Beverly
Wednesday
The possible theft of a motorcycle from Ropes Street was reported at 7:27 p.m.
Thursday
A pedestrian was struck by a car on Cabot Street at 5:47 a.m.
Danvers
Thursday
Injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Elliott and Liberty streets at 8:11 a.m.
Salem
Wednesday
Jason Ross Hancock, 47, of 7 Henry St., Salem was arrested on Bridge Street at 8:45 p.m. on a charge of drunken driving as well as following too closely.
Thursday
Daniel Rivera Rodriguez.Jr, 32, of 21 Herbert St., Salem was arrested at 1:26 p.m. on a charge of larceny over $1,200.
Ernest Belleau IV, 56, of 87 Barstow St., Salem, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. on charges of drunken driving, second offense and an open container, following a report of a parking complaint on Barstow Street.
Peabody
Thursday
A roaming peacock was creating a traffic hazard on Route 1 near Forest Street at 9:48 a.m. Police notified the animal control officer. The officer reported that the owner, Bob Wood, was notified "to wrangle his peacock," and that he had been "repeatedly advised to clip his peacock's wings." Officers will notify the Health Department regarding the possibility of revoking his permit to own the birds.
Police were called to a home on Andover Street at 11:54 a.m. by man who saw a woman pull up, take his pumpkin from the driveway, then place her own pumpkin there in its place. The caller provided a license plate number, which police used to identify the pumpkin poacher. The woman told police that her daughter had a school project and that the shape of her pumpkin was "not good." The woman liked the victim's pumpkin better, so she decided to swap it out. The officer then confiscated the stolen pumpkin and brought it back to its rightful owner.
A woman living at the Plaza Motel on Route 1 called police at 1:37 p.m. to report that her new neighbor in the next room had been harassing her and trying to sell drugs to her. Police assisted in persuading a clerk to let her move into a non-smoking room until another room became available.
Donald A. Ruby, 53, of 16 Silverleaf Way, Peabody, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. on charges of trafficking in fentanyl (more than 10 grams), cocaine (26 to 100 grams) and methamphetamine (100 to 200 grams) and possession of a class E substance with intent to distribute.
A West Diane Road resident reported fraudulent use of her credit card at 5:25 p.m.
A well-being check on a 5-year-old child seen coming out of a wooded area alone at 6:11 p.m. led to the arrest of his mother on three outstanding warrants. The Department of Children and Families was notified.
Peabody police assisted at the scene of a crash involving a state police cruiser on Route 128 at Centennial Drive at 9:44 p.m.
Friday
Deborah Mertson, 51, of 177 Boston St., Salem, was arrested at 7:32 a.m. on Lynnfield Street near Summit Street on charges of drunken driving and failing to stay within marked lanes.
A Woburn woman will be summonsed to court on a threats charge after a dispute over payment for a car was reported on Pulaski Street at 1:09 p.m.
Middleton
Oct. 18
Police took a report of damaged construction vehicles at Richardson's on South Main Street at 7:41 a.m.
Online harassment was reported to the police at 2:45 p.m.
Oct. 23
Police went to the People's United Bank branch on Central Street at 1:16 p.m. after a bike and a scooter were found in a dumpster.