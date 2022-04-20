PeabodyTuesday
A trailer was reported stolen from Macy’s, 210M Andover St., at 12:30 p.m. It was entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) register as stolen.
Police were sent to the vicinity of St. Adelaide’s Parish Center, 712 Lowell St., at 12:44 for a motor vehicle accident after a truck hit a motorcycle. The cyclist was conscious and alert, and was transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Allen’s Lane at 10:05 p.m., for a dispute between a male and a female in the front lot. The female was evaluated by Atlantic and sent on her way.
Wednesday
An Aborn Street caller notified police, at 4:45 a.m., that an unwanted person was at the house. The unwelcome female left before police arrived.
Police were called to Dustin Street, at 8:30 a.m., for a female party not feeling well, vomiting blood and possibly intoxicated. She was transported to Salem.
An employee of CVS, 174 Main St., called police, at 9:05 a.m. to report that a short white male wearing a jeans jacket, jeans and a tan and white winter hat, put several bottles of vitamins under his jacket and ran out of the store heading toward Caller Street.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:05 a.m., in the vicinity of 31 Cross St., and summoned the operator, a 35-year-old Tewksbury woman, to appear in court. Her license status showed as expired/non-renewable, and she was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Her vehicle was towed.
Marblehead
Tuesday
At 7:29 a.m., a tree was reported down on Bubier Road.
Police were called to Community Road, at 10:50 a.m., for suspicious activity.
An officer was sent to Andrews Lane, at 11:15 p.m., to maintain order during a vehicle repossession
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 2:45 p.m., for suspicious activity.
A Cedar Street resident called police, at 5:40 p.m., to report a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Officers made property checks between 10:05 and 11:55 p.m., on Lighthouse Lane, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and Stramski Way.
Wednesday
Officers made property checks, between 12:30 and 1 a.m., on Community Road, Atlantic Avenue and Wyman Road.
DanversMonday
An officer was called to Walmart, 66 Brooksby Village Drive, at 5:25 p.m., after a car struck 4-5 parked vehicles.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to an Elliott Street address, at 6:45 p.m., for a semi-alert 60-year-old male who had attempted suicide.
Tuesday
Police were sent to 125 Liberty St., at 2:05 a.m., to make a well-being check. They found a 21-year-man asleep at the wheel of his stationary car. After a brief investigation, they arrested Cooper Adrien, 21, of 42 Lawrence St., Danvers, and charged him with drunken driving, first offense.
Police were sent to 60 North Putnam St., at 8 a.m., to execute a search warrant,.
An officer was called to the Danvers Atrium, 10 Elm St., at 8 a.m., after an employee reported potted plants had been thrown around inside the building.
An officer was sent to CVS Pharmacy, 311 Newbury St., for a verbal argument.
Firefighters were sent to Burger King, 184 Endicott St., at 11:58 a.m., for a box alarm. They dispatched a fire in the hood system.
Officers were dispatched, at 3:50 p.m., to 45 Elliott St., for a 3-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 5:20 p.m., police returned to North Putnam Street with the search warrant.
Officers were called to 19 Vista Drive, at 6:25 p.m., to take a report on a $17 K scam or swindle.
A reported hit-and-run accident brought police to the vicinity of 5 Hobart St., at 10:40 p.m.
Wednesday
An officer was called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 1:15 p.m., to check on an intoxicated, suicidal male, but he left before they got there.
An officer was sent to 12 Wayside Drive, at 9:25 a.m., to check the well-being of a resident whose meals were piling up in the drive.
Police were notified, at 11:25 a.m., from 43 Highland Meadows, of a larceny from a motor-vehicle.
Officers were sent to the Danvers Atrium, 10 Elm St., at 12:30 p.m., for a report of kids harassing customers.
A larceny was reported, at 1:55 p.m., from 6 Cherry Hill Drive.
Police responded to a call from Target, 240 Independence Way, at 3:23 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
SalemTuesday
The report of a suspicious person or motor vehicle brought officers to Daniels Street at 6:53:p.m.
An officer was sent to 266 Washington St., at 8:15 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
The report of an assault in progress brought police to 144 Bridge St., at 8:15 p.m.
Police were sent to 10 Colonial Road, at 8:40 p.m., to investigate gunshots heard in the area.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 5 Sutton Terrace, at 9:38 p.m.,
At 11:07 p.m., officers were sent to 193 Federal St., on a noise complaint.
A disturbance in the vicinity of 9 Hancock St. brought officers to the area at 11:34 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers responded to 135 Lafayette St., at 1:03 a.m., to end a dispute.
Police were called to 45 Congress St., at 7:30 a.m., to look into a juvenile issue.
Police were sent to 22 Fowler St., at 10:05 a.m., to settle a dispute.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to the intersection of Canal Street and Forest Avenue, at 11:12 a.m.
Police were sent to 2 Riverview Ave., at 11:36 a.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Officers were called to the vicinity of Washington and Norman streets, at 2:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police made Eleven motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city, between 2:23 and 4:24 p.m. They were at North Street and Cressey Avenue at 2:23; 292 Essex St., at 2;32; 3 Broad St., at 2:33; the intersection of North and Dearborn Streets; 61 Jefferson Ave., at 2:50; the intersection of North Street and Northend Avenue, 3:15; the intersection of North and Oakland streets, at 3:35; the intersection of North and Nursery streets, at 3:50; the intersection of North and Oakland streets again at 4:17; at the intersection of North and Oakland streets for the third time, at 4:24 p.m.
Officers were sent to 5 Harris St., at 5:02 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Police went to 310 Essex St., at 5:15 p.m., to make a well-being check.
BeverlyTuesday
An officer was sent to the 26 South Terrace, at 6 p.m., to talk with a party apparently victimized in a grandparent scam.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 137 Bridge St., at 12:04 a.m., on a complaint of suspicious women in the hallway.
Police responded, at 9:21 a.m., to Hale and Penny Lane, for a motor-vehicle accident without report.
A Kernwood Heights resident reported at 10:44 a.m. their bicycle was stolen.
At 4:20 p.m., a party reported their bicycle was stolen while they were in DQ.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 4:50 p.m., to 44 Dodge St., for a two-car accident with property damage.
At 5:35 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Federal and Margin streets for a three-vehicle accident with property damage.