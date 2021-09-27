Peabody
Friday
Police received two reports around 2:20 p.m. of three juveniles or teens throwing items at vehicles driving by in the vicinity of the Land and Sea, 67 Lynnfield St. The group had gone before police arrived.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 250 Andover St., at 3:50 p.m., for a car in the ditch next to Friendly's. The vehicle was towed and the juvenile driver was picked up by father.
Police were sent to Macy's menswear, 210 Andover St., at 6:05 p.m., for a juvenile apprehended for shoplifting. The store handled the issue.
Police were sent to 90 Aborn St., at 8:20 p.m., to assist a resident. A 33-year-old male, of the same address, will be summoned to court on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Saturday
Police responded to the Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive, at 12:25 a.m. for a group of males fighting in the parking lot, but they left before police arrived.
A 48 Shore Drive caller reported, at 10:50 a.m., that her husband went out last night at approximately 8:45 p.m., and had not returned home. Telah Sakaj, 34, was listed as missing with the NCIC (National Crime Information Center).
A caller from 204 Lynn St. reported, at 10:55 a.m., that a backpack containing $2,000 in cash was stolen from the passenger seat of vehicle. A surveillance video will be mailed to the officer and forwarded to the CID.
A 60 Nickerson Road resident notified police, at 7:30 p.m., that his vehicle was broken into sometime last night and some $600 worth of tools was taken.
A party called police, at 9:15 p.m., from a North Central Street location to say he wanted to turn himself in for a crime he committed in the '90s at Danvers State Hospital. The call was referred to Danvers police and was recorded in their Saturday police log.
Sunday
A Crane Brook Way resident reported, at 2:45 a.m., that someone was banging on his door. The officer reports the parties are separated and will be going to bed for the night.
Police were sent to Walgreens, 35 Main St., at 1:30 p.m., on a report of a female involved in drug activity in the women's room. There was no drug activity. She was changing her child's diaper.
A person called police, at 4:47 p.m., from the intersection of Albert Road and Nancy Avenue to report someone was pouring cement into catch basins. It was the DPW.
Monday
A resident of 2100 Crane Brook Way called police, at 12:13 a.m., to report that a tenant in a nearby unit was moving furniture on purpose to keep her awake. The officer spoke with the resident in question, who was sleeping. There was no noise noted in the area.
An officer was sent to 111 Foster St., at 2:30 a.m., after a caller reported someone had been ringing his doorbell on and off for 20 minutes. A female had been pressing the wrong button. All was in order.
An 18 Mason St. resident called police at 6:40 a.m. to complain that an employee of a landscaping company was using a leaf blower and disturbing resident. The officer advised the employees they had to wait until 7 a.m.
Marblehead
Friday
A woman called, at 9:48 a.m., to complain that a trail camera was pointing at her on the Manataug Trail.
An officer went to the intersection of Humphrey St. and Broughton Road to look for a vehicle with no license plate.
A Broughton Road resident reported, at 11 a.m., having received a rude letter.
Two units were sent to an Atlantic Avenue location, at 10:33 p.m., for a disturbance but found nothing.
At 11:40 p.m., officers were sent to a Crestwood Road home to quiet down a loud party.
Saturday
A Lime Street party called at 12:35 p.m. to report a case of unemployment fraud.
An officer was sent to Devereux Street just before 1 p.m. for a hive in the bushes. The report indicated "services rendered."
Police went to a Shepart Street address, at 10:15 p.m. to assist in a dispute between neighbors.
Four units were dispatched to the vicinity of Humphrey and Pleasant streets at about 11 p.m. to find an erratic operator. The report indicated, "services rendered."
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 4:10 a.m. to a Farrell Court addrsss, for a "loud banging" sound. A party was transported to an area hospital.
Police were called to the Old Salem Road, at 9:27 a.m., for a report of vandalism.
The report of a disturbance brought officers to Pig Rock Lane ag 12:30 p.m.
A Pilgrim Road party called police, at 4:05 p.m., to advise them that two turkeys were on his property.
A caller reported an injured cormorant on Tedesco Street, at 4:40 p.m.
A sick squirrel was reported on Marion Road, at 6:10 p.m.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Lime Street address after receiving a report that a daughter was destroying things.