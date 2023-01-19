PeabodyWednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 180 Lynn St., at 2:09 a.m., for a car into a pole and on fire. Two parties were seen fleeing into the vehicle. It was towed by Todisco after the flames were extinguished.
An officer was called to the Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St., for a lost wallet. The officer will be investigating and was speaking with a possible suspect.
A burglar alarm brought police to Bunghole Liquors, 79 Lowell St., at 8:30 a.m., after a burglar alarm went off. The officer reported the doors were secure and damage to the back door was old. There had been no attempted break.
An officer was sent to 124 Foster St., at 9:33 a.m., for an out-of-control juvenile. The officer walked the youth over to Swampscott Avenue to stay with a friend.
Police were called to Donegal Road, at 10:33 a.m., to check on a pickup truck parked on the street with flat tire. Neighbors said it had been there for several weeks. The officer had the vehicle towed, as it was unregistered and uninsured. A summons was issued to its owner, a 41-year-old Donegal Road resident, who was cited for having an unregistered vehicle and for operating on a revoked registration.
A woman who said she lives on Bay Road in Danvers called police at 1:31 p.m., to report her package had been stolen from the mailroom at 1000 Cranebrook Way.
An officer was sent to 400 Brooksby Village Drive, at 2:17 p.m., to take a report on a past assault.
A resident of Peabody Mobile Park, 252 Newbury St., called police to say he was having a dispute over cold French fries. He was advised that cold food was a civil matter.
An officer was called to ISTORAGE at 137 Summit St., at 8:40 p.m., after a resident called to report a male was causing a disturbance by constantly riding a motorcycle around the lot of the storage facility at night. The cycle owner said he was riding to clean out the carburetor. He was told to keep the noise down.
BeverlyTuesday
Police and medical were sent to Bow Street, at 5 p.m., to assist a man down on the street.
Two officers were sent to Walgreen’s on Elliott Street, at 6:15 p.m., to assist detectives in making an arrest.
At 7:05 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Pond and Chase streets to arrest a person on a drug offense.
Wednesday
Police, fire and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 12 Tozer Road, at 5:41 a.m., for a man struck by a motor vehicle. Police said the man was hit from behind by the 18-wheel tractor-trailer moving at a low speed. He was conscious and talking after the accident and was transported to Beverly Hospital with non-critical injuries Police said that the truck did not stop however, but it has not been identified. No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.
Police were sent to 490 Rantoul St., at 8:19 a.m., to check on a party who had received the wrong meds.
Two cruisers were sent to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Phillips Court, at 9:01 a.m., to assist a trash truck that was stuck.
At 11:27 a.m., officers were called to Cabot Street where they arrested a female who was making threats. The 48-year-old homeless Beverly woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A bicyclist was stopped, at 11:53 a.m., at the intersection of Dodge and Enon streets and issued a verbal warning.
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 4:08 p.m., when the hospital requested assistance with a Section 12 runaway.
An officer was called to the Montserrat rail crossing at the intersection of Essex Street and Parramatta Road after the rail gates were reported down at 5:17 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Rantoul Street, at 5:32 p.m. after a party made suicidal statements.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 55 Dodge Street, at 6:57 p.m., for a male looking into parked vehicles.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 490 Rantoul St., to check whether someone was camping in the wooded area.
Police and fire were sent to the vicinity of 490 Rantoul St., for a fire behind the building.
Two officers and fire were sent to 868 Hale St., at 9 p.m. for a fire alarm.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Cabot St., at 10:47 p.m., for a bloody person.
Thursday
Police were sent to 2 Duck Pond Road at 12:33 a.m., for a drunk person trying to leave.
Two officers were called to 7 Memorial Drive, at 12:54 a.m., for someone knocking on doors.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Colon Street and Fielder Road at 2 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Three cruisers responded to the intersection of Spring and Colon streets, at 7:45 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Officers were dispatched to 53 Cabot St., at 9:53 a.m., for the theft of two catalytic converters.
An officer was sent to 6 Tall Tree Drive, at 11:42 a.m. after a resident reported credit card fraud.
Police were called to 364 Rantoul St., at 1:10 p.m., for a stolen catalytic converter.
An officer was sent to 7 Bresnahan Court, at 4:35 p.m., for a general disturbance. Pots and pans were banging.
At 5:07 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were sent to Rantoul Street for an elderly female down inside the store.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police were dispatched to Atlantic Avenue at 3:33 a.m., for a burglar alarm. It was a false alarm.
An officer was sent to Cornell Road, at 8:03 a.m., on a general complaint.
A 1:32 p.m. burglar alarm brought three officers to a Shuman Road address for a burglar alarm, but it was a false alarm.
The report of a motor vehicle crash brought police to the intersection of Pickett and Stacey streets, at 6:15 p.m..
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:55 a.m. on Ocean Avenue and cited the operator for an unknown violation.
A detective, fire and ambulance were sent to Robert Road, at 7:50 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Salem
Wednesday
Police made eight traffic stops across town between 5:42 and 10:08 p.m.
Thursday
Police made two more motor-vehicle traffic stops: 12:34 a.m., at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Valley Street, and 1:04 a.m., at 59 Boston St.
At 6:20 a.m., officers were called to 22 Peabody St., to investigate a larceny.
Officers were called to Lee Fort Terrace, at 8:35 a.m., to check a property or business.
Routine motor-vehicle traffic stops occupied most of the morning for police, who stopped 12 more vehicles on routine stops between 8:58 and 11:41 a.m.
A traffic stop at 10:56 a.m., resulted in the arrest of Edwin Emerson Mancia Martinez, 26, of 14 Graves Road, Revere. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and on an outstanding warrant.
Police were sent to 117 Lafayette Place, at 11:14 a.m., after a party reported being harassed.
A cruiser was sent to 1 Pond St., at 12:25 p.m., to check reports of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle in the vicinity.
At 12:29 p.m., police were called to 7 Station Road to report on a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
A fraud or a scam brought police to 18 Highland Ave., at 2:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 44 Ward St., at 2:54 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Four additional routine traffic stops were made between 2:58 and 4:10 p.m.