Peabody
Tuesday
A caller reported, at 12:04 a.m., that a person was in his house with a knife at 148B Washington St., threatening to kill his girlfriend. Officer arrested Robert Logan, 31, of 42 Washington St., Peabody, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon and with threatening to commit a crime.
A Tremont Street caller reported, at 3:31 a.m., that he had just gotten a call from his wife that she thought someone was trying to push the air-conditioner in. Units arrived and checked the area, but could find no evidence. No people and no vehicles were seen leaving the area.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9;30 a.m., in the vicinity of 91R Lynnfield St., on a routine motor vehicle stop. After a brief records check, they arrested the driver Jeffrey Allen Hernandez, 40, of 20 Summit St., Apt. 2., Salem. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle with a revoked registration; and driving an uninsured vehicle.
An officer was sent to 11 Oran Circle, at 10:30 a.m. to investigate a case of identity fraud.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 14 Jacobs St., at 12:03, for a female on the ground. She was transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Petco Pet Superstore, 10 Sylvan St., at 12:05 p.m., for a report of aggressive panhandlers blocking traffic.
A 118 Lowell St., man called police, at 2:47 p.m., to report his wife and two children missing. The wife was spoken to by the responding officer, and all is fine, but she and the children will not be returning to the residence. She said she may be calling later to arrange for an officer to preserve the peace when she returns to the residence.
An officer called the station, at 3:50 p.m., to report two dogs in a gray Subaru Outback with the windows rolled up and the engine off outside the J.C. Penney Curbside Pickup. The car was a rental and the owner could not be located. The officer will break the window to secure the dogs.
A party from 27 Mt. Pleasant Drive came into the station to report a $45,000 wire fraud. The officer documented and forwarded to the CID.
Police were called to Elite Pre-owned Auto, 153 Newbury St., at 4:15 p.m., to keep the peace while the previous owner of a repossessed vehicle retrieved his property from the vehicle.
Officers were sent to 54 Paleologos St., at 6 p.m., to serve an arrest warrant on a 27-year-old Holten Street resident.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:50 p.m., in the vicinity of Lynn Street and Beacon Boulevard and arrested a 25-year-old woman. Arrested was Jade Cecille Fagundes, 25, of 15 River Drive, Danvers, charged with drunken driving.
Danvers
Monday
Police were called to 180 Newbury St., at 7:17 p.m., to speak with a female who reported being threatened,
Police were called to Endicott Street, at 9:30 p.m., to speak with a party disturbing the peace with loud music.
Officers were called to Staples, 230 Independence Way, at 10:15 p.m., to disperse families camping in the area.
Tuesday
Police were called to the Holten Richmond Middle School, 55 Conant St., at 1:22 a.m., to report on malicious damage done to the school.
State police were notified, at 9:38 a.m., of a ladder in the fast lane of I-95 South.
An officer was called to People’s United bank, 3 Federal St., at 2:37 p.m., to report on a bank fraud.
MarbleheadTuesday
A cycle officer was sent to State Street, at 8:05 a.m., to investigate a fire report.
An officer and two fire trucks were dispatched to a Pleasant Street address, at 12:56 p.m., to investigate an alarm.
Police went to Atlantic Avenue at 3 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
The report of a larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Jersey St., at 3:45 p.m.
Officers were called to Marblehead Harbor, at 3:50 p.m., to investigate another larceny, forgery or fraud.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to West Shore Drive, at 10:10 p.m.
Six cruisers responded to the intersection of School and Washington streets, at 10:40 p.m.
BeverlyTuesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Cabot and New Balch streets, at 5:51 pm., for a man down.
An officer stationed at 72 Cherry Hill Drive turned away seven vehicles from the parking lot between 6:10 and 7:15 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m. police, along with an ambulance and a fire truck were dispatched to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Walden Street for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police were called to 389 Cabot St., at 8:57 p.m., to move along a party bothering patrons.
An officer was sent to 54 Elliott St., at 11:45 p.m., for a homeless female causing a scene in the store.
Wednesday
A cruiser was sent to West Street Beach, at 12:28 a.m., on a beach check.
At 12:42 a.m., officers went to Elliott Street and the Cummings Center on patrol.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Rantoul Street, at 6 a.m., for people yelling outside.
Officers were called to 37 Enon St., at 7:55 a.m., to investigate a threatening telephone message a man had left.
Two officers were sent to Elliott Street, at 9:41. a.m., for a juvenile matter.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 295 Cabot St., at 10:56 a.m., to make a well-being check of a woman yelling at people.
Police were dispatched, at 1:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 407 Cabot St., for a woman in a dress, screaming and bleeding.
Officers were sent to 230 Elliott St,. at 2:28 p.m., to disperse a campsite behind McDonalds.
SalemTuesday
Police responded to 5 English St., at 1:42 to look into threats made.
The report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought police to 79 Memorial Drive, at 3 p.m.
Police responded to 3 Dove Ave., at 5:25 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested Kerry Leigh Smith, 43, homeless of Salem, and charged her with trespass and with disorderly conduct.
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Congress and Harbor streets, at 9:25 p.m. to check for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Five minutes later, at 9:30 p.m., a cruiser was called to Lafayette Street and Harbor View Terrace for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. They arrested Aaron Isiah Collins, 32, of 12 Mt. Vernon St., Salem. He was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 151 North St., at 1:23 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
The report of a larceny brought police to 211 Washington St., at 2:07 p.m., for a report.