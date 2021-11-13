Peabody
Wednesday
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Warren Street and Drake Way at 6:13 p.m. The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was conscious and alert. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The driver of the car, Heather Singleton, 51, of 9 Henrietta St., Beverly, was arrested on charges of drunken driving and failing to yield.
A 15-year-old boy was reported missing from a Warren Street address at 7:17 p.m. The following evening, she reported that the teen returned briefly, then left again with clothing.
Thursday
A hit-and-run involving a telephone pole was reported on Herold Street at 11:09 a.m. A small black car fled the scene leaving a trail of car parts along the roadway.
At 9:28 p.m. police took a call from an Uber driver who said the two passengers in his back seat were smoking marijuana against his wishes. The driver declined to pursue the matter further, however, saying he did not want to wait for an officer to come to the area on Route 1.
Friday
Police were called to the Northshore Mall at 7:34 a.m. for people who were causing a disturbance while awaiting a new sneaker release. They were asked to leave.
Danvers
Thursday
A hit-and-run was reported at 7:13 p.m. on Maple Street.
Ramon Miranda, 37, of 444 Harrison Ave., Roxbury (The Pine Street Inn) was arrested at 8:32 p.m. on an assault charge after a confrontation with staff at Lahey Behavioral Health Services on Middleton Road.
Friday
Police took reports of break-ins to vehicles on Kirkbride Drive at 7:30 a.m. and at 7:47 a.m. and at 11:50 a.m.