Peabody
Friday
A 1R Newbury St., resident notified police, at 2:35 p.m., that his vehicle had been stolen. On review, it appeared the vehicle had been picked up for service. Service was confirmed; no action was required.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Luso American Credit Union, 37 Tremont St., just before 5 p.m., after a caller reported three kids entering the new building under construction behind the credit union. Police located the kids and sent them on their way.
A party called police, at 10:12 p.m., from 1R Newbury St. to report an overdose. The person was napping.
Saturday
A caller notified police at 4 a.m. that there were footprints on his back deck that were not there when he went to bed. The responding officer noted that the footprints were made by an animal.
Police went to the Turnpike Car Wash, 80 Newbury St., at 10:38 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident inside the car wash. Parties refused to give any info and will handle it themselves.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of NEATCO, 474 Lowell St., for a three-vehicle accident with injuries. One party was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries, and one operator, Isaiah Allen Woodliff-Freeman, 25, of 17 Englewood Road, Peabody, was arrested. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle; a miscellaneous motor-vehicle equipment violation; negligent operation of a motor-vehicle; and a marked lanes violation.
An officer was sent to Dunkin' Donuts, 527 Lowell St., at 7:20 p.m., to take a report on a fraud involving an employee.
A 97 Lake St. resident called police, at 7:40 p.m., regarding a suspicious white Jeep parked in front of his home. An officer was unable to contact the vehicle's owner to determine why it was parked there, but another party advised him the owner had left it there after he ran out of gas and would be moving it shortly.
Sunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:05 a.m., in or near the intersection of Prospect Street and Essex Lane and arrested the operator, Welisson Da Silva Pereira, 25, of 111 Foster St., Apt. 1, Peabody. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; refusing, as the operator, to identify himself; failure to stop or yield and a motor vehicle lights violation.
Police were sent to 15 Sherman St., at 3:10 a.m., to speak with a party who said he had been robbed at gunpoint by two males. Officers checked the area for suspects, but found no one. They were going to review video surveillance of the area and document as needed.
An officer was sent to Maddy's Car Wash, 300 Andover St., at 5:30 a.m., for a person trapped in the car wash. Police freed the vehicle.
A Driscoll Street resident reported, at 12:35 p.m., that someone had placed an envelope containing $100 cash in his mailbox. Police solved the mystery — the money was for his roommate.
A Danforth Road resident called in at 12:40 p.m., to report a U-Haul truck parked on the street since the snowstorm. A registration check showed the vehicle was stolen from Saugus. Police there were contacted and the vehicle was towed.
Police were called to In the Game, 535 Lowell St., at 1:10 p.m., when a family of four refused to wear masks inside the business and became loud and argumentative.
An officer was sent to 55 Harris St., at 2:05 p.m., for a fence dispute between neighbors. An officer mediated the dispute and the parties agreed that the resident at #57 will build the fence, avoiding the vehicle that the resident of #55 refuses to move.
A party walked into the station at 4:25 p.m., to report their laundry had been stolen at Sunshine Laundry, 48 Foster St. The party was advised to leave a note on the laundry machine in case their laundry was taken by accident. The officer also spoke with the business owner who would be in tomorrow.
A Central Street resident called police at 8 p.m., to report his neighbor was banging on his wall; the parties have a history of disputes. The officer spoke with the neighbor who said he was just a little worked up over the Patriots football game.
Monday
A party called police, at 10:43 a.m., from Pilgrim Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing , 96, Forest St., claiming he was being held against his will. The officer spoke with an employee, who referred him to the patient's daughter who is his health-care proxy. No police response needed.
Salem
Sunday
Police made two traffic stops: in the vicinity of 205 Bridge St., at 5:16; and at the intersection of Bridge Street and the Salem Bypass roadway, at 5:30 p.m.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported, at 6:55 p.m., at the intersection of Hawthorne Boulevard and Charter Street.
At 7:45 p.m., officers were sent to 40 Bridge St. to make a well-being check.
Monday
Officers were dispatched to 116 Lafayette St., at 1 a.m., to quell a disturbance.
At 2:12 a.m., they were sent to 29 Hancock St., for another disturbance.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 77 Willson St., at 7:23 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to 71 Dodge St., at 6:40 p.m., for a disturbance between two males who were yelling at each other.
Two officers were sent to 12 Blaine Ave., at 7:15 p.m. for a missing person.
At 7:45 p.m., a package was reported stolen from a porch at 91 Lothrop St.
Police were called to a School Street location, at 9:20 p.m., by a resident who thought people were in her home.
Two officers and the Fire Department were sent to 268 Rantoul St., for a car fire in the parking lot.
Monday
Officers were sent to 15 Branch Lane after the alarm at the foyer door indicated activity.
Police were called to 50 Shortell Ave., at 7:40 a.m., for a suspicious incident involving a mailbox.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9:20 a.m., to a Hale Street address to check the well-being of a potentially suicidal female.
An officer was sent to Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, at 9:50 a.m., for the report of an assault.
An officer was sent to Friend Street, at 12:25 p.m., to speak with a party who reported being blackmailed due to illicit photos.
An officer went to 114 Hale St., at 12:33 p.m. to check an unknown man on the property.
Marblehead
Friday
Police were sent to Naugus Avenue, at 7:15 a.m., to assist a car that slid off the road.
At 7:32 a.m., police, fire and ambulance responded to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Rolleston Road after a vehicle T-boned a water truck.
Police were called to Stevens Road after a homeowner called to say a delivery truck had ruined their lawn.
At 11:35 a.m., a UPS truck slid into a tree. The driver was not hurt.
A party called, at 12:24 p.m., to report that a plow truck ran them off the road on Gregory Street.
Saturday
Officers were sent to Broughton Road, at 12:55 p.m. on a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Smith St., at 7:45 p.m., to look into a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Sunday
Three officers responded to Elm Street, at 3:20 p.m., for a burglar alarm that turned out to be false.
An officer was sent to Gilbert Heights Road, at 3:47 p.m., to assist a driver whose car ran out of gas.
Between midnight and minutes after 1 a.m., officers performed property checks on Stramski Way, Wyman Road, Community Road and Atlantic Avenue.
Two officers were sent to Captain's Walk Lane, at 2:55 a.m. for a false burglar alarm.
At 5:10 p.m., officers were sent to Farrell Court for people on the roof.
Swampscott
Sunday
A Puritan Avenue resident reported at 12:09 p.m., that her oversized yellow lab "Kona" had escaped from their back yard. Kona was not wearing a tag. The dog had wandered over to 1 Tupelo Road where the resident was able to corral it. The owner was notified and was going to pick up the dog.
A resident at 330 Paradise Road reported, at 3:30 p.m., that he was away skiing this weekend and returned home to find his Porsche had been hit by the plow that cleans the parking lot..