Beverly

Wednesday

Police received a report of broken water pipes at 100 Rantoul St. at 4:43 p.m.

Officers responded to a disturbance between neighbors at Beverly Commons Drive at 7:38 p.m.

Multiple officers responded to a Bow Street address for a report of a domestic incident, involving an argument and possibly a person with a gun, at 9:36 p.m.

Thursday

Police received a report of larceny from a motor vehicle on Essex Street at 10:28 a.m. A catalytic converter was stolen.

A package was reported stolen from Blaine Avenue at 4:15 p.m.

Friday

Andre Gauthier, 27, of 10A Bow St., Beverly, was arrested at 6:05 a.m. on charges of vandalizing property and resisting arrest after police received a report of a man kicking the door of a Cabot Street property. 

A Pond Street resident reported an attempted burglary at 10:22 a.m.

A car crashed into a tree on Michael Road at 12:24 p.m. An ambulance and the Fire Department also went to the scene. 

Danvers

Thursday

A caller reported loud music at a Stone Street apartment at 4:05 a.m.

Police received a report of multiple cars broken into on Pine Street at 7:24 a.m.

A caller reported a break-in to a car on Conant Street at 1:11 p.m. A window was smashed.

Police responded at 1:43 p.m. to a report of a disorderly person at Michael's, next to the Liberty Tree Mall, regarding a face mask.

Marblehead

Wednesday

The Fire Department responded to a house fire on Ocean Avenue at 3:06 p.m. Crews extinguished a fire that was in the wall of the basement.

Thursday

A fire was reported on Bubier Road at 11:41 a.m.

Swampscott

Saturday, Jan. 15

Police went to a Middlesex Avenue residence for a loud gathering at 12:34 a.m.

A Puritan Road resident reported thefts from his and his wife's bank account at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday

A woman in the area of Sampson and Windsor avenues reported at 12:42 p.m. that she was attempting to get home but a Great Dane was running around loose.

Police received a call at 2:37 p.m. about a man in the woods off Salem Street cutting down trees and loading them into his SUV. 

Police did a well-being check on a woman dancing in the middle of Paradise Road at 4:23 p.m. She was taken to Salem Hospital. 

Monday

Police received numerous calls about wires down, as well as a loose sign on Humphrey Street, drivers attempting to cross flooded lanes on Puritan Road, and flooding at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Monument Avenue.

A report of larceny from a Bank of America ATM on Paradise Road was made at 1:33 p.m.

A game of ding dong ditch brought police to Cherry Street at 2:08 p.m. Police located the culprits, ages 12 and 13, and "advised" them to stop ringing people's doorbells. 

Tuesday

A Paradise Road resident reported two packages stolen at 5:41 p.m. and told officers she suspects her neighbor. 

Police were called to Linden Avenue at 8:59 p.m. for a dispute between a homeowner and a cleaning person who was trying to get paid. 

Wednesday

Police took a report of a lost Pomeranian dog on Humphrey Street at 8:26 a.m. 

Thursday

A utility pole on Pine Street was reported to be on fire at 6:06 a.m. 

Peabody

Thursday

A report of threats from a former tenant was made on Shore Drive at 1:12 p.m.

Two reports of shoplifting from businesses in the Northshore Mall, one at 3:02 p.m. and one at 3:56 p.m., may be related. During the second call, Macy's reported the theft of gold chains. 

Police went to the Peabody bike path at 6:41 p.m. for a report of a cat stuck in a tree. The officer went to assess the situation. 

Willys E. Ramos Jr., 39, of 7 Spring Street Court, Peabody, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. 

Friday

Police took a report at 8:25 a.m. of a cat stuck in a tree overnight on Veterans Memorial Drive. Upon arrival of the Fire Department the cat fled the area. 

A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Auto Graphics on Newbury Street (Route 1) at 9:49 a.m.

At 11:01 a.m., a caller reported a Pomeranian on Paleologos Street that is "always loose." Police discovered that the Pomeranian had never been licensed and the city had no proof of vaccination. The owner was issued a $75 ticket and a copy of the applicable dog laws and ordinances. 

The animal control officer met at 12:19 p.m. with the owner of a Webster Street business about two cockatiel birds that had been living there in unsuitable conditions. He was advised to bring the birds to his home to live. 

