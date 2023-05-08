Salem
Saturday
Police went to a New Liberty Street address, at 1:02 a.m., for a disturbance.
Officers were called to 63 Jefferson Ave., at 10:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
Police were called to 95 Loring Ave., at 10:34 a.m., to break up a fight. They arrested Shawn M. Dudley, 30, of 10 Fayette St., Apt. 2, Beverly and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; a marked lanes violation; improper operation of a motor vehicle; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; failure to stop for police; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Also arrested was Russell Pramataris, 24, of 10 Ropes St., Apt. 6, Salem, who was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
A missing juvenile was reported, at 11 a.m., from 59 Harbor St.
A report of larceny sent police to 9 Madeline Ave., at 12:56 p.m.
Officers were called to 31 Hanson St., on another larceny, at 1:48 p.m.
Police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 3:32 p.m. for a shoplifting.
An officer was sent to 7 Wall St., at 4:04 p.m., to talk with a party who reported being harassed.
Officers went to 414 Loring Ave., at 5:29 p.m. to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
A noise complaint brought police to 32 Cabot St., at 9:39 p.m.
Sunday
An adult was reported missing from 24 Grafton St. at 12:06 a.m.
Police responded to three noise complaints between 12:30 and 1:15 a.m.: Appleton Street, at 12:33; Jefferson Avenue, at 1:10; and Perkins Street, at 1:15 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Washington Square North and Winter Street, at 5:20 a.m., for a well-being check.
At 12:58 p.m., officers were called to 252 Bridge St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Nathaniel Adam Jacques, 30, homeless, of Salem. Jacques was charged with open and gross lewdness; disorderly conduct, subsequent offense; possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; possession of a Class B drug; and an outstanding warrant.
At 4:16 p.m., police responded to the vicinity of 150 Canal St., for a larceny.
An officer was called to 32 Ward St., at 6:19 p.m., for a case of harassment.
Police were sent to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way. at 7:13 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
At 8:01 p.m., police were sent to Restaurant Row to end a disturbance.
Beverly
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 376 Elliott St., at 1:04 a.m., for a block thrown at a truck.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Mill Street address at 8:12 a.m., for a female assaulted by her ex-boyfriend the previous night.
At 9:01 a.m., police and an ambulance were called to Kernwood Avenue, for an elderly woman unconscious outside.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Cabot and Wallis streets, at 10:48 a.m., for a possible break and entry into a motor vehicle.
Police went to 9 Glidden St., at 12:02 p.m., for a dead animal in a bag, placed in the grass.
Officers were dispatched, at 1:58 p.m., to Gage Street for youths causing a disturbance.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Ober Street, at 2:33 p.m., to provide medical assistance to an unresponsive female.
At 3:11 p.m., an officer was sent to 149 McKay St., to take a report on a stolen bike.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 5:06 p.m. to assist with an out-of-control patient.
Two officers were sent to 91 Cabot St., at 10:53 p.m., to settle a neighborhood dispute over barking dogs.
Two officers went to the vicinity of 101 Rantoul St., at 11:22 p.m., for men shouting and disturbing the neighbors.
Sunday
Police, fire and ambulance responded to Baker Avenue at 1:52 a.m., for a 92-year-old male having difficulty breathing.
Police went to the vicinity of 15 Lothrop Ave., at 2:11 a.m., to look for a suspicious party banging on doors.
Two patrolmen, fire and an ambulance were called to Monument Square, at 7:40 a.m., for an unresponsive patient. The patient was declared deceased.
Police went to Charles Street, at 2:37 p.m., to see why a man was yelling and throwing things.
At 4:12 p.m., police were called to 3 25 Cabot St., for a female screaming from the second floor.
Two officers went to 54 Cabot St., at 4:14 p.m., for a female yelling at customers and employees.
Police responded to the vicinity of 20 Cabot St., at 4:33 p.m., for a hit-run motor-vehicle accident with property damage after a Jeep hit a parked motorcycle and fled.
Police and an ambulance responded, at 5:45 p.m., to the vicinity of Matthies Street on the report of an intoxicated man in the wooded area.
Two officers were sent to 10 Summit Ave., at 7:37 p.m., to try to settle a heated argument over parking.
Monday
An officer went to 1 Chestnut Parkway at 9;12 a.m. to take a report of threats and harassment.
Two officers were sent to Butman Street, at 11:06 p.m., to break up a homeless camp.
An officer was sent to Butman Street, at 12:56 p.m., to report on vandalism or malicious destruction for some gravestones that were toppled over.
An officer went to 501 Manor Road, at 2:48 p.m. after a car struck the bookmobile and fled.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line, at 3:15 p.m., for a male party who jumped off the Beverly-Salem bridge. The party survived and pulled from the water by the Beverly Harbormaster, evaluated by EMS and transported to the hospital.
Marblehead
Sunday
An officer was called to Susan Road at 8:51 a.m., to take a report on a stolen bike.
A caller advised police, at 10:03 a.m., of vandalism at an Atlantic Avenue location.
Four officers, two fire trucks and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Puritan Road and West Shore Drive, at 10:11 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
PeabodySunday
A 23 Putnam Street caller reported, at 8:20 p.m., that a neighbor was trying to break into their house and she was carrying a knife. The caller reported they were able to get the knife away from the female, and they now have her detained. Police arrested the woman, Suzanne E. Regan, 54, and transported her to the station where she was charged with home invasion; assault and battery on an elderly and/or disabled party; threatening to commit a crime; and assault with a deadly weapon.