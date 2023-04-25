Salem
Sunday
Police were called to 201 Washington St., at 4:55 p.m., for an assault in progress.
Officers went to 150 Canal St., at 5:32 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Police responded, at 9:26 p.m., to 173 Lafayette St., to end a disturbance.
The report of a missing juvenile brought police to 6 Pearl St., at 11:51 p.m.
Monday
A noise complaint brought officers to 12 Pope St, at 12:10 a.m.
Police were sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 2:26 a.m. for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
At 4:56 a.m., officers responded to 29 Traders Way to look for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A new report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 2A Holly St. at 7:41 a.m.
Police were sent to 32 Irving St., at 10:09 a.m., to make a well-being check. After a brief investigation, they arrested David Michael Harding, 36, of 271 Cedar St., Apt. 4, of Manchester, N.H. Harding was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
An officer went to 94 North Washington Square, at 11:07 a.m., to report on a case of harassment.
Two frauds or scams were reported in barely over an hour: 35 Andrew St., at 12:28 p.m., and 70 Weatherly Drive, at 13:30 p.m.
Officers were called to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 3:57 p.m., for a shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 104 Lafayette St., at 4 p.m. to make a well-being check.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 7 Hancock St., at 5:12 p.m.
Officers responded to 302 Lafayette St., at 6:28 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
A shoplifting brought police to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 8:46 p.m.
Tuesday
Two separate breaks to motor vehicles brought officers to 64 Moffatt Road, at 7:36 a.m., and to 89 Moffatt Road, at 7:55 a.m. A third Moffatt Road motor-vehicle break and entry, at 74 Moffatt Road, was reported at 8:18 a.m.
At 9:46 a.m., a fourth Moffatt Road break and entry was reported.
Police were sent to the intersection of Bridge and Washington streets, at 9:44 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers responded, at 10:08 a.m., to 61 Wharf St., to report on a fraud or a scam.
The report of a juvenile issue brought police to 12 First St., at 11:06 a.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 93 Washington St., at 2:07 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were sent to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 2:24 p.m., to take a report on a missing adult.
Another fraud or a scam brought police to 315 Essex St., at 3:30 p.m.
Peabody
Monday
A caller from North Shore Medical Supply spoke with a caller, at 10:15 a.m., who had been receiving threats from a customer. The officer spoke with the suspect on the phone and was advised to stop calling and told his business was no longer welcome.
A Tremont Street resident came into the station at 11:32 a.m., to report issues with her abutting neighbors who, she said, may be living in an illegal apartment and urinating in the open. The officer will document the case.
A caller reported that while shopping at the Northshore Mall, at 4:52 p.m., someone stole her shopping bag.
At 5:42 p.m., an officer removed some skateboarders from City Hall, 24 Lowell St.
An officer was sent to 41 Tamarack Lane, at 8:07 p.m., after a caller reported someone yelling for help. The officer was able to enter without force and reported there was no one yelling for help and the call was unfounded.
A 7 Holten St., Apt. 1, resident reported, at 8:11 p.m., that her vehicle was missing from her driveway. The vehicle was entered with the NCIC as stolen. The vehicle was later involved in a breaking and entering in Beverly, and the Beverly P.D. arrested the operator, Carrie Jean McIntire, 41, of 7 Holten St., Apt. 3, Peabody, and charged her with larceny of a motor vehicle among other criminal violations.
An Avalon Drive resident reported, at 8:51 p.m., that he was having chest pains and had taken three nitroglycerine pills. He was transported to Salem Hospital via Atlantic Ambulance.
A 15 Mt. Pleasant Drive caller advised police, at 8:52 p.m., of an unknown vehicle in his driveway with a person possibly slumped over. Atlantic Ambulance was called but the party signed a refusal, and a family member was called to come and pick them up. The officer stood by until the person was picked up by a family member.
Marblehead
Monday
A fire engine and an officer were sent to Beacon Street, at 9:28 a.m., for a past crash.
Police were called to School Street, at 10:09 a.m., for a false burglar alarm.
Two fire engines and the Fire Prevention Officer were sent to Humphrey St., at 11:54 a.m., for a motor-vehicle crash. No details were given.
Two officers responded to Crestwood Road, at 2:30 p.m., on a false alarm.
Six officers responded to Pinecliff Drive, at 7:34 pm., for a missing person. A report was taken.
Police stopped one vehicle at 8:24 on Ocean Avenue, and another at 9 p.m., at the intersection of Pleasant and Ocean on motor vehicle stops. Both were cited, but no offenses were named.
One officer was sent to the intersection of Harbor Avenue and Nanepashemet Street, at 10:13 and another to Shorewood Road at 10:24 p.m., to investigate a complaint against a moving vehicle. No citations were mentioned.
