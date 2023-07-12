Salem
Monday
Police made 12 motor vehicle traffic stops across town between 7:44 and 9:13 p.m.
Reports of a fight brought police to the vicinity of 32 Derby Square at 9:20 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Terry Allen Gleason, 28, of 118 Lafayette St., Apt 310, and charged him with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, subsequent offense.
Officers were called to 2:52 Bridge St. at 10:24 p.m. for a well-being check. No action was required.
The report of an assault in progress brought police to 14 Story Road, at 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Tuesday
Police were called to 40R Highland Ave., at 9:14 am., to settle a dispute.
At 10:33 a.m., an officer was sent to 19 Nichols St., to keep the peace.
The report of a larceny brought police to 56 Federal St., at 11:16 p.m.
An officer was sent to 117 Lafayette St., at 12:40 p.m. for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
At 1:11 p.m., police were sent to 91 Lafayette St., to end a disturbance.
An incident of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 65 Washington St., at 1:49 p.m.
Officers were called to 45 Congress St. at 2:40 p.m.to report on a larceny.
Police were sent to 3 Dove Ave., at 2:54 p.m. for an assault in the past.
Another larceny report brought police to 4 First St., at 4:20 p.m.
Marblehead
Monday
Four officers, fire and an ambulance responded to Tedesco St., at 12:14 a.m. for a motor-vehicle crash.
Police were called to Baldwin Road, at 5:45 a.m., to check out suspicious activity.
A motor vehicle was stopped at 5:33 p.m., at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Widger Road, and the driver was handed a citation.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to Old Salem Road, at 12:03 a.m., to assist a citizen.
Police were sent to Atlantic Avenue, West Shore Drive, Stramski Way, Community Road, Front Street, Atlantic Avenue again, Brook Road, two Doaks Lane properties and Pleasant Street for property checks between 12:33 and 1:46 a.m.
An officer was sent to Pearl Street, at 7:25 a.m.,
to investigate a motor-vehicle crash.
Officers were called to Robert Road, at 11:54 a.m., to look into a larceny, forgery or fraud.
At 2:08 p.m., police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Tully Road for a motor vehicle crash.
Police were sent to Washington St., at 3:20 p.m. on a general complaint.
Three drivers were stopped and cited on operating offenses in less than an hour-and-a-half. They were stopped at 4:45 p.m., at the intersection of Bubier Road and Pleasant Street; at 5:46 p.m., at the intersection of Tully Road and Lafayette Street; and at 6:11 p.m., at Mohawk Road and Pleasant Street.
BeverlyTuesday
A juvenile female was reported missing from Broadway at 6:47 p.m.
Officers were sent to 1 Water St., at 8:48 p.m., to serve a trespass order to an unwanted guest.
Two officers went to 28 Cabot St., to check on a possible homeless party who was trying to gain access.
Three officers went to 22 Railroad Ave, at 10:57 p.m., on a complaint about loud music.
A missing juvenile from earlier returned home to 18 Lovett St., at 11:05 p.m.
Wednesday
Two cruisers responded, at 9:12 a.m., to 66 Boyles St., for a car into a wall.
Officers went to the intersection of River and Pleasant streets, at 11:25 a.m., to check on an elderly female.
The report of a hit and run accident with property damage brought police to 91 Herrick St. at 12:55 p.m.
Two cruisers and an ambulance responded to 10 Park St., at 1:53 p.m., for a drunken male near the tracks.
Three officers were called to the area of Dane and Essex streets, at 3:01 p.m. for a possible assault involving homeless parties.
An officer was sent to 14 Myrtle St., at 3:02 p.m., for possibly suspicious tools found in a car.
PeabodyTuesday
Officers were called to 9 Meredith Road, at 2:05 a.m., to check out suspicious noises near a trailer in the driveway. Officers checked and found nothing.
Police were sent to 14 North Apartments, Crane Brook Way, at 10:11 a.m., for unwanted parties sleeping in the recreation area. The parties left the area toward the main access road, and police found the male by the pool. Two juveniles were taken to their residence on Vets Drive. They had permission to be on the property. One juvenile was released to their guardian.
Police were sent to the Sunglass Hut at the Northshore Mall, at 11:38 a.m. for three male shoplifting suspects. Mall security said they exited the mall by Not Your Average Joe’s, turned right, then got into a gray Honda by Tony C’s and Tesla and left the area. They were stopped by a cruiser at Holy Cow Ice Cream. and were taken to the station where all three were arrested and charged. They were Joseph Mattew Dellorfano, 27, of 12 Bonavesta Terrace, Lynn, charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250, failing to stop for police and receiving stolen property valued at under $1,200; Mohamed A. Teurkia, 30, of 849 Saratoga St. Apt. 3, Boston, charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250, and receiving stolen property valued at under $1,200; also Gianpaolo M. Cerretani, 31, of 780 Albany St., Boston, charged with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250 and receiving stolen property valued at under $1,200.
A caller notified police, at 4:21 p.m., that two bikes had been stolen, between 4 and 4:15 p.m., from the Stop & Shop at 19 Howley St. One bike was described as an all-black BMX, and the other, an orange mountain bike with red and white handlebars. One suspect was described as a black male wearing a black sweatshirt and a purple do-rag.
Police were notified, at 12:47 p.m., that a black 2019 Mercedes C63 was recovered in New York. The vehicle was completely stripped with the engine, transmission, seats and bumpers all gone. The vehicle was recovered on Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, and the owner was notified that it had been found.
Two males already in custody at Peabody District Court were issued summonses, at 4:51 p.m., for illegal substances found in their possession while at court. They were Gianpaolo M. Cerretani, 31, of 780 Albany St., Boston, summoned to face charges for possession of a Class A drug and for possession of a Class B drug, subsequent offense; and Robert Damon, 34, of 32 Fairview Ave., Taunton, summoned to face a charge of possession of a Class E drug.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 5:48 p.m., at the intersection of Granite and Washington streets and summoned the operator, a 41-year-old Winthrop man to face court on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, a criminal subsequent offense; and failing to stop or yield.
Police were sent to 7-Eleven, 23 Newbury St., on a report of a large group — nearly 120 —of vehicles in the lot. Police dispersed the gathering and state police were notified. All vehicles left the lot in loud but orderly fashion.