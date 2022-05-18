Peabody
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:12 p.m., in the vicinity of 166 Lake St., and cited the operator, a 21-year-old Middleton man, for texting while driving.
At 2:12 p.m., a detective saw a man wearing an orange Essex County Correctional Facility (E.C.C.F.) jumpsuit talking to himself in front of City Hall. ECCF detectives were contacted and confirmed the man was in their custody earlier today. The man told officers he was released today at court. The ECCF detective said he would be heading to Peabody Court to drop off the man’s clothing which was returned to him.
Wednesday
A 134 Newbury St. resident notified police, at 5:20 a.m., that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his vehicle.
Police were called to Kinder Care, 520 Lowell St., at 8:31 a.m., in response to a report by an employee who said there was an out-of-control parent at the school who was yelling and making threats. She had gone outside, and they feared she might have caused damage. The woman left in a gray Nissan Rogue with Rhode Island plates and took a left onto Lowell Street.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 9:10 a.m., at the intersection of Newbury and Lowell streets and cited the driver, an Ashley Lane, Danvers, resident driving a 2013 Black Lexus, with using an electronic device while driving.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Two officers, fire department and an ambulance responded at 7:31 a.m., to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Mohawk Road for a motor-vehicle crash.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:35 a.m., on Pleasant Street, and issued a moving vehicle complaint to a driver.
A party called police, at 2:07 p.m., to complain that a lawn on Sevinor Road was overgrown.
A lost or stolen purse was found at 2:30 p.m., in the vicinity of Pleasant Street.
A motor vehicle was stopped at 6:05 pm., and the driver was given a verbal warning.
Beverly
Tuesday
A sergeant, four patrolmen and an ambulance were sent to Essex Street, at 4:07 p.m. to break up a fist fight between several homeless males.
An ambulance was dispatched to a Rantoul Street address, at 5:55 p.m., for male who had fallen down the stairs.
An officer was called to 87 Herrick St., at 6 p.m., two Ativan pills were reported missing from a nurses’ station.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 7:15 p.m., for an out-of-control client.
Two officers were sent to Bridge Street, at 10:47 p.m., for a possible domestic in a motor vehicle.
Wednesday
The animal control officer was sent to 168 Dodge St., at 10:09 a.m., for a dog bite.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 71 Dodge St., at 2:25 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage in the parking lot.
Salem
Tuesday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:32 a.m., in the vicinity of Warren Court and Jackson Street on a routine motor-vehicle traffic stop. They arrested Jordan Joseph-Hakeem Roberts, 21, of 195 Pleasant St., Apt. 404, Malden. He was charged with a marked lanes violation and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 128 Marlborough Road, at 6:57 p.m., to quiet a disturbance.
At 8:40 p.m., police were sent to 437 Lafayette St., for a break and entry in progress.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 4 Horton St., at 9:05 p.m.
Police were sent to 26 Mason St., at 10:10 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Another disturbance, this one at 11:05 p.m., in the vicinity of 15 Harbor St., brought police to restore the peace and quiet.
Wednesday
The report of an assault in progress brought officers to 12 First St., at 2:34 a.m.
Police were sent to 15 Palmer St., at 5 a.m., to end another disturbance.
Offices were sent to Dodge Street at 9:35 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Police went to 10 Quadrant Road, at 10:24 a.m., to look into the report of a fraud or a scam.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti was reported in the vicinity of 66 Tremont St., at 11:05 a.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley Street, at 1:25 p.m.
A case of a fraud or a scam brought police to 8 Fairmount St., at 1:35 p.m. Another log entry was entered for the same issue at the same address at 1:45 p.m.
Officers were sent to 1 Carol Way, at 5:26 p.m., to make a well-being check.