SwampscottFriday
A housesitter at 34 Berkshire St. reported, at 2:46 a.m., that they keep hearing what sounds like footsteps and shuffling noises. They also heard a bang but couldn’t determine whether it was in the walls or inside the house itself. Police neither heard nor found anything.
A 911 call was transferred from Salem, at 10:58 a.m., for an EMT response to the vicinity of 200 Essex St. for a 16-year-old hurt in a fight.
An ambulance was sent to a Hillcrest Circle residence, at 7:40 p.m. after a mother called to say her 10-year-old was threatening suicide and wants him to go to the hospital. The child was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to a New Ocean Street address, at 11:30 p.m., to make a well-being check after a mother called to say her daughter was having a boyfriend problem and could be drinking.
Saturday
A party called from 525 Paradise Road, at 12:30 a.m., to report a very strong odor of natural gas in the area and would like police to check it out. National Grid was notified.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 59 New Ocean St., at 1:12 a.m., for three or four males arguing outside.
Peabody
Friday
An Eagan Place caller reported, at 2:35 p.m., that his son was threatened by another student on the bus today who said he was going to bring a gun tomorrow and shoot the first student.
The property manager from Avalon at Cranebrook, 1000 Cranebrook Way, reported at 2 a.m., that a party spray-painted the surveillance cameras on the property and targeted their ATM.
A party reported at 4:40 p.m. that a dirt bike was stolen around 2:30 p.m. sometime in the last two days. He was going to ask around and for surveillance videos.
A woman called police, at 5:20 p.m., to report that she had pre-paid a room but her husband was not allowed to stay because of his service dog. The officer assisted the parties in coming to an agreement.
Saturday
Police were sent to the Azorean Brotherhood of the Divine Holy Ghost, 20 Howley St., at just before 1 a.m., for a possible fight. The parties were leaving for the evening.
Police were called to the YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., for a person in the lobby reporting an assault. He said he would like to pursue the matter as threats or assault, and was advised the officer would need to follow up with the YMCA.
Topsfield police called at 12:37 p.m., seeking assistance with locating an iPhone10 in a red case that was pinging from 259 Newbury St., lot 17. The officer spoke with a woman at that address who said she saw it on top of a register and thought someone had forgotten the phone so she took it. The officer brought the phone back to the station, and its owner was enroute to pick it up.
A party called police, at 1:34 p.m., to report that $400 cash had been stolen from them while they were at TJ Maxx.
A 197 Lowell St. caller reported, at 4:15 p.m., that he came home to find his vehicle had been struck by another, which was left unoccupied but still running on the scene. Police will summon the owner of the vehicle, a 72-year-old East Boston resident who fled the scene, on the charge of leaving a property-damage accident.
Police responded to Marco’s Italian Restaurant, 47 Newbury St., after an employee reported a male and a female in the parking lot. The male had his pants down and both parties appeared to be under the influence. Responding officer reported one party had a pair of shorts on under his jeans that the caller failed to mention. There was no crime. Both parties will be walking to 23 Newbury St.
A caller reported, at 7:38 p.m., from Pacsun, 210P Andover St., that her friend had either dropped her wallet or it was stolen out of her bag. The caller said her friend had gotten a call from her bank inquiring about a large purchase from Target. She was notified by Discover Card that the attempted $1,400 charge at Target-Danvers had been declined.
A juvenile Trask Road caller reported, at 7:55 p.m., they were being attacked. The mother got on the line and said their dog got excited and jumped on her boyfriend, who got a little upset, but everything had calmed down then. The caller signed a refusal with Atlantic for the headbutt from the dog.
Police responded to the vicinity of 16 Sutton St., at 9:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. They arrested the operator, Oscar Elias Lopez, 18, of 8 Beede Ave., Apt. 2, Lynn, and charged him with drunken driving, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.
Police were called to the vicinity of 72 Walnut St., at 10:30 p.m., after an employee called to report an active fight between two males. No weapons were reported. Officers spoke with one party and will follow up with one who left before their arrival.
Sunday
Police responded at 9:44 a.m., to the vicinity of Starbuck’s, 240 Andover St., for a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries. One operator was transported to an unknown hospital with unknown injuries and another party took possession of that vehicle.
Police were called to the intersection of Central Street and Railroad Ave., at 11:22 a.m. for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries. Both vehicles were towed and one operator was transported to a local hospital.
An ambulance was sent to Bishop Fenwick High School, 99 Margin St., for a juvenile with an open fracture. They were transported to Salem hospital with their mother.
Police were dispatched to 211 Lynn St., at 2:05 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries and one entrapment, but they were quickly freed. Both vehicles were towed, and one operator, Adam S., Kenney, 32, of 300 Lynn Shore Drive, Apt. 1001, Lynn, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class E drug.
Marblehead
Friday
Police responded to Hines Court at 8:33 for a general complaint.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Barnard Street, at 9:53 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
At 12:06 p.m., two officers were sent to Village St., to investigate a tarp under a bridge.
Officers went to a Pleasant Street location, at 12:38 p.m., to investigate a skimmer device that had been found.
An iPhone was reported found in the vicinity of Vine and Village streets, at 2:43 p.m.
An officer was called to Puritan Road, at 2:45 p.m., to investigate an attempted scam call.
At 3:20 p.m., a cell phone was found on Atlantic Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to Creesy Street, at 5:20 p.m., for a burglary and break-and-entry to a structure.
At 9:10 p.m., police were called to Pleasant Street for another burglary and break-and-entry to a structure.
