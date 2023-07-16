PeabodyFriday
Police were sent to Audi Peabody, 252 Andover St., at 5:34 p.m., after the alarm company said someone in the back near the dumpster was putting tires into a dark minivan. Alarm called back a few minutes later to say the vehicle turned right out of the property in a gold or silver Honda Odyssey, but police failed to find it.
An officer was sent to 3 Paul Ave., at 9:31 a.m., to report on a past larceny.
Police were sent to the intersection of Central Street and Railroad Avenue for a two-vehicle accident with injury. A report was taken but no further information was provided.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of Bartholomew Street and Starbard Terrace, at 3:35 p.m., and summoned the driver to court for operating an unregistered vehicle. The vehicle was towed.
Police went to the Brown School Residences, 200 Lynn St., for a dispute between neighbors. They arrested a 55-year-old man of that address on charges of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and threatening to commit a crime.
Police were sent to 60 Foster St., at 11:12 p.m., for a large group of teens gathered in the parking lot, and the owner wanted them to leave. The responding officer found a 12- and a 6-year-old playing catch. They were sent home for the night.
Saturday
Police were sent to Quail Road at 1:13 p.m., for a report of a young child driving a 4-wheeler. The child was on a battery-powered 4-wheeler, supervised by his father.
Police were called to Dunkin’ Donuts, 3 Central St., at 3:06 p.m., for a male in the street obstructing traffic. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police and fire went to 56 Lynn St., at 3:38 p.m., for a vehicle into a tree, and the driver walked away from the scene. A female was transported to her residence, and the operator was summoned to court for operating after suspension and for leaving the scene of an accident.
A caller reported, at 9:33 p.m., from the vicinity of 8 Fountain St., that a shirtless man was going around the cars with a flashlight. The officer said the man told him he was looking for a gold ring. When the officers asked the man if he wanted assistance, he went into the house and closed the door on the officers.
Beverly
Thursday
Police went to the vicinity of Cabot and Judson streets, at 9:04 p.m., for a man walking around screaming. He was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Friday
An officer went to 707 Broughton St., at 4:43 p.m., to report on a forged check.
A general disturbance — two males acting “strange” and yelling at rangers, brought police to 55 Ober St., at 5:48 p.m. One of the men, a 35-year-old Salem man, was arrested for violating a miscellaneous ordinance and on two outstanding warrants.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 11 Netherton Ave., at 6:08 p.m., to assist a citizen in checking on stolen pool equipment.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to Cabot Street, at 9:48 p.m. for a person in the water off the pier with an unknown medical condition.
Saturday
Police went to Gage Street, at 1:20 a.m. to disperse a group of kids playing basketball.
An office was sent to 160 Park St., at 5:28 p.m., to check on a suspicious male looking under vehicles.
At 4:44 p.m., two officers were sent to 245 Elliott St., for a female assaulted by another resident.
Three officers responded to the vicinity of 240 Rantoul St., at 5:40 p.m., for two cars full of people yelling at each other.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 32 Virginia Ave., at 12:52 a.m., for multiple cars loitering.
The report of a motor vehicle accident with a car fire brought police, fire and ambulance to Route 128 northbound at Exit 19.
Police went to 29 Simon St., at 2:18 p.m., to investigate the theft of packages stolen from the porch. After an investigation, police arrested Amanda Ann Elwell, 40, of 29 Simon St., Beverly, and charged her with larceny under $1,200, receiving stolen property; and disorderly conduct.
DanversThursday
Police and an ambulance were called to Knights Inn, 219 Newbury St., at 11:12 a.m., for a male lying in the grass. He was transported to Salem Hospital.
An officer went to the vicinity of 267 Andover St., at 4:50 pm., to assist a driver who ran over a mailbox.
Police were called to the vicinity of 1000 Kirkbride drive, at 11:10 p.m., for a group screaming and arguing.
Friday
An officer went to 57 Sylvan St., at 8:44 a.m. to take a report on an identity fraud case.
At 11:02 a.m. an officer reported finding drugs in the parking lot at 54R Poplar St.
Officers were sent to 150 Dayton St., to arrest a person on a warrant.
An officer was sent to 7 Charter St., at 12:12 p.m., to take a report on a break-in attempt.
Police and an ambulance were called to the vicinity of Town Fair Tire, 121 Endicott St., for a car accident with personal injury.
Police were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 2:33 p.m., for a shoplifting after a male walked out with a cart full of merchandise.
Police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 100 Independence Way, at 9:08 p.m., for an intoxicated male with glasses who was taken into protective custody by police and held until he sobered up the next morning.
Police were sent to 74 Water St., at 9:12 p.m., to take a report on an assault from a person who was pepper sprayed.
Saturday
Police were called to a Park Street residence, at 2:44 p.m., to report on a break-in attempt which the homeowner said they had captured on video.
Sunday
An officer reported a possible sinkhole, at 12:20 p.m., at the intersection of Seneca and Little drives.
Police were sent to the intersection of Algonquin Road and Reservoir Drive, at 1:35 a.m., for a vehicle on its side.
State police were sent to the intersection of Route 1 southbound and Maple Street westbound at 2:30 p.m. for a vehicle stuck in a puddle.
SalemThursday
Police were sent to 35 Greenway Road, on the report of a fraud or a scam.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 29 New Derby St., at 1:10 p.m.
Police were sent to 5 Summit St., at 3:08 p.m. to end a dispute.
Officers were sent to 295 Derby St, at 5:12 p.m., to investigate a complaint of drug offenses.
Police were sent to 23 Arbella St., at 6:36 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. They arrested a 40-year-old homeless Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were sent to 117 Lafayette St., at 8:38 p.m., for a report of trespassing.
Police were sent to 109 Bridge St., at 9:24 p.m., to look into a larceny.
Friday
A car accident without injuries brought police, at 12:40 a.m., to the intersection of Brown Street and Kimball Court. After a brief investigation, they arrested a 36-year-old Lynn woman and charged her with drunken driving.
Officers were sent to 4 Canal St., at 11:28 a.m., to bring an end to a disturbance.
Police arrested a person at 11:35 a.m., in the vicinity of 144 Canal St., but no details were provided at the time.