Peabody
Wednesday
A hit-and-run crash was reported on King Street at 5:03 p.m.
A call about a car backing into the building outside Metro Cleaners and Eastern Bank on Foster Street at 7:17 p.m. turned out to be a medical emergency. A man was taken to Salem Hospital.
Police spoke to a group of teenagers who were passing time by jumping in front of moving cars on Endicott Street at 8:32 p.m.
Thursday
A 40-year-old man will be summoned to court on charges of assault and battery on a person 60 or older and malicious destruction after a call at 2:55 a.m. from a Normandy Drive man who reported he'd been assaulted by his son-in-law.
Friday
A 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and will face charges following a fight at the Northshore Mall at 9:11 a.m.