Middleton
Tuesday, April 18
An officer stopped four vehicles on North Main Street, between 6:54 and 7:20 a.m., on red light violations.
A party at Middleton Family Medicine, South Main St., at 9:08 a.m., reported harassing phone calls from a former patient.
An officer was sent to Village Road, at 10:43 a.m., for a reported theft. It was actually a private sale dispute and was referred to the Small Claims Court.
A vehicle was stopped, at 2:20 pm., and the operator was cited for excessive window tint, a number plate violation; and registration not in possession.
At 7:38 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at East Street and the Boxford line and arrested the Topsfield operator. Wendy Lee Boepple, 69, of Topsfield, was arrested and charged with drunken driving, leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; and a marked lanes violation.
Police went to Richardson Ice Cream, South Main Street, at 9:42 p.m., and moved along a gathering in the parking lot.
Wednesday, April 19
An officer stopped a vehicle, at 9:33 a.m., at the intersection of South Main Street and Lewis Drive, and issued the operator a written warning for failure to signal, failure to stop, and registration not in possession.
Cpt. Armitage was sent to the intersection of Boston and Flint streets, at 2:14 p.m., on a welfare check and transported the person to the Hospital.
At 3:46 p.m., an officer was sent to Orchard Circle, to transport an unconscious/unresponsive party to the hospital.
An operator was stopped at 5:15 p.m., at the intersection of Forest Street and Old Hundred Lane. They were cited for speeding, excessive window tint; operating an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.
Thursday, April 20
An officer was sent to CKS Furniture, at 1:35 p.m., where he directed parties with political signs to a permissible area.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to Elliott Street address, at 4:03 p.m., to assist a party with a restraining order.
Three officers were sent to Cabot Street, at 4:27 p.m., to assist a party having a breakdown.
At 4:33 p.m. three patrolmen and a sergeant were called to 44 Pickman Road, for a woman in the house. She fled when a neighbor saw her, but police located and pulled her over, at the intersection of Corning Street and Sylvan Road, less than 10 minutes later. The woman, Carrie J. McIntire, 41, of 7 Holten St., Peabody, was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; breaking and entering a building in the daytime for a felony; and two charges of breaking and entering a vehicle/boat in the daytime.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 48 Dunham Road, at 4:51 p.m., to assist a male who was trying to drive but shouldn’t be.
Police responded to the intersection of Elliott and McKay streets, at 5:21 p.m., after a male approached the caller’s vehicle with a knife.
At 8:14 pm., two officers were sent to the vicinity of 54 Hale St., for a loud group in the cemetery behind the house.
Two officers were sent to Rantoul Street at 10:45 p.m. for a drunken male requesting an ambulance for a leq wound. The ambulance was dispatched.
Tuesday
Three officers went to a Sohier Road address, at 12:21 a.m., for a man outside destroying property after an argument.
Officers were called to 53 Cabot St., at 9:15 a.m., to speak with a homeowner who believes their flowers were stolen
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to Manor road, at 9:37 a.m. for a party with a severe burn.
Police were sent to the southbound offramp from Route 128 south to assist state police with a motor-vehicle accident.
The report of an active shooter brought the captain, sergeant and three patrolmen to 245 Cabot St., at 10:13 a.m., but there was no shooter, and they arrested Teala Elizabeth Dionne, 24, of 245 Cabot St. She had called in the imaginary shooting and was charged with disturbing the peace.
Police and an ambulance were called to the intersection of Cabot and Pickett streets, at 1:13 p.m., for a male party on the ground.
At 2:17 p.m., two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of River and Bridge streets for a man down in the road.
Two officers were sent to Jordan and Kittredge streets, at 3:22 p.m., for a general disturbance — some kids may have broken a fence.
Danvers
Monday
Police were called to Ideal Baby Steps, 20 Locust St., at 4:26 p.m., to settle a dispute over parking.
Police were sent to the intersection of Anna and Danielle drives, at 8:11 p.m., for a car into a tree. They arrested Mary Mitchell, 57, of 24 Anna Drive, Danvers, and charged her with first-offense drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger; and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident
Police were sent to 87 Elliott St., at 10:52 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. There were no injuries.
An officer was sent to 9 Oberlin Road, at 11:43 p.m., to speak with a party who had been threatened with harm.
A 101 Elliott St. resident notified police, at 6:25 a.m., of a deceased deer on the lawn.
An officer was sent to 7 Paulette Drive, at 8:45 a.m., for identity theft and fraud.
Police were called to the vicinity of Kelly Infiniti, 155 Andover St., for a motor vehicle vs. bicycle accident, at 10:53 a.m., but both parties had left the scene.
An officer was called to BJ’s Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, for dogs left in a car, but it was gone on arrival.
Medical aid was dispatched to the vicinity of 289 Andover St., for a person possibly having a seizure in a car. The person was transported to Beverly Hospital.