BeverlyTuesday
Police were sent to Essex Street at 5:47 p.m., for an unknown medical after a Lifeline alert and a female yelling for help.
An officer was sent to 248 Rantoul St., at 6:10 to prevent a breach of peace as he picks up his car.
An animal complaint brought an officer to the vicinity of Greenwood and Webster avenues, at 7:40 p.m., after two dogs attacked another dog.
Officers were sent to 98 Bisson St., at 9:13 p.m. to make a well-being check on an elderly female.
An officer was called to 19 Dodge St., at 9:35 p.m., to report on an accident with property damage when a car hit a building earlier today.
Three officers and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, at 11:40 p.m., for some type of altercation.
Wednesday
Two officers and an ambulance were called to Cumnock Street for the report of a baby choking.
An officer was sent to 203 East Lothrop St., at 12:37 p.m., to investigate a fraud case.
Police were sent to a Railroad Avenue address at 3:12 p.m., for a disturbance between neighbors — a man and a woman were fighting.
PeabodyTuesday
Police were called to Drastic Tattoos and Body Piercings, 136 Newbury St., earlier today after a caller reported he recently had hip replacement surgery and was bleeding profusely. He was transported to Lahey-Burlington by ambulance.
An ambulance was dispatched to 28 Elizabeth Lane, at 2:50 p.m. for a possible heart attack. The caller reported possible adverse reaction to use of Adderall and marijuana.
A walk-in party advised police, at 4:47 p.m., that someone who does not belong there keeps going into the building at 2 Main St., and using the common shower. The property manager will notify police to serve a trespass notice to the woman when she returns for another shower.
Officers were called to the intersection of Lowell and Forest streets, at 5 p.m., after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant. A passenger was evaluated and refused medical attention, the vehicle was towed, and the Water Dept. was notified to look at the hydrant.
Police responding to the intersection of Andover Street and Route 128 north, summoned the operator, a 39-year-old Peabody woman to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A passenger took possession of the vehicle.
Police arrested a driver, at 8:20 p.m., at the Police Department, 6 Allen’s Lane. They charged the driver, Luiz Oliveira, 31, of 25 Walsh Ave., Peabody, with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; driving an unregistered motor vehicle; attaching wrong-number plates; and with forging and/or misusing an RMV document.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to Andover Street, at 9:52 a.m., for a road-rage issue. A verbal warning was issued to each party and they were sent on their way.
Police responded to 43 North Central St., at 10:33 a.m., for a possible OD. Two doses of Narcan were administered to the party, who woke and began talking. He was transported and admitted to Beverly Hospital under Section 12.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 1 Salem Green at 4:27 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Two reports of frauds or scams brought one officer to 14 Nichols St., at 10:12 and another to 27 North St., at 10:27 a.m.
A past break and entry brought police to 30 Upham St., at 11:40 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Bridge and Howard streets, at 11:52 a.m., for a fight.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 13 Gallows Hill Road, at 12:25 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 84 Lafayette St., at 1:32 p.m. to settle another dispute.
Police were sent to make two well-being checks at the same time, 3:07 p.m. One was at 72 Grove St., and the other, at 103 School St.
Officers were sent to 29 Highland Ave., at 3:55 p.m., to report on an assault in the past.
The report of a larceny brought officers to the intersection of Congress and Lynch streets, at 6 p.m.
Police went to Planters Street, at 6:08 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 347 Highland Ave., at 7:20 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. The driver was leaving the parking lot at 347 Highland Ave., to take a right turn onto Highland, at a slow speed, when she failed to see a female bicyclist crossing the sidewalk in front of her. The vehicle struck the cyclist, knocking her to the ground. She was examined by EMTs, found to have an ankle injury and transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for operating on a suspended license and for failing to use care.
Police were sent to 41 Palmer St., at 8:13 p.m., for a noise complaint
An officer was sent to 250 Highland Ave., at 9:17 p.m., to check a property or business.
Two calls for a noise complaint at 62 Leavitt St. came in at 9:40 p.m.
A call from 190 Bridge St. brought an officer to take a report on harassment.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 166 W. Ocean Ave., at 12:54 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 2 Margin St., at 1:22 a.m., for a drunken person.
A call about a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 8 Forest Ave., at 9:13 a.m.
A report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 54 Winthrop St. at 10:43 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 15 Eclipse Lane, at 11:35 a.m.
Police went to 10 First St., at 1 p.m., on a well-being check.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 1 Canal St., at 1:37 p.m., to maintain order during a private trespass tow.
Police went to 17 Paradise Road, at 2:38 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Officers were called to 20 Colonial Road, at 3:50 p.m., to calm a disturbance.
DanversTuesday
Police were called to Brentwood Rehab and Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., for suspicious activity — a party was allegedly tampering with the medicine.
An officer was called to Best Buy, 230 Independence Way, for a report of fraud.
Police went to Breakaway, 221 Newbury St., at 9:15 p.m., for a break and entry to a red Honda Accord.
An officer was sent to 121 Conifer Hill Drive, at 9:30 p.m. to take a report on a missing female. She was found just after 10 p.m.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 2 Cherry St., at 1:20 a.m. to check for suspicious activity in the alley at the side of the house.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 9:50 a.m., for a past motor vehicle hit-and-run
The presence of an unwanted male brought an officer to Honda North, 382 Newbury St., at 11:05 a.m.
An officer was sent to Endicott Street and Route 128 for a possible jumper on the overpass, but no one was found.
An officer was called to 11 Poplar St., at 1:55 p.m. to report on the larceny of auto parts.
A larceny report brought police to 184 Centre St., at 2:10 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of High Street and Route 128 for a minor motor-vehicle accident. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
MarbleheadTuesday
An officer was sent to Creesy Street, at 8:30 a.m., to assist a citizen.
A minor motor-vehicle accident was reported, at 9:10 a.m., on Atlantic Avenue.
Police and fire were called to a Pleasant Street address, at 9:23 a.m., after a candle set a hand towel on fire. The small, smoky fire was extinguished on arrival and the building was ventilated.
Four drivers were stopped and cited today for violations of the hands-free law.
Police were sent to Naugus Avenue, at 2:10 p.m., to look into a case of larceny, forgery or fraud.
Officers responded, at 6:35 p.m., to Pleasant Street for a motor-vehicle crash.
Police investigated a general complaint on Broughton Road, at 7:50 p.m.