Saturday
Police made property checks on Atlantic Avenue, Community Road, Stramski Way and Pleasant Street between 12:33 and 1:26 a.m.
Police, fire and ambulance responded to a Pleasant Street location, at 12:58 p.m., for a three car accident. One vehicle was towed, but there was no mention of injuries or of citations.
Two officers were sent to Rowland St., at 8 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Officers were sent to a Lighthouse Lane residence, at 9:30 p.m., for a building check.
A property check was made, at 11:10 p.m., on Wyman Road.
Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 29 New Derby St., at 12:36 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Police went to 49 Essex St., at 2 p.m., to help settle a dispute.
Officers responded to 227 Highland Ave., at 2:20 p.m., to take a report on an assault in the past.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 33 Dunlap St., at 2:20 p.m.
At 3:15 p.m., police were also called to 8 Saunders St., to look into a fraud or a scam.
The report of a disturbance brought police to the intersection of Orleans Avenue and Crosby Street, at 4:43 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Police went to 300 Canal St., at 5:56 p.m., to look into another report of a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 30 Rainbow Terrace, at 9:20 p.m., for a report of a dispute.
Officers were sent to three locations to maintain order for three private trespass tows: 12 Pope St., at 9:48; Rainbow Terrace, at 9:51; and Rainbow Terrace again at 9:54 p.m.
Police were sent to 43 Prince St., at 11:24 and to 431 Palmer St., at 11:29 p.m., on two separate noise complaints.
Saturday
The report of an assault in the past brought officers to 15 Federal St., at 2:55 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 318 Highland Ave., at 5:53 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to 26 Geneva Ave., at 10:04 a.m., where they arrested a 39-year-old woman on an outstanding warrant.
Police went to 231 Washington St., at 6:10 p.m. to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
One noise complaint brought police to a Crosby Street address, at 7:22 p.m., and the next to 30 Leavitt St., at 9:25 p.m.
Sunday
Police were sent to the intersection of New Liberty and Essex streets, at 12:51 p.m., for a fight.
An officer called for mutual assistance, at 1 a.m., from 81 Highland Ave.
Police went to 15 Federal St., at 1 a.m., to 146 Boston St., at 1:54 p.m., and to 5 Cromwell St., at 4:02 p.m., each to settle a disturbance.
Officers responded to Lifebridge, 56 Margin St., at 7:30 for a larceny.
Police responded to 13 routine motor vehicle traffic stops between 9:39 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Another fraud or scam report brought police to 48 Essex St., at 3:05 p.m.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 41 Bar St., at 4 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported, at 7 p.m., on Edmunds Cove Road.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 63 Holten St.,, at 1:32 a.m., to check for a loud banging, but was unable to hear or find anything.
An ambulance was sent to Savers Value Village, 139 Endicott St., at 10:43 a.m., for an intoxicated person. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to Wendy’s, at 12:50 p.m., for a larceny.
Police were sent to 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 5:20 p.m., to check out threats made via computer.
officers were called to the vicinity of Walgreens, 107 High St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 136 Andover St., at 12:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
A resident of 58 High St. called police, at just before 9 a.m., to complain about fruit thrown on the lawn.
An officer was sent to Skyview Trailer Park, 466 Newbury St., to report a scam or a swindle.
An officer went to 73 Water St., at 1:20 p.m., to report on malicious damage to a motor vehicle. Their vehicle was keyed.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to 11 Courtney Drive, at 6:20 p.m., to look into a hate/bias-related injury. A party reported hearing hate speech overnight.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 434 Rantoul St., at 7:33 p.m., to speak to a male who was panhandling aggressively. A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police and fire to 105 Essex St., at 9 p.m., after a car ran into a porch.
Friday
Police went to 35 Mill St., at 7:59 a.m., to talk with neighbors about an ongoing dispute.
Two officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., for an out-of-control patient on the Johnson Floor.
An officer was called to a Thissel Street address, at 9:40 a.m., to speak with a party reporting a check fraud.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Conant streets, at 4:40 p.m., after a tractor-trailer took out a light pole.
Police were sent to Ellingwood Court, at 4:40 p.m., for a case of sexual force or fondling involving juveniles.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 25 Essex St., at 5:08 p.m., for a male yelling at the gazebo.
Saturday
Officers were called to 276 Rantoul St., at 2:20 a.m., for a general disturbance. The caller said a neighbor was yelling.
Police and an ambulance responded to Lothrop St., at 5:28 a.m., for a male party not breathing..
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to 55 Ober St., to check on the well-being of a male in the Rose Garden.
Officers were called to Flip the Bird, at 11:40 a.m., for a disturbance.
Police were sent to 17 Webber Ave., at 2:57 p.m., to check out a suspicious party hanging out in front of the home.
Three officers were sent to 7 Sohier Road, at 6:30 p.m., for a group of seven kids climbing onto the roof of the building.
Sunday
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Oxford Terrace, at 5:35 a.m., for a possible heart attack
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 8:20 a.m., to Cabot Street, for a 17-year-old having a seizure.
Two officers and an ambulance went to 230 Elliott St., at 12:25 p.m., to speak with a party about a past incident.
An officer was sent to McKay Street, at 2:54 p.m., for suspicious activity. People were standing in water.
Two officers were sent to 13 Lenox St., to keep the peace while the landlord speaks with a problem tennant.
At 6:35 p.m., police were called to McDonald’s, 230 Elliott St., for a hit-and-run in the drive-thru.