inches, wearing a black T-shirt with writing, red sweatpants, red shoes and carrying a neon pink bag.
A hysterical female called police, at 9:03 p.m., from 286 Newbury St., Apt. 115, to report she and her neighbor, from Apt. 114, 286 Newbury St., were fighting. The neighbor will be summoned to court to face a charge of assault and battery.
BeverlyWednesday
Police went to the vicinity of 1 McPherson Drive, at 5:21 p.m. settle an argument between youths and a young adult.
An officer was sent to 10 Kennell Hill Drive, at 5:45 p.m., to take a report on an unemployment fraud.
Two officers went to West Street at 6:09 p.m. for a drunken man causing a disturbance and threatening people.
The sergeant and two patrolmen were sent to 68 Cabot St., at 6:41 p.m., for an assault case — a man was shot with BBs.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 719 Cabot St., at 6:57 p.m., for possible gunshots in the area.